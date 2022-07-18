Chadwick Dwayne Shupe

Chelsea

Chadwick Dwayne Shupe, 46, of Chelsea, passed away unexpectedly and leapt into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, July 14.

To honor Chad’s memory, his family will hold a service to celebrate his life on Tuesday, July 19, at North Shelby Baptist Church, 4100 Belcher Drive in Birmingham. The family invites anyone who knew him to attend his service and remember his wonderful life. A live video feed of the service will be available through the church website for those unable to attend at Northshelbybaptist.org.

In lieu of flowers, Chad’s family encourages donations made in his honor to: The Foundry Ministries, Foundryministries.com, or Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America, Bbbs.org/donate.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.