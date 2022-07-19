Land transactions for May 4 through June 6

The following land transactions occurred between May 4 and June 6:

May 4

-Adria Marie McRae to Daniel Nelson, for $265,000, for Lot 8 in Shamrock.

-Margarita Adams to Michael L. Lorino, for $390,000, for Lot 5 in Riverchase Cove.

-Christopher L. Mullinax to Romana A. Mullinax, for $271,000, for Lot 45 in Lake Forest Sixth Sector.

-Terry C. Logan to Joshua Avant, for $255,000, for Lot 50 in Kingwood First Addition.

-DAL Properties LLC to Thomas O. Sinclair, for $579,900, for Lot 2451 in Kinross Highland of Ballantrae Phase II.

-McKinnon Maddox to Daniel S. Cochran, for $332,500, for Lot 28 in Old Brook Place.

-Jakob N. Blankenship to Ashley L. Sanchez, for $295,000, for Lot 43 in Valley Forge.

-Wade O. Farmer to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $275,000, for Lot 46 in Cambridge Pointe 2nd Sector.

-Valor Communities LLC to William Sun, for $461,078, for Lot 205 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Holland Homes LLC to Christopher Self, for $790,000, for Lot 8 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 3.

-William A. Hayes to Darren Reed Bright, for $300,000, for Lot 43 in Kingwood First Addition.

-Mark T. Luther to Wonn E. Lusain, for $950,000, for Lot 3611 in Riverchase Country Club 36th Addition.

-Lynn F. Gray to Thomas B. Turner, for $487,500, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-William S. Ferguson to Stephen R. Burton, for $472,000, for Lot 1505 in Highland Lakes 15th Sector.

-Cody L. Gilbert to Phillip Andrew Bromley, for $470,000, for Lot 128 in Lakewood Phase 1 Final Plat.

-John Justin Kirchler to Hayden J. Gray, for $625,000, for Lot 894 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector C Final Plat.

-K and M Aggregates LLC to Adam W. Holmes, for $140,000, for Lot 1 in Fox Valley Cove Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jordan Rieker, for $558,400, for Lot 28 in Henley Sector 1.

-Matthew Hope to Ryan Lewis, for $360,000, for Lot 29 in Brandywine First Sector.

-Catherine Grant Kent to Arthur Essix, for $7,000, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Tiffany Criswell Cohen to Lucinda N. Ingram, for $255,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Ginger Hatfield to McLean SFR Investment LLC, for $305,000, for Lot 45 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Martha Joe McCarty Stracner to Michael Hermon, for $221,000, for Lot 31 in Monte Tierra.

-Daniel H. Ingber to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $273,000, for Lot 56 in St. Charles Place Phase Two Sector 7 Resurvey of Lot 56.

-Jo Lynn Foster to Joseph L. Booth, for $57,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Janice R. Leverette to Janice R. Leverette, for $10,000, for Lot 14 in Grove Resurvey of Lots 1-24 and 27-39.

-Miranda K. Stewart to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $198,300, for Lot 40 in Ironwood.

-Kimberly Penny Braden to Jonathan Q. Coley, for $248,000, for Lot 54 in Saddle Run.

-Ikpelue Daneesha Jordan to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $358,700, for Lot 201 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Jaron Kane Sylestine to Jonathan Taylor Thomas, for $231,650, for property in Section 35, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-George D. Haley to Kenneth Wayne Walters, for $625,000, for Lot 1312 in Weatherly Wixford Forest Sector 12 Amended Map.

-Barbara J. Steele to Madison M. Pruett, for $299,000, for Lot 34 in Hickory Point.

-Francis H. Burder to Carrie Humber, for $136,760, for Lot 5 in Burder Family Subdivision.

-Gene Goodwin to Christopher James Goodwin, for $2,528, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Walter A. Holt to Martha I. Rusk, for $410,000, for Lot 30 in Cobblestone Square.

-Justin David Petrusson to Petrusson Properties LLC, for $101,800, for Lot 706 in Horizon.

-Daniel Allen Sieczkarski to Rosalynda Kirchler, for $310,000, for Lot 115 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-James Hernandez to Scott R. Wheeler, for $125,000, for Lot 1502 in Eagle Point 15th Sector.

May 5

-William K. Bamberg to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $281,000, for Lot 674 in Waterford Cove Sector 3.

-Prominence Homes LLC to Nicholas Gentile, for $40,000, for Lot 19 in Wisteria.

-Ronald C. Gunnarson to Nikki Wonn, for $6,200, for property in Section 30, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Jesse Hernandez to Xavier Obando Diaz, for $170,000, for Lot 26 in Chanda Terrace 1st Sector.

-Jerry Carroll to Jonathan Saliba, for $131,000, for Lot 18 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey.

-Marlon Lee Higginbotham to Anthony Walker, for $205,000, for Lot 206 in High Ridge Village Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Kimberly C. Jackson to Abdo Obeid, for $290,000, for Lot 3 in Caldwell Mill Estates.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Michael A. Perez, for $826,260, for Lot 1436 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-DAL Properties LLC to Latosha Foster, for $449,900, for Lot 2458 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Clarence Travis Maples to Josiah Amos Snyder, for $350,000, for Lot 1 in Triple Springs 2nd Sector First Addition Resurvey of Lot 1 through 10.

-Reinaldo Cuellar to City of Calera, for $44,000, for Lots 11 and 12 in J H Dunstan of the Town of Calera.

-Nona Faye Roberson Andrews to Melinda Gay Roberson, for $130,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Christopher E. Hartwiger to Jordan Michelle Jones, for $492,750, for Lot 1 in River Highlands.

-Helen L. Henderson to Johnny L. Jones, for $110,000, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 15 East and property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Michael H. Retzel to Stephanie Washington, for $240,000, for Lot 106 in Hidden Forest.

-James L. Lucas to Russell Byron Berry, for $685,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Eugene Brooks Bromberg to Brice H. Lambert, for $475,000, for Lot 42 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.

-Doris Tharpe to Rafy Inc., for $187,500, for Lot 8 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.

-Brittney S. Rittmann to Kullen Williams, for $310,000, for Lot 6 in Villages at Westover Sector 1.

-David W. Narkates to Jaci Burleson, for $385,000, for Lot 20 in Dearing Downs 5th Sector Amended Map.

-BHM Growth Investors LLC to Ariana Gelsinger, for $180,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Raymond E. King to Garvis J. Hopwood, for $565,000, for Lot 2004 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase I.

-Kurt S. Olis to Edward L. Sutphin, for $500,000, for Lot 31 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 11.

-Christan Renee Smith to Tranquillino Perez, for $17,000, for Lots 11 and 12 in Russell R. Hetz Property Resurvey.

-Jarod E. Speer to Christopher Wilhelm, for $668,800, for Lot 24 in Fowlers Lake Estates.

-Norman J. Cacciatore to James R. Fisher, for $335,000, for Lot 357 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 357, 358, 359 and 360.

-Alfred A. Lamoureux to Conner Fred Wagstaff, for $385,000, for Lot 48 in Chelsea Station.

-James E. Suell to Farmhouse and Family LLC, for $285,000, for property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-JRP Properties LLC to Leigh Ann Bamberg, for $510,000, for Lot 41 in Norwick Forest Second Sector.

-Edward J. Stallings to Edward J. Stallings, for $10,000, for Lot 7 in Indian Valley Fifth Sector.

-Nancy Rochester to Terri R. Sippola, for $99,350, for property in Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Christopher Chase Harrison to Zachary Hval, for $346,500, for Lot 18 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 3 Final Record Plat.

-Alton R. Chambliss to Sky Electrical Contractors LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 6 in Calera South Industrial Park.

-Shehadeh B. Shehadeh to Andrea Nicole Delossantos, for $450,000, for Lot 103 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood.

-Sharon Fisher to Justin E. Davis, for $495,000, for Lot 133 in Willow Branch Second Sector.

-Scott Thomas Cherones to James B. McLester, for $650,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Frank A. Lovoy Jr. Boundary Survey.

-Laura Lee Wood to Fountainhead Capital LLC, for $239,500, for Lot 222 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase II.

-Nicholas G. Tudisco to Daniel H. Ingber, for $440,000, for Lot 397 in Hillsboro Phase III.

May 6

-Gerald Wayne Ellingson to Jordan Bennett, for $205,000, for Lot 6 in Brookfield First Sector.

-David J. Dearaujo to Holly Elizabeth Bostick, for $367,500, for Lot 52 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Jerod C. Sinclair to David J. Dearaujo, for $590,000, for Lot 16-01 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Jason Miller to Richard Abbey Force, for $422,000, for Lot 18 in Broken Bow South.

-Norma Young to Melanie D. Harris, for $385,000, for Lot 32 in Southlake Crest 1st Sector.

-Micah J. Snyder to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $315,350, for Lot 183 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Christian A. Hayes to Emily Contorno, for $197,500, for Lot 13 in Savannah Point Sector IX Amended Map.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Joseph Matison Cox, for $130,000, for Lot 919 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F Final Plat.

-Lawrence M. Perryman to Lawrence Michael Perryman, for $167,680, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Desheila D. Hill to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $285,575, for Lot 12 in Union Station Phase I.

-Cris J. Gillespie to Matthew Reynolds Milstead, for $575,000, for Lot 2815 in Highland Lakes 28th Sector.

-Kenithia Vonshe Goggins to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $258,100, for Lot 79 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Delbert C. Hiestand to Kyung I. Kim, for $240,000, for Lot 25 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 2 Resurvey of Lots 25-26.

-David B. Peterson to Nnena Eligwe, for $275,000, for Lot 15 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.

-David Edward Divers to C. Jerry Smith, for $185,000, for Lot 13 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Antonor Winston, for $940,390, for Lot 1440 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Chris Maniscalco to Randall Mitchell Lee Fulton, for $430,000, for Lot 5 in Old Mill Trace.

-G. Barry Holsombeck to Christopher J. Knowles, for $605,000, for Lot 1002 in Eagle Point 10th Sector.

-Michael W. Morton to Michael W. Morton, for $566,400, for Lot 7 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 9.

-Trent J. Hall to Powersports Real Estates Holdings LLC, for $1,200,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Heather Lemaster to Harlie E. Vines, for $230,000, for Lot 25 in Ridgecrest phase One Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Nathan Kyle Caldwell to Sadie L. Bopst, for $217,900, for Lot 11 in Alabaster Gardens Resurvey of Lots 1 thru 4 and 11 thru 14 in Block 2.

-Brian Wensel to Sean Michael Chermer, for $774,900, for Lot 1210 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Sarah Amoroso Ward to Ron Childress, for $190,000, for Lot 12 in Meadowgreen.

-Elizabeth Ann Zuiderhoek to Judy Sharon Tucker Stuckey, for $335,000, for Lot 139 in Weatherly Chandler Sector 16.

-William S. Mayo to Zachary McCutcheon, for $488,000, for Lot 917 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase 2.

-Vincent A. Wydemon to Elizabeth Stell McCrea, for $160,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Zen Properties LLC to Jaime Perez Candia, for $56,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Matthew Scott Prater to Timothy Scott Burk, for $240,000, for Lot 20 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase I.

