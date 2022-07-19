Arrest reports for May 31 through July 10

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 31 through July 10:

Alabaster

April 5

-Julia Marie Whitt, 54, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

May 31

-Jason Emanuel Williams, 39, of Alabaster, terrorist threat.

June 1

-Kenneth Wayne Pate, 63, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Ralph White, 67, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and using false identity to obstruct justice.

-Stephen Michael Smith, 44, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-Demetrius Mashawn Baker, 46, of Madison, firearms license required.

June 2

-Angela Cleveland Bankovich, 45, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Jarvis Lamar Wilson, 28, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree (harassment).

-Michael James Disney, 37, of Homewood, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

June 3

-Phillip Andrew Musgrove, 49, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-Coby Letterance Norwood, 37, of Birmingham, alias warrant (failure to appear in court) and capias warrant (possession of marijuana 2nd degree).

-Christopher Issiah Gano, 23, of Columbiana, bail jumping second degree.

June 4

-Tawanda Renea Lewis, 40, of Montgomery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Jacobi Martez Hatch, 21, of Alabaster, capias warrant – probation violation.

May 10

-Hakim Abella Lemma, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., pharmacy robbery.

June 6

-Kerry Daniel Williamson, III, 30, of Birmingham, FTA – driving while license suspended and FTA – expired tag.

-Robert Earl Keeton, Jr., 38, of Clanton, alias warrant.

June 7

-Christopher Murrillo Rodriquez, 26, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Alex Marshall Gaddis, 32, of Bessemer, possession of marijuana second.

-Skyler Allen, 25, of Alabaster, driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled.

-Krystal Sue Bradley, 37, of Jemison, alias warrant.

June 8

-Leah Crater Lopez, 48, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Latoya Danielle Galloway, 37, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Katrina Tanyelle Davis, 43, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Daren Manuel Mercedes, 26, of New York, NY, possession of forged instrument second degree.

June 9

-Daniel Brian Shaw, 33, of Maylene, driving under the influence any substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Hernandez Nahum Fraga, 20, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 10

-Richard Kane Vickers, 37, of Montevallo, FTA – expired tag.

-James David Smith, 46, of Clanton, alias warrant – expired tag.

-Kandace Lauren Weaver, 38, of Pelham, alias warrant FTA TOP 3rd.

-Bobby Leroy Bear, 55, of Montevallo, public intoxication.

June 11

-Kirby Norris, 58, of Maylene, domestic violence – harassment.

-Chadwick Wayne Blankenship, 46, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree.

-Jaquarie C. Mendez, 19, of Brandenburg, Ky., alias warrant – FFJ and arrest prior to requisition.

-Raven Ann Allen, 26, of Helena, alias warrant FTA speeding.

-Steven Lance Dennis, 40, of Verbena, alias warrants.

June 12

-Jennifer Paola Yaguas Saucedo, 22, of Alabaster, domestic violence – harassment 3rd.

-Rashid Husain, 53, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Jeremiah Cristobal Harrell, 21, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Christopher Tyler Tibbals, 19, of Calera, stolen property – RSP receiving stolen property, $500 – less than $1,500 and minor in possession of alcohol.

-Jordan Jose Hernandez-Rodriguez, 25, of Clanton, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Carrie Ashley Bryant, 37, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

June 13

-Amber Elaine Tucker, 36, of Calera, capias warrant.

-Nancy Vazquez, 30 of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

June 14

-Robbie Moore, 55, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Amber Elaine Tucker, 36, of Calera, public intoxication.

-Roger Perry Anderson, 26, of Montevallo, FTA possession of marijuana.

June 15

-Larry Calhoun, Jr., 50, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

-Quatisha Renee Jones, 29, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-James Daniel Bell, 48, of Tuscaloosa, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Daniel Shea Smith, 43, of Alabaster, harassment.

June 16

-Juana Martinez Rebollar, 49, of Alabaster, FTA – no driver license.

June 17

-Denia Guadalupe Quintana Rincones, 38, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Zachary Paul Frye, 29, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree.

June 18

-Crystal Gail Portis, 42, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Guillermo Gonzalez Alberin, 34, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-Michelle Monique Streeter, 41, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Allison West Irvine, 43, of Prattville, possession of a controlled substance.

June 19

-Peggy Nicole Bryant, 21, of Alabaster, giving false identification to law enforcement officer and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Kentissa Lashaun Simpson, 28, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

June 21

-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 35, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree.

-Larry Wayne Battle, III, 32, of Birmingham, FTA – domestic violence third.

June 23

-William Jacob Pittman, 18, of Helena, alias warrant.

