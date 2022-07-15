UWA hosting volleyball camp at Cornerstone Christian School

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

COLUMBIANA – The University of West Alabama will be bringing its volleyball camp to a local school July 21-22 to help teach those interested in the sport while getting to know local volleyball talent in the area.

The camp will be held at Cornerstone Christian School in Columbiana July 21-22 in the school’s gym.

It is an opportunity for local high school volleyball players with hopes of playing in college to learn from college volleyball athletes and coaches.

The camp will be two days and will last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Throughout the day, those in attendance will get instructional work to help develop their game, while plenty of fun will also be involved.

It is open to rising eighth through 12th graders as the 2022-2023 school year approaches.

The cost of the camp will be $100 and checks should be made payable to CCSBC on the first day of camp. The cost also includes lunch both days.

To RSVP for the event or for more information, email CCS Athletic Director at jlee@cornerstonechargers.com.

Those planning to be a part of the camp should come dressed in appropriate volleyball attire and will need a refillable water bottle.