-Brandon Edward Pate to Jonathan Michael Duty, for $660,000, for Lot 1006 in Highland Lakes 10 Sector Phase I.

-Lee M. Byrley to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $327,500, for Lot 726 in Waterford Cove Sector 3.

May 9

-Andrea Brooke Schweitzer to Andrea Brooke Schweitzer, for $170,210, for Lot 18 in Allendale Subdivision.

-Thomas E. Bradford to Kristen Evens, for $223,000, for Lot 1 in Gilbert Estates.

-L. J. Rhodes to Bradley Cordell, for $507,000, for Lot 8 in Heatherwood Sector 3.

-Wendy Marie Miller to Michael Bertolone, for $200,000, for Lot 34 in Ashley Brook Townhomes.

-Nicole E. Moley to Paul Bryan, for $710,000, for Lot 19 in Chelsea Reserve.

-Christopher A. Williams to Jessica P. Grannan, for $399,000, for Lot 2 in Independence Subdivision Phase I Lots 1 through 8 Final Plat.

-Timothy E. Wilson to James Harmon, for $277,120, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Josephine A. Miranda to Gateway Group Enterprises Inc., for $95,480, for Lot 175 in Cambrian Wood Condominiums.

-Marvin A. McDaniel to Madison Knox, for $252,222.22, for Lot 26 in Buck Creek Landing.

-Amber Revis to Nicole B. Bentley, for $134,500, for Lot 79 in Applegate Manor.

-Johnnie Jones to Lucy Peres, for $175,000, or Lot 1 in A J Jones Estates.

-Joe Banks Elliott to Karen L. Elliott, for $155,000, for Lot 841 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Red Mountain Resources LLC to Murphy Home Builders LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 42 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-HBH Realty Inc. to Buck Creek BNB LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 3B1 in Old Town Market Place Resurvey No. 2 Final Plat.

-Round Too Investments LLC to Anthony Kyle Stevens, for $269,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, range 4 West.

-Janice Walton to Central State Bank, for $150,500, for Lot 1 in Dunstans Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Marlon K. Seay to Chad Ingram, for $42,000, for Lot 41 in Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Olympic Fence Inc. to Mark & Rebekah Holdings LLC, for $179,000, for Lot 2 in Mission Hills Road Subdivision.

-Murphy Home Builders LLC to Steven A. Smith, for $888,925, for Lot 42 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-D. Scott Murphree to Kiersten Emily Howard, for $340,000, for Lot 1012 in Arbores of Forest Park.

-Laura Sue Luotonen to Brandon L. Shelton, for $480,000, for Lot 47 in Brook Highland First Sector.

-Christopher M. Adams to Austin Stewart, for $208,500, for Lot 19 in Carrington Sector I Resurvey.

-Adrienne L. Armstrong to Douglas Miller, for $415,000, for Lot 85 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Locust Hill Limited Partnership to Brogdon Development, for $324,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Christy Laird to Lisa Archer Coppinger, for $615,000, for Lot B-35 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

May 10

-Terry Evans to Grant Reynolds, for $317,000, for Lot 320 in Shelby Forest Estates 3rd Sector.

-Donna Cook Fraizer to Mackenzie Frazier Johnson, for $290,000, for Lot 201 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium.

-Christopher C. Smith to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $253,582, for Lot 9 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Veronica O. Hardin to Veronica O. Hardin Management Trust, for $424,900, for Lot 3101 in Highland Lakes 31st Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Adam Zachary Joiner, for $459,895, for Lot 111 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kristopher D. Lovvorn, for $473,780, for Lot B-78 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-John A. Farmer to Cosimo Vinci, for $159,000, for Lot 24 in Cahaba Valley Estates Sixth Sector.

-Cobblestone Cove Ltd to Cobblestone Cove Apartments LLC, for $2,100,000, for Lot 2 in Old Wooley Estates Resurvey of Lot 2.

-Cobblestone Creek Ltd to Cobblestone Creek Apartments LLC, for $1954,850, for Lot 2 in Old Wooley Estates Resurvey of Lot 2.

-Caitlin M. Irby Zakary to Thomas Ray Vigneulle, for $325,000, for Lot 3 in Indian Wood Third Sector.

-Earney Quick to Keith Bishop, for $640,000, for property in Section 20, Township 20, Range 2 East.

-Joshua Blair to Meghan J. Jackson, for $350,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Jesse B. Thomason to Jeremy Octavian Rodgers, for $300,000, for Lot 25 in Portsouth Third Sector.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Jacob Maddox, for $270,000, for Lot 54 in Laurel Woods.

-Anna K. Salser to Hannah Burgess, for $409,000, for Lot 4 in Applecross a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Adams Homes LLC to Holly Rachael Reeves, for $348,200, for Lot 510 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase III.

-Michael G. Semon to Alan Picard, for $500,000, for Lot 17 in Inverness Highlands Final Plat of The Mixed Use Subdivision.

-Adam B. Dunaway to Rebecca M. White, for $65,000, for Lot 12 in Shaw Villas Phase 2.

-Margaret Dwight Kennerly to J & J Properties LLC, for $143,800, for Lot 4 in Lymans Addition to the Town of Montevallo Alabama.

-James E. Weldon to Leander Travis Hutcheson, for $358,500, for Lot 724 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Christopher P. Williamson to Juan Suazo, for $479,000, for Lot 5134 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 5.

-Renee D. Despain to Cobblestone Living LLC, for $350,000, for Lot 2 in Old Wooley Estates Resurvey of Lot 2.

-Thomas R. Vigneulle to Stacy M. Brown Figueroa, for $229,000, for Lot 37 in Cambrian Ridge.

-Vickey Wingard to Richard M. Wingard, for $111,850, for Lot 659 in Waterford Cove Sector 1.

-Christopher W. Hayes to Phillip Smith, for $350,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Joe Stewart, for $163,000, for Lot A in Chandalar South Townhouses Phase 2.

-Opendoor Property J LLC to Crowne Property Acquisitions LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 6 in Dearing Downs Third Sector.

-Dan W. Wilson to Jose Orellana Mancia, for $280,000, for Lot 77 in Southern Hills.

-Sarah D. Mizerany to Carmen M. Roberson, for $295,000, for Lot 37 in Stratford Place Phase V.

-Kenneth W. Cherry to Rebecca Diane Hicks, for $140,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-J. H. Benedict to Gregory L. Gilliland, for $289,100, for Lot 4 in Crestmont Resurvey.

-Craig M. Dollar to Craig Milton Dollar, for $413,300, for Lot 4 in Woodford a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Shannon Reid Crull to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $263,000, for Lot 225 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Holland Family LLC to Aaron Shawn Martin, for $17,000, for Lot 18 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Jeffrey L. Dillard to Katherine Michelle Martin, for $242,000, for Lot 23 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-David Whisenant to David Whisenant, for $152,000, for Lot 29 in Laurel Woods.

-Alicia Oravet Smith to HPS III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $367,000, for Lot 58 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Three.

-Carla J. Tidmore to Anna N. Allen, for $144,250, for Lot 10 in Fall Acres 1st Addition.

-Michael Roberts to Casey Knox, for $38,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Timothy Russell Taylor to Warren Pruitt, for $274,900, for Lot 1 in Taylor Family Subdivision at Parkview.

-Christopher Scoggins to St. Holdings LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 12 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

May 11

-Kelvin Luster to Synergy Investing LLC, for $217,000, for Lot 18 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 3rd Addition.

-Frank Murry Williamson to Frank Murry Williamson, for $110,350, for Lot 253 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 2.

-William A. Weidler to Rebekah Lynn Wilhite, for $455,000, for Lot 307 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Adam Michael Huddleston to Hunter Dillon Smith, for $245,300, for Lot 518 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-John Steven Norman to Eric Steven Norman, for $660,700, for Lot 37 in Highlands Phase 1 Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Stephanie Washington to Jacinta Huff, for $165,900, for Lot 127 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Real Estates & Design Associates LLC to Mohammad Jasmin Uddin, for $164,000, for Lot 54 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.

-Frederick A. Bohn to Larry J. Stanford, for $571,250, for Lot 130 in Weatherly Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Joel Higginbotham to Sang Hee Park, for $550,000, for Lot 19 in Haven at Greystone 2nd Sector.

-Jerald W. Johnson to Jeffrey W. Johnson, for $84,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Likhith Kumar Nallamothu, for $499,658, for Lot 701 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Nicholas S. Walden, for $809,065, for Lot 1-699 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 7-57 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 7-64 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 7-68 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 7-66 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 7-69 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 7-74 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Hannah Chancery Pruitt to John Gregory Pruitt, for $366,500, for Lot 1677 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 4.

-Andrzej J. Wartak to Joshua W. Brown, for $250,000, for Lot 20 in Stone Brook 1st Sector.

-Laurel J. Tucker to Mark Anthony Husted, for $260,000, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Larry J. Stanford to Kelli N. Chaviano, for $650,000, for Lot 2720 in Riverchase Country Club 27th Addition.

-Camilla Ann Davis to Harry Dellinger, for $500,000, for Lot 24 in Inverness Highlands Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-David Lamont Jones to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $301,000, for Lot 42 in Ammersee Lakes Second Sector Amended Map.

-LaWayne Lamont Custard to LaWayne L. Custard, for $176,800, for Lot 19 in Camden Park Phase One Sector One Final Plat.

-Martin Andrews to Puneet Jain, for $425,000, for Lot 67 in Caldwell Crossings.

-Christian Rex Schaefer to Aaron Lakia, for $680,000, for Lot 18 in Lake Wood Estates.

-J. Larry Lohr to John Larry Lohr, for $91,380, for Lot 25 in Shelby Shores Phase 2 1974 Addition.

-Robert E. Haley to Shaun Hornung, for $740,000, for Lot 2402 in Brook Highland 24th Sector.

-Mark E. Smithers to Diane T. Champion, for $340,000, for Lot 98 in Narrows Point Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Joseph C. Burns to Huey Mathews, for $388,000, for Lot 41 in Selkirk a Subdivision of Inverness Phase IV.

-Rodney Dan Harding to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $725,400, for Lot 50 in Maple Ridge.

-Jeffery T. Pybas to James S. Richardson, for $295,000, for Lot 24 in Stonehaven First Addition.

May 12

-Diversified Gas and Oil Corporation to 1800 LLC, for $2,500,000, for Lot 9 in Meadow Brook Corporate Park South Phase 11 Resurvey of Lot 9.

-Roger Bishop to Brian S. Kult, for $651,000, for Lot 461 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B.

-Burt Holdings LLC to Jonathon Todd Goggins, for $430,899, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Shawn Ertman to Treyvon Henderson, for $370,000, for Lot 151 in Wynlake Phase 4-D.

-Mary Elizabeth Freedman to Julie Marie Newcomb, for $165,000, for Lot 52 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.

-Jack B. Tatum to Jack B. Tatum, for $292,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Jack B. Tatum to Jack B. Tatum, for $7,200, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Forrest E. Tilley to Forrest Tilley, for $10,000, for Lot 4 in Thorn Berry Subdivision.

-Patrick Knight to Carol L. Pybas, for $315,000, for Lot 70 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 25 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Richard Eberhardt to Richard Eberhardt, for $14,160, for Lot 2 in Timber Park Amended Map.