June 24

-Cleophus Johnson Frazier, 33, of Birmingham, alias warrant (possession of marijuana 2nd) and alias warrant (possession of drug paraphernalia).

-Jasmine Rashaun Johnson, 20, of Alabaster, alias warrant – traffic.

-Melvin Steib, 61 of Grady, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Luis Mario De Jesus Rodriguez, 25, of Pelham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

June 27

-Donna Denson Shearer, 61, of Hoover, assault first degree and driving under the influence – controlled substance.

-Susan E. Pierce, 54, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree.

-Joshua Barrett Lackey, 40, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

June 28

-Elizabeth J. Soderstrom Harris, 53, of Alabaster, stalking – 2nd degree.

-Susie Michelle Strength, 43, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Angela Rowe Long, 53, of Helena, fraud – identity theft.

June 29

-Patricia McKee Pierce, 39, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 30

-Sylvester Rovinsoe McCary, 44, of Montevallo, contempt of court, driving while license suspended and switched tag.

-Mary C. Thompson, 50, Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Ashlyn Burdette Somer, 35, of Homewood, probation revocation – possession forged instrument 2nd and alias – receiving stolen property 2nd.

July 2

-Trey Dyaln Miller, 30, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

-Brandon Lee Stokes, 36, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance.

-Rander Karisson Oliveria, 28, of Hoover, driving under the influence – alcohol.

July 3

-Korey Kattrell Cunningham, 27, of Montevallo, harassing communications.

-Amanda Howard Smith, 44, of Montevallo, alias warrant.

July 6

-Jennie Barnett Carrol, 53, of Bay Minette, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Pamela Nicole Dean, 41, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Ashley Nicole Johnson, 28, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Willie Pearl Jemison, 60, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Daphne Gonzalez, 20, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 7

-Brian K. Creamer, 41, of Maylene, capias warrant (Elmore County).

July 8

-Latoia Denise Price, 44, of Montevallo, probation revocation x2/unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd and illegal possession.

-Kyle Bryant Chancey, 34, of Semmes, FTA burglary 3rd unoccupied building and FTA criminal trespassing 3rd degree.

July 9

-William Jermaine Hill, 45, of Harpersville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500, criminal trespass third degree, resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer.

July 10

-Manuel Adrian Serrano Rodas, 57, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Deisland Martez Haynes, 30, of Helena, failure to appear traffic offense.

-Jasmin Devanhi Saenz, 24, of Maylene, disorderly conduct.

Calera

May 28

-Damian Kyle Williams, 44, driving under the influence alcohol.

-Demetrius Lamar Hale, 45, FTA – DWR.

May 29

-David Wayne Kelley, 40, firearms license required and driving under the influence controlled substance.

-Jessica Elizabeth Warrick, driving under the influence alcohol.

-Travis Terriel Kennedy, 42, obstructing government operatins.

May 30

-Royal Latrece Whitson, 30, possession of drug paraphernalia, firearms license required and possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Bryant Derran Thomas, 25, possession of drug paraphernalia, firearms license required and possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Latrice Chavon Shinault, 28, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Jeffrey Wayne Wooten, 57, agency assist.

May 31

-Johnnie Earl Fedd, 72, driving under the influence alcohol.

-Richard Brian Matthews, 47, failure to appear – possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 1

-Billy Earl Spencer, 66, failure to appear no insurance and failure to appear driving while revoked.

-Bryant Christopher Henry, 45, possession of drug paraphernlaia and drug trafficking – Methamphetamine.

June 2

-Dillon Myles Cunningham, 21, FTA reasonable and prudent speed, FTA expired drivers license, FTA no proof of insurance, FTA driving on wrong side of the road and FTA failure to register.

-Jesus Cruz Arellano, 41, agency assist.

June 3

-Katie Melessa Nichola, 53, Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Coby Laterrance Norwood, 37, failing to appear (traffic) driving while suspended and failing to appear (traffic) no proof of insurance.

June 4

-Ruli Perez Orozco, 32, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-James Willard Green, 42, agency assist.

-Eliel Jonathan Perez-Perez, 21, driving under the influence alcohol.

-Paul Anthony Wingard, Jr., 30, agency assist – St. Clair County Sheriff’s office.

June 5

-Giovani Antonio Amaya, 35, driving under the influence alcohol.

-Brandon Shane Lewis, 30, failing to appear (traffic), public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident.

-Stephen Renea Edwards, 49, driving under the influence any substance.

-Damarion Montrey Jones, 19, FTA – no proof of insurance, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd degree and FTA – carrying a concealed weapson.

June 6

-Zackary Bryan Sammons, 26, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Shaun William Eller, 39, agency assist.

