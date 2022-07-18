Major fire erupts at Poppa G’s in Pelham

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – A large fire broke out at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning, July 18 at Poppa G’s Billiards on Chandalar Place Drive.

The fire was reported at 9:30 a.m. when the Pelham Fire Department immediately rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, the entire back portion of the property was engulfed in flames, according to Pelham’s communications manager Ainsley Allison.

The fire spread through the building’s attic space, and Allison said the fire was under defensive fight the entire time. Pelham received mutual aid from the Alabaster and Hoover Fire Departments.

Electrical power had to be cut in the immediate area due to live wires in the building. The building is considered a total loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. As of 1 p.m., the building was still being managed to make sure the fire is completely contained.

There are road closures at Crosscreek Trail at Hwy 31, Chandalar Place Drive, Chandalar Drive and Corporate Way. This article will updated as more information becomes available.