-Angela Duke to Lamaja Properties 2031 LLC, for $450,000, for Lot 611 in Forest Parks 6th Sector 2nd Phase.

-D. Karl Jones to D. Karl Jones, for $186,450, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Vuin Edward Epps to Thomas Pete Giambrone, for $845,700, for Lot 320 in Greystone Legacy 3rd Sector.

-Mary Ann Mandy to Leigh F. Edwards, for $280,000, for Lot 50 in Chadwick Sector One.

-Alabama Housing Fiance Authority to Matthew Nichols, for $148,000, for Lot 3 in J G Lacey Subdivision.

-Kelley Harris English to CBM Homes LLC, for $106,500, for Lot 54 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.

-RNB Properties LLC to CBKG Holdings LLC, for $675,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Cox Enterprises LLC to 2DN LLC, for $1,350,000, for Lot 2 in Southpark a Resurvey of Lot 1 of Sunlink Subdivision.

-Joseph M. Maddox to Rose Hogg, for $165,000, for Lot 16 in Parkside.

-Patricia A. Howard to Sonja C. Bennett, for $29,000, for property in Section 15, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to IMAX Marketing LLC, for $133,000, for Lot 3 in Southwind First Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Charity E. Laister, for $467,900, for Lot 611 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Billie Langley to Rhiana Gwen Kelsoe, for $203,000, for Lot 22 in Hidden Creek Resurvey of Lots 1 through 23.

-Theodore W. Watson to Leslie J. Stacey, for $325,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-M&M Dental Properties LLC to Harpersville Mini LLC, for $294,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Richard Barrows to Jarod Speer, for $939,900, for Lot 47 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase I Sector II Resurvey of Lot 47.

-Michael Todd Bozeman to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $356,000, for Lot 116 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Steven K. Yates to Jeremy Edward Cruthirds, for $266,000, for Lot 308 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Michael Phillip Doss to Linda Robbins, for $47,470, for Lots 1 and 2 in Doss Page Family Subdivision.

-Mary A. Puryear to James F. Cordes, for $38,600, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Logan Property Management LLC to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $86,000, for Lot 51 in Oakridge 2nd Sector.

-Jill Alexander to Christopher Shawn Owens, for $500,000, for Lot 117 in Hickory Ridge Amended Map.

-Jessica L. Hood to Erik Christopher Arias, for $200,000, for Lot 38 in Brookhollow Second Sector.

-Birmingham Crossing Property LLC to David L. Lucchesi, for $3,750,000, for Lot 10 in Meadow Brook Corporate Park South Phase II.

-Gary J. Giles to Lee Albert Johnson, for $280,000, for Lot 23 in St. Charles Place.

-JE Homes LLC to JD Realty Holdings LLC, for $144,800, for Lot 8 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-John L. Owens to Tami Stonicher Pickett, for $238,000, for Lot 67 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase I.

May 13

-David J. Halvorson to Kevin Lee Held, for $1,070,000, for Lot 302 in Greystone Legacy 3rd Sector.

-Veena B. Antony to David J. Halvorson, for $1,275,000, for Lot 16 in Crest at Greystone Amended Map.

-J. Walker Johnson to Shae Gibbs, for $218,000, for Lot 20 in Cedar Bend Phase 2.

-Jeremy D. Medders to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $340,700, for Lot 11 in Reserve at Timberline Resurvey of Lots 9, 10 and 11.

-Kevin L. Held to Jennifer M. Marcin, for $708,000, for Lot 39 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase 1.

-Adam Mullins to SFR3 070 LLC, for $97,000, for Lot 7 in K B Nickersons Survey on Helena Road.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Yuthvitou Kong, for $337,500, for Lot 126 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-Opal Haley to Kimberly Jackson, for $200,640, for Lot 39 in Park Forest Sector Seven Phase Two.

-Katie Cox to Benjamin Maina, for $42,500, for Lots 5 thru 28 in Dunstans Map of Calera Resurvey.

-Stephanie Martin Kines to Kelsey Waites, for $350,000, for Lot 19 in Sunset Lake Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Frances D. Warren to Sterling Andrew Williams, for $59,423.17, for property in Section 23, Township 18 South, range 2 East and property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-James B. Spruell to Mark B. Crowe, for $100,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Classic American Homes Inc. to Michael E. Stewart, for $596,900, for Lot 410 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve Resurvey of Lots 403 and 410.

-Nona Faye Roberson Andrews to Tom Stevens, for $150,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Leonard J. Taylor to Upstate Century Investors LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 86 in Portsourth Third Sector.

-James O. McCrary to Michael O’Neal, for $45,000, for Lot 1 in Carleton Estates.

-Rudolph Noble McMurray to Michael Northington, for $460,000, for Lot 94 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Five.

-Christopher Blake Atkins to Joannie F. Varden, for $176,000, for Lot 296 in Camden Cove Sector I.

-Henry L. Beckman to Thaddeus Samples, for $280,000, for Lot 27 in Wynlake Phase II.

-Triple Oaks Investments LLC to Jimmy R. Powers, for $200,000, for Lots 11 and 12 in J H Dunstans Map and Survey of the Town of Calera.

-James Hathcock to Marisol Elizabeth Rodriguez Barrientos, for $334,900, for Lot 31 in Park Forest Fourth Sector.

-Alice M. Nichols to Richard Dean Comstock, for $410,000, for Lot 35 in 1974 Addition to Shelby Shores Phase II.

-Paul L. Phillips to Ryan S. Gregory, for $190,000, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Upstate Century Investors LLC to Octavio Guadalupe Macias Martinez, for $245,000, for Lot 86 in Portsouth Third Sector.

-Francisco Carvajal to Julie Melissa Huggins, for $75,450, for Lot 51 in Forest Village Final Plat.

-Venkata Yenigalla to Marshall Cleveland Pritchett, for $701,000, for Lot 404 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4A.

-John Reardon to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $296,000, for Lot 3 in Hamlet.

-Joseph Cleveland to Jacob Simonetti, for $314,000, for Lot 1104 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 2nd Amended Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Terrence S. Forman, for $344,745, for Lot 224 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Ken Eddings to Jacob Bassett, for $277,000, for Lot 8 in Southwind Third Sector.

-Calera Commons LLC to DS Properties LLC, for $425,000, for Lot 8-A-2 in Limestone Marketplace Resurvey.

-Kimberly McClellan to Sonia D. Coleman, for $100,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Blakely McBee to Jaime Perez, for $23,500, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Brianna Bolton to Sandro F. Da Silva, for $265,000, for Lot 156 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Howard Blake Dobbs to Howard Blake Boss, for $91,450, for Lot 10 in County Estates.

-David Harold Henderson to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $280,000, for Lot 77 in Kentwood 2nd Addition Phase I.

May 16

-Roberta L. Eagle to RR4 OPCO1 LP, for $237,000, for Lot 131 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Carole B. Watson to Julie Griswold-Waldrep, for $305,000, for Lot 132 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes Resurvey of Lots 129 through 178.

-Erin McKeown Cuzzort to John Cross, for $285,000, for Lot 611 in Lofts at Edenton Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Shaun E. Styers to Ron Slovensky, for $470,000, for Lot 21 in Altadena Woods Fourth Sector.

-Phoebe L. Dover to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $439,400, for Lot 95 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Louis O. Middlebrooks to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $269,000, for Lot 715 in Savannah Pointe Sector VII.

-DAL Properties LLC to Carlos Eduardo Codina, for $502,295, for Lot 2444 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Kathy R. Barkett to John Acres, for $203,900, for Lot 54 in Hidden Creek II First Sector.

-HPT IHG 2 Properties Trust to CWP Birmingham I LLC, for $5,043,556, for property in Section 36, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to James Kevin Williams, for $897,368, for Lot 1433 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Timothy S. Gulledge to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $355,000, for Lot 9-28 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Georgios C. Sarris to Sammy J. Montalbano, for $1,639,900, for Lot 2 in Southlake 1st Addition Resurvey of Lots 2 and 3.

-Thomas O. Sinclair to Warren Wilson, for $579,900, for Lot 81 in High Hampton Sector 1 Resurvey of Lots 78, 79, 80, 81 and 82.

-Daniel O. Fitts to Heather Stephens, for $360,000, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-ARG III Borrower LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC, for $2,401,113, for Lot 63 in Cambridge Park Amended Record Map, Lots 5A, 10A, 11A,12A, 13A, 16A, 18A, 19A and 20A in Patriot Point.

-ARG IV Borrower LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC, for $7,923,729, for Lots 5-37 in Town Side Square Sector Two Final Plat.

-Joshua Lawrence Gluskin to Charles Patrick, for $515,500, for Lot 334 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Kenneth Blake Bailey to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $255,000, for Lot 56 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Jeff Champion to Howard Bailey, for $700,000, for Lot 1 in Champion Survey.

-Ruby H. House to Gary Nelson, for $662,248.14, for Lots 3, 4, 5, 16, 17, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and 31 in Givhans Subdivision.

-Joan G. Downs to G & D Ventures LLC, for $350,000, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Shannon L. Lovell to Shelby County Properties LLC, for $250,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Andrew Moore to William F. Fleagle, for $480,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-James O. Baldwin to Joseph Cleveland, for $385,000, for Lot 12 in Bent River Estates Phase I.

May 17

-Larry E. Horton to Andres Celedonio Hermosillo Gomez, for $145,000, for Lot 27 in Oakdale Estates.

-Patrick Ryne Sanders to Richard Michael Southall, for $345,000, for Lot 2092 in Old Cahaba Phase 5 5th Addition.

-Kafka E. Metcalfe to Juan Manuel Moreno Gonzalez, for $380,000, for Lot 9 in Navajo Estates.

-Southern Capital Managers LLC to David Harold Henderson, for $350,000, for Lot 301 in Lake Forest Third Sector.

-Kiran Mandhadi to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $248,000, for Lot 38 in Brookforest Addition to Wyndham.

-Dream Casa Team LLC to Michael Paul Edfeldt, for $220,000, for Lot 5 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Leigh Ann Pyron to Walter W. Robey, for $1,425,000, for Lot 611 in Highland Lakes 6th Sector Amended Map.

-Winston C. Waid to Crystal Miller, for $280,000, for Lot 24 in Hamlet 5th Sector.

-John L. Trone to Noah M. Weaver, for $450,000, for Lot 106 in Forest Parks 1st Sector.

-Nevin R. Newton to Samuel Shuttlesworth, for $415,000, for Lot 73 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Redwood Development Company Inc. to 601 Skyview LLC, for $6,100,000, for Lot 1 in Montevallo Park.

-Randy A. Scurlock to Mohammad Jasim Uddin, for $162,000, for Lot 73 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.

-Paul Fry to Jeffery Judd, for $255,000, for Lot 6 in Navajo Hills Second Sector.

-Mike Priestley to HMH Partnership, for $715,000, for Lot 6 in Cottages of Danberry Final Plat.

-A & LR Properties LLC to Matthew Slade Singleton, for $380,000, for Lot 8 in Indian Valley Sixth Sector.

-Emily J. Johnson to Michael T. Bozeman, for $325,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Navajo Hills Second Sector.