-Tia Jelean Sailes, 26, domestic violence – third harassment.

-Marlissa Cerea Jenkins, 24, domestic violence – third degree harassment.

-Robert Earl Keeton, Jr., 38, FTA – DUI/any substance.

June 7

-Dewayne Alan Mathas, 36, possession of a controlled substance, stolen property – RSP sale and stolen property, less than $500.

-Alex Marshall Gaddis, 32, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Skyler Allen, 25, FTA – driving while suspended.

-Willie James Simmons, 28, FTA – theft of property and FTA failure to pay for gasoline.

June 8

-Brett Stephen Page, 38, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Christopher Lloyd Ray, 34, failing to appear.

June 9

-Justin Gregory Ryan Hogan, 31, agency assist.

June 10

-Dana Charlene Hodges, 46, failure to appear – driving while revoked.

June 11

-Andre Lamar Jones, 45, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Markese Jamal Bell, 32, driving under the influence alcohol.

-Gary Wayne Watts, Jr., 38, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude a police officer, domestic violence – simple assault and domestic violence – criminal mischief.

June 12

-Ricky Leon Jones, 48, agency assist.

-Danny Wayne Williams, 26, driving under the influence alcohol.

June 14

-Kelsey Danielle Gray, 20, cruelty to dog/cat.

-Sharon JaShayla Fisher, 22, cruelty to dog/cat.

-De’Vontay Darnell Beck, 20, cruelty to dog/cat.

-Keondre Teshon Bailey, 25, failure to appear.

June 16

-Victor Omero Castillo-Ortonez, 22, driving under the influence alcohol.

-Brandon Lee Acker, 25, incident – 72 hour investigative hold.

June 17

-Charles Aubrey Wibbing, 26, public intoxication and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Jacob Charles Reaves, 24, FTA – reckless driving.

June 19

-Olvin Avila, 34, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Kenneth Riley Dennis, 25, agency assist.

June 20

-Alan Reed Tillery, 39, FTA – public intoxication.

June 21

-Gwendolyn Lanet Joiner, 42, FTA – theft of property 4th.

-Kevin Ryan Williamson, 46, FTA – driving while revoked.

-Amanda Leigh Tennyson, 33, agency assist.

June 22

-Francisco Hernandez Martinez, 19, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Dennis Kent Edwards, 51, agency assist.

-Dennis Kent Edwards, 51, bail jumping second degree.

June 23

-Micky David Fuller, 51, violation of a domestic violation protection order.

-Julius Blake Johnson, 19, bail jumping second degree.

-Keith Alexander Doyle, 28, bail jumping second degree.

-Bruce Tyrone Craig, II, 21, firearms license required, disorderly conduct, harassment and menacing.

-Curtis Lee Bell, 51, agency assist.

June 24

-Christopher Sean Bradford, 23, possession of marijuana second degree, firearms license required, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Christopher LaJuan Gordon, 35, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and drug trafficking.

June 25

-LaTonya Annette Davis, 41, using false identity to obstuct justice.

-Mya Nicole Dobine, 32, receiving stolen property 2nd degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Alyshia Kaytlin Elliott, 27, agency assist – agency assist warrant arrest.

-Ricardo Velazquez Macedo, 27, public intoxication.

-Keon Jamar White, 40, FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Mary Kettlehake Burks, 56, agency assist.

-Shawn Donel McDaniel, 26, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Madison Paige Atkinson, 32, possession of drug parapheranlia.

June 26

-Rogelio Diaz-Arriaga, 44, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Felesha Rashaad McBride, 29, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Dekarl Deon Lewis, 36, FTA -violation of PFA.

June 27

-Joshua Barrett Lackey, 40, FTA – drug paraphernalia.

-Greg Allen Hoggle, 30, FTA – driving without first obtaining.

June 28

-Katelynn Marie McCown, 28, driving under the influence combined substance, possession of a controlled substance and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Helena

June 5

-Kiara Beyonce Booker, 20, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Carlton Chase Moultrie, 25, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Khalil Deon Foster, 24, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

-Landon Miles Underwood, 23, possession of marijuana second degree and tampering with physical evidence.

June 9

-Kyle Cadet Thomas, 27, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance.

June 13

-Trace Bidwell Amason, driving under the influence – alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

June 13

June 14

-Roger Perry Anderson, 26, bail jumping second degree.

-Kevin Karanja Mburu, 23, bail jumping second degree.

June 15

-Lejuan Taylor Cottrell, 37, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500 or more.

-Sterling Demetrius Anderson, 48, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500 or more and giving false identification to law enforcement officer.

