Divorces for May 25 through June 22
Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, July 19, 2022
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from May 25-June 22:
-Shannon Elizabeth Brewer, of Calera, and Steven Craig Brewer, of Bessemer.
-Julie W. Hamner, of Birmingham, and Samuel H. Hamner, Jr., of Birmingham.
-Sandra Ducic, of Birmingham, and Steven Mark Ducic, of Birmingham.
-Jennifer Gonsoulin, of Pelham, and Walter Gonsoulin, of Pelham.
-Lynn Marie Harlet, of Chelsea, and James, Pate Hartley, of Chelsea.
-Jonny A. Pharo, of Pelham, and Jennifer Elizabeth Pharo, of Pelham.
-Jessica Renee Crane, of Chelsea, and Jedediah Bohman, of Chelsea.
-Katie Scruggs Tillman, of Birmingham, and Brock Allen Tillman, of Fayetteville, Ark.
-April Lynn Smith, of Helena, and Joshua Wilson, Smith, of Dulles, Va.
-Samantha Jordan Oliver, of Calera, and Jamal Cardae Brown, of Columbiana.
-John Carden Peters, of Childersburg, and Hope Nicole Martin, of Montevallo.
-James Earl Lynch, of Harpersville, and Mary Jane Lynch, of Sylacauga.
-Paige Lilly, of Alabaster, and Raymond Carlisle, of Decatur.
-Grover Madison Davis, IV, of Westover, and Amy Marie Kimsey Davis, of Chelsea.
-Angela Headley Ryan, of Pelham, and Jimmie Roger Ryan, of Daniels, WV.
-Ben Kish, of Calera, and Linsey Swiney, of Chelsea.
-Karen Renee McCluskey, of Ragland, and John A. Fields, of Vincent.
-Gail I. Underwood, of Birmingham, and Malvin, B. Underwood, of Oneonta.
-Marie Belousova, of Durham, NC, and Paul Wolkowicz, of Hoover.
-Daniel Wesley Williams, of Pelham, and Jessica Danielle Williams, of Pelham.
-Randall McNutt, of Maylene, and April McNutt, of Maylene.
-James Brian Pyatt, of Hoover, and Rhonda Garsee Pyatt, of Cropwell.
-Aspen Stough, of Birmingham, and Lamont Lampley, II, of Calera.
-Sarah Jane Hart, of Sterrett, and Chadley Kyle Hart, of Sterrett.
-William Ryan Valentz, of Birmingham, and April Michelle Valentz, of Birmingham.
-Brianna Shardae Malcom, of Birmingham, and Adam Christopher Malcom, of Birmingham.
-Jared T. Barrow, of Wilsonville, and Trayce B. Barrow, of Wilsonville.
-Catherine Cargile Sloan, of Helena, and Barry Ralph Sloan, of Helena.
-Brandon Stiglich, of Alabaster, and Abigail Kay Stiglich, of Alabaster.
-Joshua Otts, of Montevallo, and Kristin Ban, of Alabaster.
-Jacob Scott Roberts, of Montevallo, and Anne Janene Robert, of Montevallo.
-Betty Jean Elder, of Alabaster, and Lendard Mark Elder, of Alabaster.
-Joshua B. Walden, of Columbiana, and Brittany S. Walden, of Calera.
-Elizabeth Horton Sullivan, of Birmingham, and Kayla Sullivan, of Calera.
-Greggory Lee Minor, of Alabaster, and Pam Beasley Minor, of Alabaster.
-Amy Staats Howard, of Hoover, and David Andrew Hoard, of Hoover.
-Audra L. Szush, of Birmingham, and Thomas Scott Szush, of Birmingham.
-Jasmine Nichole Willia, of Helena, and Debrandon Charles Williw, of Tuscaloosa.
-Jonathan Noah Skelton, of Birmingham, and Karen Ann Skelton, of Gardendale.