-Flavia Jenevora Van Pelt to Tami G. Johnson, for $430,000, for Lot 1 in Vanpelts Addition to Indian Springs Resurvey of Lot 1 Final Plat.

-Travis Long to Quinn Watson, for $595,000, for Lot 308 in Eagle Point 3rd Sector Phase 2 Resurvey of Lots 308 and 309.

-Bradley C. Phillips to Bradley C. Phillips, for $125,000, for Lot 35 in Riverchase West Third Addition.

-Jay R. Eiring to Jacob D. Pate, for $25,000, for property in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Mitchell Baldwin to Mitchell Baldwin, for $175,000, for Lot 179 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Nicholas Jordan Burch to Ashley Chandler Ryan, for $280,000, for Lot 98 in Villages of Westover Sector I Final Plat.

-Braden Eugene Taylor to Scott Richard Horne, for $476,000, for Lot 27 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Laura Brooke Whitfield to Thomas Raphael, for $355,700, for Lot 43 in Selkirk a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Christian Glaze Cross Bates to Allilsa Marla Jackson, for $275,000, for Lot 13 in Monte Bello.

-Hayel Shamsuddin to Tiara Simone Martin, for $166,000, for Lot 137AA in Waterford Village Sector 1 Resurvey of Lots 133, 134, 135, 136A, 137A, 137B and 138A.

-Noah M. Weaver to Wesley Spainhower, for $470,000, for Lot 274 in Grey Oaks Sector 2.

-Keith J. Carreker to Ralph Keiser, for $1,700,000, for Lot 709 in Greystone Legacy 7th Sector.

-Heather Hinkle to Michael Valladares, for $177,000, for Lot 11 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes First Addition.

-Joel Lee Farrow to Paul K. Fry, for $265,000, for Lot 9 in Lexington Parc Sector 1.

-Carson Group LLC to Dea D. Haggard, for $259,903, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Steven D. Davis to Susan Orr Smith, for $775,000, for Lot 164 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-Jeffery S. Stith to Tainisha T. Hopson, for $400,000, for Lot 5 in Dearing Downs 5th Addition Phase I.

-Jeff Triboulet to Hartley Wildes, for $220,000, for Lot 15 in Old Town Helena.

-Monk Trucking Co LLC to Fernando Javier Choto, for $45,000, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Benjamin S. Wyrosdick to Stuart K. Patterson, for $350,000, for Lot 327 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-Larry D. Weems to Tim Pughsley, for $985,000, for Lot 39 in Lake Heather Estates Givianpour Addition to Inverness.

-Brandon Lloyd Elkins to Ken Eddings, for $260,000, for Lot 81 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Lucinda N. Ingram to Lucinda N. Ingram, for $255,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Gregory W. Egbert to Naomi Hatcher McKinney, for $300,000, for Lot 34 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-Sin Chean Yoe to Tina Vuong, for $499,000, for Lot 3114 in Riverchase Country Club 31st Addition.

-Jennifer Y. Vaughn to Savannah Stewart, for $160,000, for Lot 1204 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Hillary Marie Yarbrough to Seaventures LLC, for $124,125.70, for Lot 48 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector Final Plat.

-T2 LLC to Joshua Brown, for $395,000, for Lot 16 in Sunset Lake Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Leslie S. Wright to Leslie S. Wright, for $10,000, for Lot 1 in Saddle Creek Acres.

-Richard W. Buchanan to Kirsten Peterson, for $271,317, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Michael Lee Patterson to Revibe Properties LLC, for $345,000, for Lot 1 in Meadow Brook 8th Sector.

-Leslie S. Wright to Leslie S. Wright, for $10,000, for Lot 23 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Sector 3 Final Record Plat.

-Michael E. Stewart to Matthew D. Zauchin, for $925,000, for Lot 2835 in Highland Lakes 28th Sector.

-Casey Nicholls to Jacob Charles Dollar, for $268,000, for Lot 101 in Narrows Reach Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Patsy G. Isbell to Creed McDaniel, for $45,000, for property in Section 11, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-OP Gold LLC to Alexis Wileman, for $238,000, for Lot 90 in Summerchase Phase 4.

-Marica Simmons to Matthew S. Boarman, for $572,100, for Lot 152 in Arbor Hill Phase II Final Plat.

-Douglas P. Calvin to Mark Sidwell, for $950,000, for Lot 2 in Dogwood Lakes Subdivision and property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Tangelia R. Carter to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 179 in Old Ivy Phase 1.

May 18

-Michael D. Rodgers to William John Focia, for $398,000, for Lot 90 in Greystone Village Phase I Amended.

-Nichole Grimes to Jesse Thomason, for $315,000, for Lot 8 in Dearing Downs Second Addition.

-Courtney B. Calvin to JRP Properties LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 19 in Park Place Second Addition.

-Andrea Craig to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $305,000, for Lot 43 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.

-Opendoor Property J. LLC to Meisha Adair, for $421,000, for Lot 84 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 3 Final Plat.

-William Millington to Jessica L. Butler, for $220,000, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Charles W. Smith to Tamara Chastain, for $222,900, for Lot 33 in Valley Forge.

-Marty V. Isbell to Steven Bradley Kuchman, for $1,000, for property in Section 11, Township 18, Range 1 East.

-Ashley N. Rosser to Michael J. Herr, for $545,000, for Lot 9 in Bridgewater Park Resurvey of Lots 1 through 12.

-Tina T. Simmons to Rick D. Dunaway, for $495,000, for Lot 1523 in Highland Lakes 15th Sector.

-Kaitlyn Wilson to Joseph John Bolda, for $265,000, for Lot 606 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-F. Wayne Pate to Joel Pate, for $250,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Michael Kyle Murphy to Bennett John Theriot, for $325,000, for Lot 186 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Jesse R. Perry to Tim Overton, for $365,000, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Jan. M. Keffer to Mary Houston, for $195,000, for Lot 16 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Jesse R. Perry to Tim Overton, for $25,000, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Sandra Lacey Martin to Shawn Patrick O’Brien, for $390,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19, Range 2 West.

-Steven Gardner to Randall Whitworth, for $405,000, for Lot 440 in Windstone IV.

-James F. Crew to Colin Harper, for $510,000, for Lot 34 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Cameron D. Dowdy to Jennifer L. Green, for $425,000, for Lot 56 in Caldwell Crossing.

-Shawn Cashman to Mohammad Uddin, for $242,500, for Lot 67 in Stratford Place Phase II Final Plat.

-Jayne A. Getsinger to Jayne Adele Collins Getsinger, for $906,700, for Lot 25 in Castle Rock Drive Resurvey Amended Map.

-Don W. McGuirk to Sue S. Hope, for $100, for Lot 18 in Glasscox Subdivision.

-Matthew B. Bonham to Hung Nguyen, for $630,000, for Lot 442 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2C.

-Mitchell B. Thomas to Payton W. Gardner, for $610,000, for Lot 17 in Haven at Greystone 2nd Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Melvin Deaile, for $529,900, for Lot 601 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Steve Harless to William David Morris, for $49,375, for Lot 1 in Harless Family Subdivision.

-Kevin Lee Held to Hevin Lee Held, for $386,425, for Lot 302 in Greystone Legacy 3rd Sector.

-Sarah E. Starr to Robert Levy, for $241,000, for Lot 323 in Village at Stonehaven Phase Three Second Addition.

-Joda B. Mann to Specification Rubber Products Inc, for $440,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jason Ryan Cole to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $419,900, for Lot 5098 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 5.

-James Stanton Hill to Brandon B. Darroch, for $1,200,000, for Lot 34 in Greystone 4th Sector.

-Ellison Jones Henderson to Crawford B. Nevins, for $846,000, for Lot 28 in Mountain View Lake Company Second Sector.

-Barbara Ann Boreen to Hans S. Hudd, for $553,000, for Lot 506 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 5th Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-John H. Deloach to Jesse Schillings Touchstone, for $48,000, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

May 19

-Michael Kennedy to Troy Dale Barrier, for $430,000, for Lot 19 in Homestead Sector A.

-Troy D. Barrier to Joseph D. Pounds, for $350,000, for Lot 744 in Waterford Cove Sector 1.

-Timothy E. Wilson to Jim Davis, for $49,600, for Lot 16 in Magnolia Parc.

-Pamela D. Kreie to Michael Kennedy, for $179,900, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Raymond Castonguay to Shane M. Jones, for $240,500, for Lot 161 in Lexington Parc Sector I.

-Alabama Ministry Network of The Assemblies of God Trustees to Angel Eduardo Ramos Castaneda, for $100,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Travis Roy Long, for $568,760, for Lot B-8 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Cameron Mitchell Brown, for $476,543, for Lot 121 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Holland Family LLC to Elizabeth Waldrop Singleton, for $18,000, for Lot 5 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Russell A. Yeager to Michael Johnson, for $1,103,000, for Lot 2 in Greystone Legacy 5th Sector Phase IV Resurvey of Lots 1 and 2.

-Francisco Rivera to Amir Anthony Rabiee, for $21,000, for Lot 6 in Meadowview Fourth Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Valerie L. Ackman, for $635,387, for Lot 4302 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-JG Property Management and Land Development LLC to Nathan J. Pitts, for $30,000, for Lot 4 in JG Subdivision.

-Angela N. Stanfield to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $311,000, for Lot 718 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.

-Levy Langford to Deborah Langford, for $325,830, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, range 4 West.

-Levy Langford to Deborah Langford, for $325,830, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Levy Langford to Deborah Langford, for $325,830, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South.

-Larry W. Salter to Jacob Noah Gaines, for $395,000, for Lot 87 in Dunnavant Square.

-Joseph Wayne Fulgham to Terry Alton Saffold, for $98,260, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Barry L. Studdard to Barry L. Studdard, for $86,680, for Lot 6 in N B Dare Plat.

-Dwight G. Houser to Faith Presbyterian Church, for $400,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Robert D. Swafford to Caleb B. Burgoyne, for $170,000, for Lot 1 in Hill Creek Subdivision.

-Jonathan M. Cline to Barry West, for $401,000, for Lot 1658 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 3.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Laura Leal, for $532,275, for Lot 119 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Barbara Ann Butsch Thompson to Jose Vidal Martinez Rios, for $147,500, for Lots 1 and 2 in Williams Place Final Plat.

-Michael G. Shults to Cory L. Sapp, for $438,000, for Lot 35 in Oak Forest.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Gurmeet Guraya, for $546,773, for Lot B-79 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Marcus D. Burks to Quintin Walker, for $365,000, for Lot 154 in Forest Lakes Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Catherine M. Martin to Clarence C. Craft, for $555,000, for Lot 1-90 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase I & II.

-Carolyn Hassett to David C. Miller, for $29,000, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

May 20

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Marcus Dwayne Burks, for $524,900, for Lot 14 in Adams Ridge Sector Addition.

-Cory Lucas Sapp to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $291,500, for Lot 69 in Laurel Woods Phase II.

-Erica L. Bradberry to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $440,000, for Lot 114 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Joshua Abraham Grantham to Hayden Thomas Ludlam, for $69,900, for property in Section 9, Township 20 South, range 2 East.

