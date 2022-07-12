Sports Q&A with Trent Posey – baseball coach at HMS

Question 1: How long have you been at Helena Middle School?

A: I’m finishing up my fifth year at HMS.

Question 2: What made you want to become a coach?

A: The love of the game of baseball and football. I just knew I couldn’t stay away from the game. My high school football coach was a big part of me becoming a coach.

Question 3: Your team won the Baseball Southern Conference this year! How does that make you feel to see your team succeed?

A: I was extremely excited for them with all the hard work they put into the off season to conquer the goal they set.

Question 4: What do you love about coaching baseball?

A: Baseball is a game that can compare to life. It will humble you in a second if you don’t work hard and keep your eyes on the goal.

Question 5: How would you describe your approach to coaching?

A: Play with discipline, play fast, and play aggressive. You have confidence in your ability and trust in your teammates around you.

Question 6: What makes Helena stand out from other school sports programs?

A: What’s there not to love about Helena? The community is wonderful, and it’s an awesome place to raise your kids. This school is awesome and always has your back.

Question 7: What is a special moment that stands out to you in your coaching career?

A: Winning the 2022 Southern Conference Tournament. Also, seeing my first group of players signing scholarships to play college baseball this year. Another one would be the 2020 baseball season, we were 11-0 when the season was cut short. We had a really good team that year.

Question 8: Why do you think sports are so integral in building character in young people’s lives?

A: It’s very important with building character in young children. It gives them the opportunity to build good management skills, communication skills and dealing with highs and lows. When things aren’t going your way, you have to learn to move on and get back to work. Also, it teaches them to have confidence in theirself and their abilities.