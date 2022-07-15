Shelby County disc golf tournament set to raise money for breast cancer research

From STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – Disc golfers from across central Alabama and beyond are expected to attend Disc Golf Goes Pink on Aug. 13 in Calera. This second annual tournament raises critical funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, a nonprofit organization that invests in innovative research across the state.

The PDGA-sanctioned tournament invites disc golfers of all ages and skill levels to enjoy 36 holes across two courses—Oliver Park and the Double Creek course at George W. Roy Recreational Park—playing one round in the morning and one round in the afternoon.

Awards will be given in every category that includes at least three players. Players will have the option compete for an ace “hole in one” pot and closest to the pin.

“Disc Golf Goes Pink is a great, no pressure day out with friends and family,” said Ed Hoffman, tournament organizer and Birmingham disc golfer. “It’s really laid back. We strive to make it as beginner-friendly as possible. There will be all skill levels, so it’s a great tournament for folks who have been tentative to play competitively—and it’s for a great cause, so it is a win-win.”

Hoffman said thanks to Calera Parks & Rec, new tee pads (red level) will be unveiled at the Double Creek course for this tournament which will accommodate arms throwing at shorter distances.

Disc Golf Goes Pink kicks off Calera Goes Pink, an annual fundraising campaign to support the BCRFA. Other Calera Goes Pink events include the Calera High School football game against Helena on Friday, October 14, where fans will “pink out” the stands in limited-edition Calera Goes Pink tees and the Calera Goes Pink Golf Tournament on Sunday, October 16, at Timberline Golf Club.

“In the 12 years of Calera Goes Pink, the city has raised nearly $480,000 for local breast cancer research. The community should be extremely proud,” said Kate Kiefer, BCRFA board member and organizer of the campaign. “These funds fuel the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama’s mission to eradicate the disease by funding promising research across the state.”

Kiefer said that more than 4,200 Alabama women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis this year alone, adding that “BCRFA funds meet a critical need by accelerating science towards a cure.”

To register for Disc Golf Goes Pink and learn more about all the Calera Goes Pink events, visit Caleragoespink.com.