-Investing in Alabama LLC to Joshua Blaine Broadwell, for $195,000, for Lot 1 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.

-Donna J. Neilson to Loyd Randal Broughton, for $250,000, for Lot 343 in Wyndham Wynwood Sector Phase III.

-Heidi L. Lloyd to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $352,000, for Lot 110 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Jimmie L. Nabors Basham to Carolyn Malmborg, for $345,000, for Lot 44 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-James R. Drum to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $470,000, for Lot 45 in Oak Meadows 2nd Sector.

-William C. Phillips to Brandelyn A. Nelson, for $190,000, for Lot 4 in Lymans Addition to Montevallo.

-James S. Russell to Jacob A. Nelson, for $399,000, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Fannie Mae to Alexis David Hernandez Lopez, for $139,123.95, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Keith A. Melton to RR4 OPCO1 LP, for $201,000, for Lot 94 in Union Station Phase II.

-Timothy Ryan Fohner to BAF 3 LLC, for $231,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jane E. Marlow to Bryan Marlow, for $49,770, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Jesus Rodriguez to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $295,500, for Lot 140 in Old Ivy Phase 2.

-Michael Crispin to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $364,500, for Lot 10 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Jessica M. Davis to Paul M. Vines, for $220,000, for Lot 64 in Callaway Cove Plat No. 1.

-V. L. Wood to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $168,600, for property in Section 35, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-Donita H. Henderson to Chris William Raley, for $725,000, for Lot 16 in Mountain Ridge First Sector.

-Brosha Layton to James Drum, for $370,000, for Lot 1302 in Macallan at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Marsha V. Thornton to Luna Feliciano Ruben, for $64,000, for Lot 8 in Farris Subdivision.

-Douglas Winn James to Harold Eugene Holland, for $297,500, for Lot 7 in Narrows Creek Amended Map.

-Charlotte Walker to Jonathan Marc Greenwalt, for $178,500, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Holland Homes LLC to Victor Hartman, for $820,250, for Lot 11 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 3 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $342,100, for Lot 1738 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-L & T Investments LLC to CS Equity Partners LLC, for $2,500,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Gloria Alexandria Law, for $373,345, for Lot 1736 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Clara Faye Baxley to Aracely Fernandez, for $35,000, for Lots 1, 2, 5 and 6 in J H Dunstans Map and Survey of the Town of Calera.

-William W. Hindman to Jerry L. Cannon, for $210,000, for Lot 2 in Wildwood Shores 5th Sector.

-Bartolo Mendoza Chavez to Portrait Homes BHM LLC, for $39,500, for Lot 44 in Villages at Westover.

-J. Wright Building Company to Matthew Peacock, for $1,371,925.18, for Lot 1138 in Blackridge Phase 18.

-James A. Waters to Jon Rodgers, for $330,000, for Lot 16 in Riverchase Country Club 1st Addition.

-Benjamin Martinez to James Arnold Crawford, for $370,000, for Lot 408 in Windstone IV.

-Ferman Garrett to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $60,000, for property in Section 28, Township 21, Range 1 East.

-Della Pender to Michael Kellum, for $95,000, for Lot 14 in Willow Island Subdivision.

May 23

-Madelynn Leeann Hogg to Leonard Kiarie Muya, for $175,000, for Lot 27 in Sugar Hill Townhomes.

-Joseph Shepherd to Dixie Faust Samaha, for $265,375, for Lot 16 in Cahaba Valley Estates Seventh Sector.

-DAL Properties LLC to Eric F. Demien, for $510,702.50, for Lot 2434 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-SMB Properties Inc. to 628 CML STR LLC, for $205,000, for Lot 50 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes.

-Mark S. Kielbasa to Kristin Bachmann, for $181,200, for Lot 98 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Sinae C. Hughes to Elizabeth Vaughn, for $185,000, for Lot F in Riverwood Third Sector Amended Map.

-Darryl M. Grear to Christy Laird, for $355,000, for Lot 105 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Lillye F. Campbell to Bobby J. Moon, for $295,000, for Lot 1 in Mullins East Side Addition to Helena.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Lisa B. Hogg, for $538,531, for Lot 4366 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Alicia Justine Simon to Raymond Earl King, for $245,000, for Lot 12 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector.

-Dwayne Karl Jones to D. Karl Jones, for $169,480, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Betty K. Crowe to Kevin Boyd, for $80,400, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Frank K. Lightfoot to Lee Orr, for $299,900, for Lot 2 in Arden Subdivision to the Town of Montevallo Alabama.

-Bradford Thomas Coleman to Matthew Leonard, for $298,000, for Lot 6 in Indian Hills Second Sector.

-Jeremy Shaw to John Justin Kirchler, for $292,000, for Lot 12 in Laurel Woods 6th Sector.

-Ali Standifer to Blake Stacy, for $405,000, for Lot 23 in Magnolias at Brook Highland.

-Shaquana N. Lamar to Lamar Real Estate Acquisitions LLC, for $161,500, for Lot 352 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Steven P. Sergis to William Elijah Garrison, for $172,000, for Lot 319 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Jenni W. Scott to Scott D. Clouse, for $545,000, for Lot 95 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 3 Final Record Plat.

-Aubrey Sharit Kearns to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $263,000, for Lot 311 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Douglas L. Hustad, for $345,100, for Lot 1737 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Vacarella Living Trust to William C. Tucker, for $1,051,963, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Vacarella Living Trust to William C. Tucker, for $100,000, for Lot 1 in Vacarella Green Acres Final Plat.

-M5 Investments LLC to Riverchase Trade Center Joint Venture, for $725,000, for Lot 16 in Riverchase Trade Center.

-Raymond W. Gaddy to Kaley Hays McGuffie, for $300,000, for Lot 60 in Altadena Woods 2nd and 5th Sectors.

-Michael Ray to Ryan Traylor, for $260,000, for Lot 136 in Ivy Brook Phase Three Resurvey of Lots 136 and 137 Final Plat.

-Bosang Kim to Wallace S. Wilson, for $475,000, for Lot 15 in Oak Meadows 1st Section Resurvey of Lots 14 and 15.

-Tracy M. Bush to Joshua Lammons, for $325,000, for property in Section 18, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Melia G. Cheek to Hilda S. Aguilar Lopez, for $226,500, for Lot 74 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

May 24

-Damali McFarland to Autumn B. Burgett, for $206,000, for Lot 42 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Juergen Von Der Heiden to Colin Baxley, for $381,000, for Lot 18 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Alex B. Roberts to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $417,000, for Lot 46 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Jay D. Boyd to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $193,000, for Lot 140 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-William L. Jones to RM1 SFR Propco B LP, for $437,000, for Lot 1025 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 10th Addition.

-Alexander Parten to Francesco H. Caruso, for $310,000, for Lot 102 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Chandler Sherer to Caleb Brooks, for $240,000, for Lot 13 in Glades.

-Bradley S. Jones to Dustin Myrick, for $430,000, for Lot 13 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-J. David Compton to Michael James Reid, for $81,000, for property in Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Chelsea One LLC to Joseph A. McSorley, for $21,000, for Lot 86 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2.

-Chelsea One LLC to Veni Vidi Vici LLC, for $21,000, for Lot 88 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2.

-Karl Bowers to Ahmad Abdul Malik, for $960,000, for Lot 1410 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Kathy J. Crum to Terry L. Bickel, for $139,700, for property in Section 9, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Ashleigh H. Williams to Carew Land Holding LLC, for $340,000, for Lot 6 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase V Resurvey of Lot 6.

-Norris Donald Allen to Cahaba Home Buyers LLC, for $165,000, for Lot 566 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase I.

-Cahaba Home Buyers LLC to SFR3 050 LLC, for $165,000, for Lot 566 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase I.

-SMW Engineering Group Inc. to Trident Investment Group LLC, for $399,940, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-WalMart Realty Company to Cahaba Pointe LLC, for $1,350,000, for property in Section 31, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Sharit Real Estate Holdings LLC to Cahaba Pointe LLC, for $1,375,000, for property in Section 31, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Cahaba Pointe LLC to Windsor Court LLC, for $2,400,000, for property in Section 31, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Lela Crabtree Watson to Lela Watson Crabtree, for $193,000, for Lot 41 in Saddle Run Subdivision.

-Lea Crabtree Watson to Lela Watson Crabtree, for $80,700, for Lot 63 in Saddle Run Subdivision.

-Lela Crabtree Watson to R. D. Crabtree, for $80,700, for Lot 63 in Saddle Run Subdivision.

-Hickman & Mims Investments LLC to Connie Farish, for $125,000, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Spivey Living Trust to Andrew A. Fisher, for $630,000, for Lot 19 in St. Ives at Greystone.

-Charles Tommy Hendon to Brian Stephen Brandenberg, for $300,000, for Lot 107 in Nottingham Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Paul P. Emanuel to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 64 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Roger D. Holt to William E. Bowen, for $558,000, for Lot 265 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Lawrence A. Angelo to Lawrence A. Angelo, for $368,660, for Lot 7 in Shelby Shores 1976 Addition.

-Mark Edwin Brashier to Roger D. Holt, for $375,000, for Lot 2 in Mulberry Landing Estates.

-Jack R. Bradley to Tracie Davis, for $725,000, for Lot 926 in Brook Highland 9th Sector.

-Redfield Enterprises LLC to Stephanie Markink, for $262,000, for Lot 93 in Autumn Ridge.

-Leslie H. Gunn to Armando Dias Stamile Soares, for $406,100, for Lot 1021 in Riverchase Country Club 17th Addition.

-Pelham Investment Partners LLC to MI Sweetwater LLC, for $1,250,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Moises E. Hernandez to Justin J. Martin, for $350,000, for Lot 39 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-James A. Wilkes to Qun Li, for $400,000, for Lot 192 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-David M. Brown to Grace Lovoy Graham, for $525,000, for Lot 523 in Timberlake Sector 5 Final Plat.

May 25

-Western REI LLC to Hannah L. Spinks, for $157,370, for Lot 19 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase Three.

-Mary Charles Mayfield to Melinda Mayfield, for $27,500, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Spencer D. Sanders to Briana L. Vota, for $399,000, for Lot 3 in Lincoln Park.

-Wade Joiner to Patrick Downey Collins, for $266,000, for Lot 352 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Brittany Collins to Briggs Andres, for $213,000, for Lot 275 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase III.

-Kenneth E. Pugh to Thomas J. Segrest, for $510,000, for Lot 17 in Cedars.

-Benjamin Coghlan to Harry Clayhills, for $433,000, for Lot 4 in Adams Mill Second Addition.

-Teresa S. Gober to Carl G. Gober, for $30,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Megan Lea Kilgore to Kaitlin Brooke Ferguson, for $285,000, for Lot 11 in Narrows Reach Amended Final Record Plat.

-Timothy T. Herrington to Lauren T. Yeilding, for $406,000, for Lot 12 in Broken Bow South Phase II.

-Wesley Guy to Warren Pratt Williams, for $200,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Robert Kenneth Brackett, for $104,000, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Round Too Investments LLC to Robert D. Cox, for $802,425, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Blake W. Harper to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $440,950, for Lot 252 in Bent River Commons Third Addition.

