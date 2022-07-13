High school and transfer students invited to UM Preview Day

Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, July 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

Prospective University of Montevallo students and family members are greeted at the Robert M. McChesney Student Activity Center during a previous Preview Day at the University of Montevallo. (Contributed)

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo is inviting all prospective high school and transfer students to find out what #YouBelongAtMontevallo really means by attending its annual Summer Preview Day on July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The in-person open house provides welcoming information sessions that invite high school and college students to experience what it’s like to attend Montevallo.

Representatives from the offices of Admissions, Student Aid, Student Life and Housing will be at the sessions to provide information and answer any questions prospective students may have. Additionally, academic interest sessions will be offered for each major, giving prospective students a chance to meet the institution’s professors.

Prospective students will get to walk the bricks and see for themselves why UM has been named one of the South’s most beautiful campuses by Southern Living magazine.

Montevallo Mavens will guide the tours, revealing the cool spots where students hang out, residence halls on campus and more.

Two guests for each prospective student are allowed to accompany them on Preview Day tours.

To register, visit the event registration page.

Summer Preview Day Schedule:

  • 8:30-9:30 a.m. – Check-in and browse session begins in the McChesney Student Activity Center
  • 9:30-10:30 a.m. – Admissions, Student Aid, Student Life and Housing session
  • 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Academic interest session
  • 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Campus tour led by a Montevallo Maven
  • Noon to 1:00 p.m. – Student Organization Fair

