Alabaster Wendy’s expected to open next week

Published 10:11 am Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Alec Etheredge

A new Alabaster location of the popular fast-food chain Wendy’s is expected to open on Monday, July 18. (Contributed)

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The new Wendy’s restaurant in south Alabaster is expected to open in the next week.

A representative of the Wendy’s Alabaster development said the latest targeted opening date is July 18, while the restaurant is still awaiting final inspections to be completed.

The fast-food restaurant is located next to Hungry Howie’s and near Publix in Alabaster.

In March, when the restaurant was initially being constructed, Alabaster City Administrator Brian Binzer said the city was happy to see another restaurant option coming to Alabaster as the southern portion of the city continues to grow.

It is a particularly attractive site along one of the city’s primary corridors that will soon benefit from road widening on Alabama 119.

Wendy’s was initially founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Thomas built the business on the premise that “quality is our recipe,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system, according to the company’s website.

Best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert.

According to the company’s website, there are approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.

More Alabaster Reporter

Column: This season won’t be the same without Frankie Crim

Cup of kindness: Alabaster 10-year-old opens lemonade stand for local law enforcement

5-star Thompson DL Peter Woods announces commitment to Clemson

Alabaster SnoBiz location to open next week

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...