-Sandra C. Morris to Jerry Ashley Morris, for $128,380, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-BJ Ryan to Beverly G. Miller, for $630,000, for Lot 818 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase I Final Plat.

-David Satterwhite to Steve Quarfordt, for $113,445, for property in Section 34, Township 18 South, Range 1.

-Steve Quarfordt to Ronald H. Pyron, for $525,000, for property in Section 34, Township 18 South, range 1 West.

-Douglas Strohmeier to Rodger F. Armbrester, for $525,000, for Lot 3 in Altadena Woods First Sector.

-Kristi C. Hallford to Kristi C. Dodson, for $186,290, for Lot 4 in Joseph Squires Map of Helena Resurvey of Lots 3, 4 and Part of 5 Final Plat.

-James Edward Lewis to Chatham Investment Properties LLC, for $146,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Casey Lee Clark to Christopher A. Glass, for $45,100, for Lots 1, 2 and 3 in South Calera.

-Elizabeth L. Castells to Justin Miller, for $560,000, for Lot 6 in Mountain Ridge Estates 1st Sector.

-Doris W. Ward to Brock Richardson, for $340,000, for Lot 131 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase I Final Record Plat.

-Two Mountains LLC to Alan Joseph Klucarich, for $202,000, for Lot 38 in Highlands Phase 1 Sector 3.

-Dustin J. Darden to Todd J. Ketner, for $890,000, for Lot 6 in Greystone 6th Sector Phase I.

-Eugene Joseph Gautro to Karen Duffey, for $425,500, for Lot 7 in Marwood 1st Sector.

-Joann Cook to Trey J. Zarzaur, for $260,000, for Lot 46 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Jonathan C. Drescher to Xiaoming Shi, for $675,000, for Lot 17 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase V.

-Terry W. Stough to Samuel L. Harpst, for $280,001, for Lot 44 in Hunter Hills Phase One.

-Dale D. New to Dale D. New, for $150,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, range 1 East.

-Ronnie N. Sanders to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $233,000, for Lot 10 in Daventry Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Vaughn Ray Vickers to James Odum, for $448,000, for Lot 20 in Jameswood Second Sector.

May 26

-Christy McBride to Cornerstone Property Group LLC, for $125,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 South, Range 13 East.

-Mildred King Whitfield to Woods Properties LLC, for $100,000, for property in Section 12, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-George Nix to Paul Bowden, for $33,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Troy J. Szczudlak to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $264,500, for Lot 3-31 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Michael J. Darragh to Bobby Lewis, for $134,225, for Lot III in Spring Creek Hills Resubdivision.

-Michael S. Coleman to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $388,600, for Lot 1654 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 3.

-Heritage Land Venture I LLC to SDH Alabama LLC, for $288,000, for Lot 337 in Springs Crossings Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Marcus Noel to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $364,000, for Lot 2111 in Old Cahaba V Sixth Sector.

-Ashly Faith Dunn to Xavier Lacey, for $200,000, for Lot 540 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Salima Naqvi, for $983,279, for Lot 1444 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Guardian Tax AL LLC to 11T AL LLC, for $32,620, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Lovelady Properties LLC to Jacob Robert Foltz, for $39,900, for Lot 1 in Barnwood Estates Final Plat.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Robert Douglass, for $570,008, for Lot 716 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Embridge Homes LLC to John Mark Roupe, for $513,853, for Lot 706 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Karen Kay Gamble to TMS Home Solutions LLC, for $280,000, for Lot 1 in Chestnut Glenn.

-John Ramsey to Thomas G. Reynolds, for $805,000, for Lot 2849 in Highland Lakes 28th Sector.

-John D. Quekemeyer to Dylan Michael Massey, for $475,000, for Lot 807 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase One.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Austin L. McGill, for $389,900, for Lot 7-96 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Thomas J. Costigan to Kimberly Brown, for $725,000, for Lot 12 in Greystone Farms Lakes Edge Sector Amended Final Plat.

-Troy H. Wolkow to Joseph L. Saunders, for $1,244,000, for Lot 805 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase I Resurvey of Lots 805 and 807.

-John C. Giangrosso to James Hurley, for $607,000, for Lot 5 in Indian Gate.

-Brent Stephen Majewski to Christy McBride, for $236,000, for Lot 7 in Farris Subdivision.

-William Kinnebrew to Michael Kelley, for $6,000, for Lots 4 and 4B in Indianwood Terrace and Acreage.

-Mike Craft to Benjamin J. Craft, for $499,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Jill Owens Williams, for $574,205, for Lot 4363 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Alan L. Eads to James Christopher Parker, for $215,000, for Lot 72 in Wyndam Cottages Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 70, 71, 72 and 73.

-Tyler D. Gunter to Michelle M. Bennett, for $245,000, for Lot 16 in Daventry Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Wayne Alan Hester to Hailey Hester Heritage Trust, for $85,000, for property in Section 1, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Helen Bush to Tracy Bush, for $30,000, for Lot 5 in Helen Bush Family Subdivision.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Brian Chase Newman, for $228,000, for Lot 2 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

-Martin D. Schreiber to Timothy Montgomery, for $8,000, for property in Section 21, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Timothy Montgomery to Martin D. Schreiber, for $24,000, for property in Section 21, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Jeffry C. Cates to Larry Knott, for $125,000, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Laura G. Shannon to Carey E. Shannon, for $290,000, for Lot 14 in Broken Bow.

-Sandra L. Smith to Sandra L. Smith, for $10, for Lot 57 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Richard F. Day to J & J Properties LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 478 in Waterford Highlands Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Trussvegas Holdings LLC to Corrie Mondez Spigner, for $275,000, for Lot 25 in Oak Mountain Estates Second Sector.

-Daphne Shellenbarger to Douglas Robert Gans, for $306,000, for Lot 32 in Southern Hills Sector 6 Phase 2.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Kenneth W. Watson, for $478,436, for Lot 4301 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Neal Scott Gray to Jean Paige Jones, for $290,000, for Lot 103 in Kingwood Third Addition.

-Allison Hollins to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $371,100, for Lot 92 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

-Julie Ann Taylor to Vivian Grubbs, for $320,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-James Franklin White to Traci Ford Howell, for $570,000, for Lot 801 in Gleneagles at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Scott Thomas Tirman to Jonathan C. Drescher, for $930,000, for Lot 7 in Greystone 7th Sector.

-Ruth H. Nolen to Ruth H. Nolen, for $242,400, for Lot 1 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-John E. Shelton to John Richard Shelton, for $125,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Douglas O. Mims to John C. Stunda, for $182,000, for Lot 24 in Saunders Bridge 1st Sector.

-Phillip D. Brasfield to Richard Alan Horn, for $585,500, for Lot A-114 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 3.

-Elma W. Garner to Gary W. Ashley, for $265,000, for Lot 305 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Nicholas J. Anglin to Lellwyn M. Griffin, for $640,000, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Matthew Dawkins to Jerry Keith Culbertson, for $485,000, for Lot 2077 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

May 27

-Don E. Montgomery to Katherine J. Kirby, for $455,000, for Lot 40 in Highlands 2nd Sector.

-Christopher Jordan Willingham to Rodney Scioneaux, for $490,000, for Lot 246 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.

-George Wallace Simpson to Hung V. Truong, for $110,000, for Lot 10 in Buck Creek Cotton Mills.

-Evan L. Eppich to Joshua B. Cortopassi, for $425,000, for Lot 10 in Bent River Commons 1st Sector.

-Terry A. Bice to Chasity Brantley, for $104,000, for Lot 7 in Thomas Addition to the Town of Aldrich.

-Patsy S. Callahan to William H. Howell, for $444,900, for Lot 6 in Barkley Square.

-Karen Logan Scott to Jessica Doane, for $419,000, for Lot 66 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Mary R. Simpkins to Carolyn L. Drew, for $350,000, for Lot 142 in Edenton 5th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Winford Homecrafters LLC to Richard Barrows, for $2,025,000, for Lot 20 in South Oak Phase I.

-Jessica Esteban to Troy Howard, for $240,000, for Lot 17 in Broken Bow South.

-Marvin L. Tarrance to Andrei Stanishevsky, for $125,000, for Lot 710 in Forest Parks 7th Sector.

-Christopher B. Brooks to Five Star Investments LLC, for $301,000, for Lot 54 in Greystone Highlands Phase 2 Amended Map.

-Janna Melinda Noe Sommers to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $240,100, for Lot 83 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Angel R. Pounds to REI Nation LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 71 in Meriweather Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Karen I. Higgins to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 569 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 1.

-Westervelt Company to Westervelt Realty Inc., for $200,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Aaron Snyder to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $225,200, for Lot 45 in Crestmont Resurvey.

-R. Wayne Evans to David W. Broome, for $325,000, for Lot 326 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Donald Rourke to Taylor Donald Davis, for $500,000, for Lot 62 in Heatherwood 4th Sector 1st Addition.

-Brett Lee Berry to Keely Erin Berry, for $139,050, for Lot 19 in Oak Park Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Hunter Hall to James Coty McLaughlin, for $339,900, for Lot 14 in Brynleigh Estates.

-Tracey Tucker to Laura Morales, for $320,000, for Lot 2 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase I.

-Tara R. Morrison to Tara R. Morrison, for $500, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Richard Smith to Tyler Gilbert, for $1,200,000, for Lot 19 in Brookstone Sector Two.

-Alexander Bradshaw Bloom to Leslie N. Adamson, for $260,000, for Lot 2 in Bridlewood Forest.

-Ashlyn Marie Riley to Thanos Ventures LLC, for $75,000, for Lot C in Chandlar South Townhomes Phase 2.

-Esther Willis to Carlene Mauldin, for $195,000, for Lot 28 in Green Valley Second Sector.

-Raphael Conte to Robert Miller Skantz, for $255,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Nick M. Giambrone to Louise Z. Neighbours, for $380,000, for Lot 34 in Woodvale.

-David H. James to Timothy N. Griggs, for $207,500, for Lot E in Riverwood Third Sector Amended Map.

-Gerald M. Greene to Mark Green, for $115,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Pappas Properties LLC to WK Yeager LLC, for $250,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jennifer Mary Bondi to Mark S. Slovensky, for $430,000, for Lot 6 in Indian Highlands Estates Resurvey of Lots 5 & 6.

-David D. Wright to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $328,000, for Lot 2063 in Old Cahaba Phase V 4th Addition.

-Walter B. Gonsoulin to April Lynn Smith, for $611,000, for Lot 721 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Juan Carlos Gonzalez Varela, for $371,600, for Lot 1759 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Wilson A. Perez Marroquin to RM1 SFR Propco B L P, for $328,500, for Lot 26 in Polo Crossings Sector IV.

-Kristina A. Mapes to Ronald Palmer, for $750,000, for Lot 1741 in Highland Lakes 17th Sector Re Subdivision.

-DAL Properties LLC to Kimberly A. Freeman, for $457,400, for Lot 2438 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Carla Long Hood to Stephen Carter, for $12,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

May 31

-Sandra D. Cofield to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $310,000, for Lot 36 in Narrow Point Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Kaye England Parrish to Kaye England Parrish, for $212,100, for Lot 6-96 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Daniel Harpst to Aaron N. Henslee, for $565,500, for Lot 23 in Camp Branch Estates Resurvey of Lot 23 1st Addition.