June 19

-Robert Jason Smith, 38, making false report to law enforcement authority.

-Carlos Enrique Montes Rodriguez, 28, driving under the influence – alcohol.

June 19

June 20

-Fernando Diaz Ramos, 48, driving under the influence – alcohol.

June 22

-Terrance Gregory Irvin, 43, public intoxication, criminal trespass third degree and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

June 24

-James Michael Peoples, 43, drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 27

-Forrest Edward Lawson, 19, attempting to elude a police officer.

June 28

-Charles W. Harris, III, 38, driving under the influence – alcohol.

June 29

-Kasey Meleah Townsend, 21, possession of marijuana second degree.

June 30

-Austin Clay Rowe, 29, failing to appear (traffic).

-Patrick Steven Hardy, Jr., 49, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

July 3

-Cesar Uvaldo Rivera Herrera, 29, driving under the influence – alcohol.

July 3

July 7

-Jeffrey Allen Chaney, 42, public intoxication.

July 9

-Ashley Marie Shearer, 33, bail jumping second degree.

-John Adam Connell, 41, criminal trespass third degree and bail jumping second degree.

-Jaelon Jovan Agee, 22, failing to appear (traffic).

Montevallo

June 7

-Anthony Lee Stanfield, 36, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

June 8

-David Michael Slay, 45, of Chelsea, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Rhonda Kay Spindlow, 64, of Calera, court ordered arrest.

June 10

-Richard Kane Vickers, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

June 11

-Eric Quantal Jackson, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

June 13

-Tracy Coleman, 53, of Brierfield, larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 and damaged property – CM criminal mischief.

June 14

-Angena Lanette McDole, assault – simple assault.

June 17

-Jacob Charles Reaves, 24, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Jeffery Scott Payton, 57, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.

-Niles Dale Crow, 58, of Birmingham, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.

June 18

-Haylie Michelle Rodriguez, 31, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

June 22

-Damien Djuan Clark, 28, of Brent, agency assist arrest.

-James A. Fancher, 57, of Maylene, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

June 23

-Judith Guillen, 27, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

-Charles Alexander McCallum, 33, of Birmingham, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

-Michael Scott Thompson, 31, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.

June 24

-Van Nicholas Myers, PI appears in public place under influence.

June 27

-Greg Allen Hoggle, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

July 2

-Maurice W. Pettaway, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and domestic incident.

-Derrick Leon Edwards, assault – simple assault.

-Courvoisier Lovell ONeal Britton, assault – simple assault.

July 3

-Juan Robledo Guerrero, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Jose Isabel Arvizu, PI appears in public place under influence.

July 5

-Aaron Deyshon Pryor, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Gabriel Andrew Richards, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and PI appears in public place under influence.

July 6

-Miguel Anastacio Nunez, assault – domestic violence – third degree.

July 7

-Tommy Rodger Carden, agency assist arrest.

-Fernando Flores Gonzalez, burglary – residence – no force and damaged property – CM criminal mischief.

-Arturo Gonzalez, burglary – residence – no force and damaged property – CM criminal mischief.

July 9

-Brett Floyd Tonnemacher, agency assist arrest.

Pelham

June 6

-Donald M. Cotton, 42, of Helena, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-James L. McCall, 27, of Semmes, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-George E. Rosa, 39, of Montgomery, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Kerry D. Williams, 31, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

June 7

-Khorea S. Davis, 42, of Brent, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Oswaldo C. Huerta, 42, of Monroeville, traffic – expired license.

-Cameron B. Lucius, 19, of Montevallo, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Christopher J. Stowes, 23, of Grove, license to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person – unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle.

June 8

-Robert L. Coleman, 41, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Tyler C. Poole, 22, of McCalla, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage).

June 9

-James D. Clark, 47, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – Methamphetamine – possess, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – Heroin – possess and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.

June 10

-Nathan Shineywater, 47, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray.

June 11

-Raven A. Allen, 27, of Helena, traffic – speeding.

-Daniel Mwaura, 26, of Leeds, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

June 12

-Guadalupe Reyes, 36, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – other substance DUI.

June 13

-Michael C. Matthews, 57, of Birmingham, driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc – alcohol .08 or more DUI and duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident; removal of vehicle from roadway – leaving the scene of an accident.

June 14

-Amanda F. Moseley, 43, of Alabaster, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Robert A. Roberts, 57, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol – 3 or more prior convictions DUI.

June 15

-Josue Baquedano Puerto, 33, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family DV.

-Larry Calhoun, Jr., 51, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Tyesha C. Hargrove, 25, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Dewayne Holifield, Jr., 23, of Bessemer, burglary in the third degree – non-residence – force and theft of property in the first degree – stolen vehicles – theft – truck.

