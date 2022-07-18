Gov. Ivey awards grant funds to SafeHouse to assist domestic violence victims

From STAFF REPORTS

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $107,607 to support three organizations that assist domestic violence victims in central Alabama.

“Those who have unfortunately suffered from domestic violence in central Alabama deserve to receive timely assistance from professionals in their communities,” Ivey said. “I commend these organizations for their work to help those who truly need it every day.”

SafeHouse of Shelby County is using $45,234 in grant funds to support counselors and advocates who continue providing free individual counseling, support groups, referrals and other assistance to domestic violence victims in Chilton, Clay, Coosa and Shelby counties.

YWCA Central Alabama is using funds of $32,373 to continue providing safe shelter, advocacy and other assistance to victims in Blount, Jefferson and St. Clair counties. The organization also conducts outreach activities in the counties to raise awareness of domestic violence and the services available to victims.

SAN Inc. is better known as Turning Point is using $30,000 in grant funds to continue providing direct services to victims of domestic violence including shelter, legal advocacy, referrals and educational information. Turning Point serves victims in Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in her dedication to assisting domestic violence victims across Alabama,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “ADECA’s partnerships with these and other organizations are helping ensure that those who find themselves in violent situations are able to find assistance in a timely manner.”

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.