Divorces for May 25 through June 22

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from May 25-June 22:

-Shannon Elizabeth Brewer, of Calera, and Steven Craig Brewer, of Bessemer.

-Julie W. Hamner, of Birmingham, and Samuel H. Hamner, Jr., of Birmingham.

-Sandra Ducic, of Birmingham, and Steven Mark Ducic, of Birmingham.

-Jennifer Gonsoulin, of Pelham, and Walter Gonsoulin, of Pelham.

-Lynn Marie Harlet, of Chelsea, and James, Pate Hartley, of Chelsea.

-Jonny A. Pharo, of Pelham, and Jennifer Elizabeth Pharo, of Pelham.

-Jessica Renee Crane, of Chelsea, and Jedediah Bohman, of Chelsea.

-Katie Scruggs Tillman, of Birmingham, and Brock Allen Tillman, of Fayetteville, Ark.

-April Lynn Smith, of Helena, and Joshua Wilson, Smith, of Dulles, Va.

-Samantha Jordan Oliver, of Calera, and Jamal Cardae Brown, of Columbiana.

-John Carden Peters, of Childersburg, and Hope Nicole Martin, of Montevallo.

-James Earl Lynch, of Harpersville, and Mary Jane Lynch, of Sylacauga.

-Paige Lilly, of Alabaster, and Raymond Carlisle, of Decatur.

-Grover Madison Davis, IV, of Westover, and Amy Marie Kimsey Davis, of Chelsea.

-Angela Headley Ryan, of Pelham, and Jimmie Roger Ryan, of Daniels, WV.

-Ben Kish, of Calera, and Linsey Swiney, of Chelsea.

-Karen Renee McCluskey, of Ragland, and John A. Fields, of Vincent.

-Gail I. Underwood, of Birmingham, and Malvin, B. Underwood, of Oneonta.

-Marie Belousova, of Durham, NC, and Paul Wolkowicz, of Hoover.

-Daniel Wesley Williams, of Pelham, and Jessica Danielle Williams, of Pelham.

-Randall McNutt, of Maylene, and April McNutt, of Maylene.

-James Brian Pyatt, of Hoover, and Rhonda Garsee Pyatt, of Cropwell.

-Aspen Stough, of Birmingham, and Lamont Lampley, II, of Calera.

-Sarah Jane Hart, of Sterrett, and Chadley Kyle Hart, of Sterrett.

-William Ryan Valentz, of Birmingham, and April Michelle Valentz, of Birmingham.

-Brianna Shardae Malcom, of Birmingham, and Adam Christopher Malcom, of Birmingham.

-Jared T. Barrow, of Wilsonville, and Trayce B. Barrow, of Wilsonville.

-Catherine Cargile Sloan, of Helena, and Barry Ralph Sloan, of Helena.

-Brandon Stiglich, of Alabaster, and Abigail Kay Stiglich, of Alabaster.

-Joshua Otts, of Montevallo, and Kristin Ban, of Alabaster.

-Jacob Scott Roberts, of Montevallo, and Anne Janene Robert, of Montevallo.

-Betty Jean Elder, of Alabaster, and Lendard Mark Elder, of Alabaster.

-Joshua B. Walden, of Columbiana, and Brittany S. Walden, of Calera.

-Elizabeth Horton Sullivan, of Birmingham, and Kayla Sullivan, of Calera.

-Greggory Lee Minor, of Alabaster, and Pam Beasley Minor, of Alabaster.

-Amy Staats Howard, of Hoover, and David Andrew Hoard, of Hoover.

-Audra L. Szush, of Birmingham, and Thomas Scott Szush, of Birmingham.

-Jasmine Nichole Willia, of Helena, and Debrandon Charles Williw, of Tuscaloosa.

-Jonathan Noah Skelton, of Birmingham, and Karen Ann Skelton, of Gardendale.