-Robert E. Flaherty to Matthew Parker, for $590,000, for Lot 11 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 4 Amended Final Plat.

-Cynthia Yvonne Copeland to SMB Properties Inc., for $115,000, for Lot 39 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Alen Gibbons to Richard Jason Smith, for $875,000, for Lot 6 in Heatherwood 8th Sector Phase I.

-John D. Garlick to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $534,700, for Lot 28 in Highland Ridge.

-Julie R. Jackson to Matthew Roy Snowden, for $290,000, for Lot 1407 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Three.

-Cynthia Wood to Rajeshwar Singh, for $477,100, for Lot 258 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Jessica Rushing to Aaron W. Bagwell, for $300,000, for Lot 6-16 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-James Rex Blue to Aaron Connor Clayton, for $485,000, for Lot 158 in Simms Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Natanael Afanador, for $886,660, for Lot 1438 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Linda Manasco to Lynda Cowden, for $385,000, for Lot 4 in Hargrave Hills 1st Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Lynne H. McCallum, for $601,432, for Lot 4202 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Kristen Carlisle to Denise Nichols, for $307,000, for Lot 1016 in Old Cahaba 10th Sector.

-L. McKay Leacroft to Jesse Ward, for $285,000, for Lot 57 in Scottsdale Third Addition Phase Two.

-Carmen Collier Dupuy to Patrick Jason Collier, for $340,800, for Lot 19 in Oaks.

-David Galvin to Ryan Mann, for $575,000, for Lot 7-23 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Darrell W. Campbell to David W. Campbell, for $150,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ashley B. Joyner, for $330,600, for Lot 1771 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Sam Globetti, for $644,620, for Lot B-49 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Roy Allan Bowden to Jason Paul, for $250,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Brandee Roberts Alonzo to Brandee Roberts Alonzo, for $187,420, for Lot 51 in Southern Hills Sector 6 Phase One.

-Brittany L. Huff to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $256,000, for Lot 371 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-DAL Properties LLC to Jerrod Craig White, for $507,400, for Lot 2436 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Phillip L. Wedgworth, for $470,984, for Lot B-47 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Deason Benson to Jorice Johnson, for $225,000, for Lot 21 in Kinsal Gardens Homes 2nd Sector.

-William A. Hardee to Patrick Lovoy, for $375,000, for Lot 51 in Apache Ridge Sector 6.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Arthur K. Cheung, for $500,465, for Lot 4303 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Asad Ali to Yavapai LLC, for $210,541.44, for Lot 96 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Asad Ali to Yavapai LLC, for $210,541.44, for Lot 229 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Leah A. Moree to Monica Blackmon, for $180,000, for Lot 821AA in Waterford Townhomes Sector 1 Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 819A through 824A.

June 1

-Brian Bell to James K. Holly, for $440,000, for Lot 2 in Lake Kathryn Sector Two.

-Joseph Keith Mosley to Montgomery Property Solutions LLC, for $197,500, for Lot 140 in Builders Group Addition to The Glen at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-Montgomery Property Solutions LLC to REI Nation LLC, for $197,500, for Lot 140 in Builders Addition to The Glen at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-Robert S. Cassavoy to Clifford A. Thompson, for $560,000, for Lot 4-21 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector Four English Village Neighborhood.

-Paul R. Porter to Nickolai Shaner, for $205,000, for Lot 27 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-John Lane Hoffman to William V. McGregor, for $432,000, for Lot 45 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-Maxwell C. Murphy to Todd Murphy, for $310,400, for Lot 2171  in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase 4.

-Henry T. Holifield to Fredrick B. Berrey, for $114,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Christina S. Collins to Douglas Kent Cayton, for $275,100, for Lot 2807 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase 1.

-Janice McCormick Falkner to Susanne Traweek Martin, for $27,500, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Odette Rumie Craig to David H. Howell, for $340,000, for Lot 91 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Map Final Record Plat.

-David A. Hieneman to Evan F. Acton, for $425,000, for Lot 64 in Cameron Woods 4th Addition.

-Evan F. Acton to Thomas C. Chandler, for $315,000, for Lot 52 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Nathan D. Pack to Wiley Latham, for $322,500, for Lot 34 in Greystone Highlands Phase I Amended Map.

-Patricia D. Bangle to John Shayne Arnwine, for $165,000, for Lot 6 in Meadowview First Sector Addition.

-Richard J. Ploenes to Eric Michael Perry, for $640,000, for Lot 258 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Jessica Jai Sharer to Margaret Whaley, for $230,000, for Lot 11 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

-John B. McCombs to Tyne Reyburn, for $435,000, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Teresa L. Shepherd to Charles Maynard, for $1,455,200, for Lot 1 in Tram Norris Survey.

-Mira Brooke K. Fernandez to Lori L. Planson, for $295,000, for Lot 26 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-William H. Ross to Greg G. Harris, for $273,000, for Lot 78 in Narrows Point Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Murphy Home Builders LLC to Michael Molloy, for $589,900, for Lot 917 in Windstone Phase IX.

-Rose Ann T. Moran to Lauren Elizabeth Edwards, for $500,000, for Lot 1124 in Riverchase Country Club 18th Addition.

-Joshua Lammons to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $210,300, for Lot 232 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Final Plat.

-Steve Lee to Jeff L. Whidby, for $320,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Manda D. OConnell to Brian Keith Williamson, for $422,000, for Lot 77 in Chelsea Station.

-Letitia Troupe to Bruno R. Reyes, for $213,000, for Lot 91 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-Joshua Moore to Alicia Justine Snerling, for $377,500, for Lot 60 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Enoch Chia Han Ko to Bennie Spears, for $512,000, for Lot 2056 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase 3.

-DAL Properties LLC to Blake M. LeBlanc, for $482,405, for Lot 2446 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Stephen Lee Daniel to Cameron T. Duffey, for $430,000, for Lot 24 in Bent River Commons 1st Sector.

-Kenneth W. Walters to Michael J. Klees, for $490,000, for Lot 472 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase 3.

-Holland Family LLC to Francisca Estrada Vega, for $17,000, for Lot 6 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-J. Fletcher Thorington to Connie Torbert, for $267,000, for Lot 5 in Stratford Place Phase IV.

-Virginia D. Yates to Linda L. Drinkard, for $220,000, for Lot 234 in Wyndham Wilkerson Phase 4.

-Cynthia W. Willoughby to Lauren Hulon, for $370,000, for Lot 71 in Bent River Phase IV Resurvey #1.

-Elizabeth R. Gilliland to Albert E. Dudley, for $265,000, for Lot 25 in Fairview.

-Brock Maddox LLC to JBLT Series LLC, for $920,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jo Ann W. York to Blake Wilfred Harper, for $850,000, for Lot 61 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Valor Communities LLC to Laura L. Forbes, for $370,699, for Lot 254 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Kathleen A. Fish to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $266,000, for Lot 325 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector.

-Valor Communities LLC to ET 4 Pool 2 LP, for $851,154, for Lot 131 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Jim Allen Carden to Michael Lynn Sanders, for $73,000, for Lot 2 in Lake Meadows Estates Final Plat.

-Daniel K. Capps to Jeannie Nolen Sanders, for $300,007, for Lot 35 in Summer Brooks Sector 5 Phase 4.

June 2

-Lawrence E. Richardson to Kendra M. Bailey, for $385,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-John Taylor Hawkins to Dyllan Duckworth, for $310,000, for Lot 208 in Old Cahaba Willow Run Sector Amended Map.

-Ashley Lauren Fisher to William Ross Blaising, for $140,000, for Lot 5 in Deer Spring Estates.

-Glenn A. Thomas to Ananda W. Danapala Mudiyanselage, for $292,000, for Lot 19 in Parkers Subdivision.

-Rufus L. Lewis to Melissa Pflueger, for $407,000, for Lot 443 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 4th Addition.

-Adams Homes LLC to Charles Jay Schuelly, for $337,100, for Lot 506 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase III.

-Allison M. Bassett to Lana Cajilig, for $230,000, for Lot 602 in Forest Lakes 11th Sector.

-Richard S. Mason to David Green and Sheryll Green Living Trust, for $430,000, for Lot 92 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Avey Jane Lute to Joseph D. King, for $185,000, for Lot 90 in Stonecreek Phase I Final Plat.

-Clifford Alan Thompson to Frederick William McTaggart, for $1,185,000, for Lot 4 in Branch Lake Estates.

-Jonathan Bailey to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC, for $325,000, for Lot 328 in Wyndham Wynwood Sector.

-Hunter Phares to Tyler Lewallen, for $375,000, for Lot 62 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.

-Nathan P. Duclos to Justin A. Thurber, for $245,000, for Lot 17 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.

-Cedric Edmund Pearl to Robert S. Kirkland, for $253,600, for Lot 50 in Southfield Gardens.

-Patrick Harrison Balzli to Hunter Phares, for $551,000, for Lot 107 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A Final Plat.

-April Hyde Stewart Womack, for $170,000, for Lot 5 in Green Valley.

-Charles Daniel Rhodes to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $290,800, for Lot 23 in Riverchase West Second Addition.

-Timberline Investments LLC to TL Development LLC, for $740,000, for property in Section 6, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Louis J. Lovoy to Marc Bridgewater, for $265,000, for Lot 15 in Chadwick Sector 4.

-Eric A. Pouncy to Adam Kimbrell, for $389,000, for Lot 15 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 3.

-Justin Miller to Brian Boles, for $340,000, for Lot 160 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Rebecca Marzell Greene to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $216,900, for Lot 100 in Meriweather Section 4 Final Plat.

-Bobby E. Feagin to Bobby E. Feagin, for $10,000, for Lot 114 in Greystone Legacy 1st Sector Resurvey of Lot 114.

-Carolyn Furgason to Cynthia S. Hutchinson, for $280,000, for Lot 93 in Polo Crossings Sector II.

-Patricia A. Young to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $310,000, for Lot 436 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-Christopher Wimbish to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $343,000, for Lot 55 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Survey.

-Billy Barton to Starr Enterprises LLC, for $242,600, for Lot 70 in Narrows Point Final Plat.

-Walter W. Wood to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $333,000, for Lot 7-241 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Carrie Audra Welch to Yihui Chen, for $210,000, for Lot 67 in Holland Lakes Sector One Final Plat.

-Chad C. Lowe to Christopher Hornung, for $550,000, for Lot 29 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Shannon Scarpaci Langlois, for $245,900, for Lot 26 in Chase Plantation Third Sector.

-Robert J. Bentley to Nolan Vinson, for $140,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Robert J. Bentley to Andrew Jackson, for $130,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Bethany Anne Schramm to Katelyn Dutton, for $280,000, for Lot 4 in Kentwood Fourth Addition.

-Patrick Lovoy to Jason T. Seaborn, for $485,000, for Lot 612 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 6th Addition.

-Marilyn Vaughn to Philip Alexander Brandow, for $87,000, for property in Section 13, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Adam B. Newman to Michael Henry Klinner, for $237,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Donna M. Berry to Craig Felton, for $277,000, for Lot 50 in Ivy Brook Phase Two Second Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Yoshanda R. Taylor, for $391,030, for Lot 6 in Reserve at Timberline.

