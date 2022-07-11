Virginia “Anne” Smith

Vincent

Virginia “Anne” Smith, age 88, of Vincent, passed away Saturday, July 9.

The visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13 at the First Baptist Church of Vincent. The service will follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Darryl Wood and Rev. Robbie Weems will be presiding and Bolton Funeral Home is directing. She will be buried at Vincent City Cemetery.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Calvin L. Smith; her children, Brian L. Smith (Debbie), Susan Mitchell (Harold), and Leah Anne Wood (Randy); her grandchildren, Amanda Gibson (Jonathan), Melissa Dobbs (Joseph), Kirby Mitchell, Drake Mitchell, Tyler Wood, and Tanner Wood; and her great-grandchildren, Brennan Gibson and Gracie Phillips.

She was active in her community as a member of the library board and served as chairman of the FBC, Vincent WMU for many years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the First Baptist Church of Vincent Youth Ministry.

