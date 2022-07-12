Alabaster Wendy’s expected to open next week

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The new Wendy’s restaurant in south Alabaster is expected to open in the next week.

A representative of the Wendy’s Alabaster development said the latest targeted opening date is July 18, while the restaurant is still awaiting final inspections to be completed.

The fast-food restaurant is located next to Hungry Howie’s and near Publix in Alabaster.

In March, when the restaurant was initially being constructed, Alabaster City Administrator Brian Binzer said the city was happy to see another restaurant option coming to Alabaster as the southern portion of the city continues to grow.

It is a particularly attractive site along one of the city’s primary corridors that will soon benefit from road widening on Alabama 119.

Wendy’s was initially founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Thomas built the business on the premise that “quality is our recipe,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system, according to the company’s website.

Best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert.

According to the company’s website, there are approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.