-K & S Holdings LLC to Kelly B. Templeton, for $212,500, for Lot 2 in Weaver Farms.

-Cynthia Gray Pitesa to Catherine Michele Brown, for $300,000, for Lot 18 in Laurel Woods.

-Chelsea One LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $25,000, for Lots 31A and 32 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Natalin Adele William Sipes, for $408,755, for Lot 5 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Brian J. Bass to Steven K. Ray, for $515,000, for Lot 27 in Woodland Subdivision.

June 3

-Derek Thomas Hand to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $805,000, for Lot 405 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B.

-M & SF Holdings LLC to Red Mountain Garage Doors LLC, for $663,197, for Lots 3 and 4 in Select Granite.

-Tara Nicole McCallister to Austin Patton, for $311,000, for Lot 7 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 1 Amended Plat.

-Vanessa James Bragg to John R. McIlwain, for $709,928, for Lot 1191 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase II.

-Tyler Anthony Peck to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $255,100, for Lot 246 in Camden Cove West Sector 2.

-James E. Bruce to Christopher Randall Griffin, for $595,000, for Lot 714 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.

-Angel Lake to Brittany Marguerite Aldridge, for $239,000, for Lot 188 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-Hobert S. Fields to Hobert S. Fields, for $243,800, for Lot 169 in Cottages of Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Valor Communities LLC to John Wayne Cobb, for $194,476, for Lot 132 in Town Side Square Sector One Resurvey of Lots 131-135 Final Plat.

-Sharon Burns to Dana Lee, for $14,350, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Shelly Nulph to Colbert Sidney Wooten, for $84,900, for Lot 39 in Maple Ridge.

-Austin B. Hughes to Janette Cruz, for $273,000, for Lots 8, 9, 10 and 11 in J H Dunstons Map of The Town of Calera.

-Cheryl L. Birmingham to John Wayne Irby, for $600,000, for property in Section 23, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Michael E. Roberson to Roger Smith, for $299,000, for Lot 19 in Country View Estates Phase I.

-Waldrip Family Revocable Living Trust to Karen Reeves McKinley, for $271,500, for Lot 25 in Southfield Gardens.

-Tony T. Kelley to Tony T. Kelley, for $10,100, for property in Section 28, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Ashleigh H. Johnson to MJW Properties LLC, for $225,500, for Lot 106 in Villages at Westover.

-MJW Properties LLC to Resicap Alabama Owner II LLC, for $245,000, for Lot 106 in Villages at Westover.

-Joshua Thomas Everett to Paul R. Welch, for $770,000, for Lot 27 in Greystone Farms North Phase I First Amended Plat.

-Jeffrey S. Miller to Lee Jordan Wright, for $260,000, for Lot 40 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Lakin C. Spinks to Garret Fox, for $364,900, for Lot 8 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-Harrison Price to Juan Antonio Hernandez, for $30,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24, Range 12 East.

-Greta Fuller Gutshall to Cassie Ellis, for $310,000, for Lot 105 in Villages of Westover Sector One.

-Beverly Faye Stamps to 280 43 LLC, for $1,495,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Holly A. Pryor to Adam Snow, for $315,000, for Lot 21 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Lisa Purcell Keller to Carolyn Baumgartner, for $331,000, for Lot 180 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Subdivision Plat.

-Anne G. McGowan to Michael Jared Stanfield, for $435,000, for Lot 2708 in Riverchase Country Club 27th Addition.

-Meadow Lake BP LLC to PGP Meadow Lake 1 LLC, for $2,925,000, for Lot 6-HA in Graham Means Resurvey.

-Clarence Eugene Mitchell to Lakora Ricard, for xxx, for Lot 2410 in Riverchase Country Club 24th Addition Resurvey of Lots 2410 and 2411.

June 6

-Penelope M. Bosarge to Maria Isabel Medina Berrios, for $240,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Christa Ketchum to Nicholas Christian Simmons, for $265,000, for Lot 43 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 2 Resurvey of Lots 38-43.

-April Michelle Valentz to Michael Vasilou, for $715,000, for Lot 33 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase II.

-Kathie Gentry Vaughn to Benjamin T. Klink, for $367,837, for Lot 12 in Dearing Downs Second Addition.

-Anish P. Noorani to Jehangir Naseem, for $570,000, for Lot 81 in Arbor Hill Phase III Final Plat.

-Marty Nunley to Cynthia Hardin, for $139,900, for Lot 901 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Leigh Amber Holcomb to William Weidler, for $290,000, for Lot 104 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Akanksha Gupta to Sharad Gupta, for $110,300, for Lot 115 in Saratoga Townhomes.

-King G. Properties III LLC to Aaron Clayton Miller, for $55,000, for Lot 3 in McSweeney Family Subdivision.

-Connor Padalino to REI Nation LLC, for $210,000, for Lot 17 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Christy Clem Kearley to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $233,400, for Lot 564 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 1.

-Matthew Lee Remick to Bryan Martin, for $1,500,000, for Lot 1104 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-Jesse Schillings Touchstone to John H. Deloach, for $25,760, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Terry Leshaun Smith to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $412,000, for Lot 72 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-VM Pronto LLC to VM Master Issuer LLC, for $163,300, for Lot 510 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 1.

-Rebecca Van Bennett to Rebecca Van Bennett, for $339,400, for Lot 328 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.

-Robert G. Garmon to William T. McClure, for $192,500, for Lots 1 and 2 in Smiths Addition to Bridgewater Drive.

-Franconio Real Estate Services Inc. to Jason Christopher Botop, for $593,000, for Lot 2717 in Highland Lakes 27th Sector.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Chad A. Cossiboom, for $634,000, for Lot 719 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-John H. Hilburn to Bobby Cantrell Armstrong, for $640,000, for Lot 2405 in Highland Lakes 24th Sector.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Stacy K. Cobb, for $430,000, for Lot 27 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Rayudu Babu Parimi, for $521,153, for Lot 703 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Michael A. Lawson, for $518,209, for Lot 707 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 44 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 60 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Russell Lamar Wade, for $521,187, for Lot 730 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Esther J. Terzin to George Linton, for $300,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20, Range 1 East.

-James Carl Butts to James Carl Butts, for $227,000, for Lot 162 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-Gary W. Brooks to Jacques Pierre Thompson, for $837,900, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Rihcard J. Mainville to Jeremy Lane Shaw, for $430,100, for Lot 1856 in Old Cahaba Phase V 3rd Addition.

-Colby K. Galloway to Janice Malone Stough, for $168,000, for Lot 119 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Betty A. Partington to Steven K. Holton, for $303,000, for Lot 70 in Stone Brook First Sector.

-Ronald S. Birmingham to John Soldner, for $415,500, for Lot 413 in Old Cahaba Lakewood Sector Resurvey of Lots 406-422 Amended Map.

-Michael V. Chambless to McKenna Stone Marshall, for $227,500, for Lot 13 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Four.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Melissa L. Horn, for $783,328, for Lot 1434 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Larry Grimes to Casey Joiner, for $10,000, for Lot 15 in Parkers Subdivision.

-Hunter Lawley to Jennifer Ann Plueger, for $255,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Christopher M. Bogard to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $353,800, for Lot 2 in Falliston Ridge Second Sector.

-Breana Dorough to Larry Jacob Corley, for $171,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Bryan Michael McPhaul to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $345,000, for Lot 212 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Ben Russell Rodden to Ryan Golden, for $400,000, for Lot 138 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Paul M. Ryan to Jenny Cheng, for $404,000, for Lot 33 in Forest Ridge Final Plat.

June 7

-Jennifer Jean Rye to Matthew Paul Clay, for $606,000, for Lot 3 in Clarks Addition to Riverchase Resurvey.

-James Tyler Moody to Samuel Burcham, for $315,000, for Lot 7 in Harbor Towne.

-Derrick Rouse to Darrian Yarbrough, for $357,000, for Lot 337 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Glenn Aaron Hamm to Nicholas McCoy Colburn, for $230,000, for Lot 11 in Carriage Hill Phase I.

-Alton Tyler Sims to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 249 in Camden Cove West Sector 2.

-John G. Mixon to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $255,100, for Lot 5 in Hamlet Second Sector.

-Nelson S. Moreno to Christopher T. Sykes, for $415,000, for Lot 60 in Quail Run.

-Timothy W. Kent to John Garlick, for $492,500, for Lot 7 in Liberty Cove.

-John Patrick Skidmore to Nicole J. Rollier, for $265,500, for Lot 15 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector Resurvey of Lots 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20.

-Frank Stumpf to A & LR Properties LLC, for $130,000, for Lot 18 in Southwind Second Sector.

-Gabriel S. Whited to Patricia N. Pegus, for $256,000, for Lot 49 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.

-Stephen Norfleet Steiner to Michael Marcus, for $770,000, for Lot 123 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase 1.

-Daniel J. Murphy to Brian Paul Bissonnette, for $738,000, for Lot 1 in Mountain Ridge Estates 1st Sector.

-Barbara McDowell to Colin Asher Sandlin, for $506,000, for Lot 1184 in Highland Lakes Eleventh Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Dina Anton, for $597,050, for Lot 4364 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Jeff Radford to Joshua T. Everett, for $800,000, for property in Section 3, Township 18 South, range 1 East.

-Melissa Pflueger to Addhanari Lilibeth Orozco Cruz, for $225,000, for Lot 23 in Plantation South First Sector.

-John Hollis Jackson to Whitney S. Essix, for $535,000, for Lot 5 in Legacy Parc.

-Sue C. Durrett to Phoung Ba Nguyen, for $210,000, for Lot 30 in Buck Creek Landing.

-Paul Jangsuk Moon to Nicole Harper Phillips, for $405,000, for Lot 2174 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Joshua E. Weldon to Ashley M. King, for $58,475, for property in Section 11, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Colton Lon Whaley, for $343,600, for Lot 1757 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Angela L. Brown to Marcques Ransom, for $355,000, for Lot 8 in Mallard Point First Addition.

-Miranda Frith to John W. Legrand, for $540,000, for Lot 16-30 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-J. Edward Horne to John E. Horne, for $249,500, for Lot 12 in Cedar Meadows.

-Coshatt Properties to Cahaba Highlands LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 21 in Jessica Ingram Property.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Brian Wensel, for $1,010,717, for Lot 1441 in blackridge Phase 4.

-Amy D. Griffin to Michael Chambless, for $375,000, for Lot 2112 in Old Cahaba Phase V 6th Addition.

-Mary Jane Hutcheson to William Laird Crump, for $366,000, for Lot 15 in Oakbrooke Estates.

-Cynthia Ann McCain to Bryan Boswell, for $425,000, for Lot 23 in Country Club Village.

-Roderick T. Gulley to Julisa Page Neely, for $407,490, for Lot 528 in Windstone Phase 5 Resurvey of Lots 525 thru 530 and 518 thru 520 Final Plat.

-Jamie J. Creekmore to Rigoberto Jimenez Gonzalez, for $360,000, for Lot 26 in Hidden Forest.