-Josten K. Weaver, 24, of Birmingham, theft of property in the fourth degree – from residence, less than $500 and harassment or harassing communications – harassment/intimidation.

June 16

-Haden M. Dillard, 25, of Bessemer, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Dewayne Holifield, Jr., 23, of Bessemer, theft of property in the first degree – stolen vehicle – auto theft and burglary in the third degree – non-residence – force.

-Juana M. Rebollar, 50, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

June 17

-Shannon A. Davenport, 20, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Garry W. Oshields, 66, of Pelham, assault in the second degree – aggravated assault non-family – knife and menacing – assault – intimidation (voice).

June 19

-Razell M. Jones, 31, of Jonesboro, Ga., disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray.

June 20

-Reinier Duvergel Rivera, 31, of Coral Springs, Fla., promoting prostitution in the third degree.

-Jacob L. Fisher, 33, of Birmingham, criminal mischief in the third degree – damage to business property.

-Servando Garcia Martinez, 39, of Hoover, promoting prostitution in the third degree.

-Danay Savigne Cruz, 30, of Miami, Fla., promoting prostitution in the third degree.

June 22

-Steven L. Files, 44, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; deliver or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.

-Estuardo G. Martinez Rios, 19, of Montgomery, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances etc – alcohol – under age 21.

-Aubri L. Ramsey, 40, of Fairfield, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Courtney A. White, 28, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.

June 23

-Michael L. Banks, 40, of Bessemer, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Mario R. Cooper, 43, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Lindsey C. Sargent, 29, of Alabaster, traffic – RRL run red light.

-Victor M. Valdex, 22 of Birmingham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

June 24

-Damon L. Knotts, 51, of Pelham, harassment or harassing communications – simple assault.

-Jonathon P. Norwood, 34, of Bessemer, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – other substance DUI.

June 25

-Jason W. Nichols, 48, of Midfield, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Christopher E. Shepherd, 41, of Montevallo, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – other substance DUI.

June 26

-Pablo Hernandez Velazquez, 36, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

-Heverto I. Sanchez, 20, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor consume alcohol.

-Lagarius D. Smoot, 35, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

June 27

-Rico L. Knight, 24, of Coosada, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family DV.

-Victoria B. Patterson, 26, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

June 28

-Dylan R. Grauel, 27, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

June 29

-Terrence D. Green, Jr., 25, of Calera, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Jaidante B. Latham, 27, of Bessemer, traffic – DWOL drivers license – not in possession.

June 30

-Christopher S. Nelms, 33, of Montevallo, traffic – RRL run red light and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

July 1

-Jabari N. Alexander, 25, of Bessemer, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Diamond D. Bell, 25, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Hayley M. Boley, 24, of Helena, traffic – lane change without property signal.

-Ryan P. Jewell, 22, of Hoover, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

-Jason T. Underwood, 38, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture -1st offense.

July 2

-Katelynn M. McCown, 29, criminal mischief in the second degree – damage to private property and violation of a domestic violation protection order – obstruction.

-Hunter B. Zuelch, 19, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 2nd offense.

July 3

-Pedro D. Gonzalez, Jr., 19, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and unlawful possession of receipt of controlled substances – possession of dangerous drugs.

-Pierre C. Pasley, 31, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances etc. – alcohol .08 or more DUI.

-Lorenzo A. Triana Ubiarco, 19, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc – alcohol .08 or more DUI.

July 4

-Lawrence T. Harris, Jr., 35, of Alabaster, ignition interlock devices.

July 5

-Lakeshia A. Aaron, 27, of Montgomery, traffic – no plainly visible tag.

-Felipe Rodriguez Ramirez, 38, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Chase M. Stanford, 29, traffic – fail stop sign and traffic – DWOL drivers license – not in possession.

July 6

-Timothy S. Lowery, 62, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Manuel Mosqueda Zavala, 29, domestic violence – third degree – coercion (simple assault).

-Montarius T. Richardson, 34, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled, stopping, standing or parking outside of business or residence districts – stopping on highway and driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, etc – alcohol .08 or more DUI.

-Alonzo Shields, 65, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment or vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled and traffic – NSB no seat belt.

July 7

-Timothy S. Lowery, 62, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

July 8

-Hannah E. Cleland, 33, of Sterrett, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Tricia S. Davis, 48, of McCalla, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Demetrius L. Smith, 40, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – Methamphetamine – possess, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances- synthetic narcotic – no drugs seized, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and promoting prison contraband in the second degree – drugs.