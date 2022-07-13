Glenda “Carole” Robbins

Shelby

Glenda “Carole” Robbins, age 76, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, July 12.

A visitation will be held Friday, July 15 at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Shelby. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Shelby. Rev. Darryl Woods is directing and Bolton Funeral Home is directing. She will be buried at Columbiana City Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Mavory Chandler Harris; her father, James Ray Harris Sr; and her son, Timothy Douglas Robbins Sr.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Douglas Robbins; her children, Rebecca Lawley (David), Cynthia Cartee (Dwight), Regina Robbins (Tim); her grandchildren, Timothy Robbins Jr (Kayla), Patti Smith (Heath), Mavory Braddock (Colt), Jacob Lawley (Kendra), Tiffany Harless (Jordan), Tristan Crumpton (Samuel), and Claude Braddock; her 11 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Sandra Hogeland and Ray Harris Jr (Ann); and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

