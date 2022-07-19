Local students receive awards for exemplary character

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

More than 30 students in the Shelby County School System were honored as Character in Action award recipients this school year.

The rotating monthly award for each school zone in Shelby County highlights students at the elementary, intermediate, middle and high school levels who display exemplary character.

“The Character in Action award was created to acknowledge those students going above and beyond the norm by setting good examples for other students to follow,” Student Services Chief Clerk Malori King said. “Due to the pandemic, the structure on this award was temporarily changed and monthly ceremonies were canceled. We honored each student at their respective school.”

The award was created in 2014 by Shelby County Schools and its community partners, including the Shelby County Juvenile Court and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

SCS has also invited the other school systems throughout the county to participate in the collaborative partnership, the goal of which is to “create a community culture in which behaviors such as respect, honesty and kindness are modeled, taught, expected and celebrated,” according to a press release.

This year’s award recipients included:

• Kenzie Rogers, Calera Elementary School

• Grant Hudson, Calera Intermediate School

• Asia Seay, Calera Middle School

• Madison Denney, Calera High School

• Jackson Cox, Career Technical Educational Center

• Brock Epperson, Chelsea Park Elementary School

• Brennan Carmack, Chelsea Middle School

• Cassidy Reynolds, Chelsea High School

• Ava Tortorigi, Columbiana Middle School

• Ethan Kelley, DAY Program

• Conner Robison, Elvin Hill Elementary School

• Caroline Zieba, Forest Oaks Elementary School

• Justin Njorge, Helena Elementary School

• Mera Bradbury, Helena Intermediate School

• Katie Roberts, Helena Middle School

• Samuel Neugent, Helena High School

• Charles Hall, Inverness Elementary School

• Samuel Hinson, Linda Nolen Learning Center

• Ava Tucker, Montevallo Elementary School

• Hunter Jordan, Montevallo Middle School

• Anna Deerman, Montevallo High School

• Amelia Bass, Mt Laurel Elementary School

• MaKenzi Gadson, Oak Mountain Elementary School

• Sadie Willis, Oak Mountain Intermediate School

• Betsy Smith, Oak Mountain Middle School

• Michael Kelly, Oak Mountain High School

• Hunter Meadows, Shelby County High School

• Caleb Whitfield, Shelby Elementary School

• Autum Woods, SUCCESS Program

• Marley Franklin, Vincent Elementary School

• Jada Frazier, Vincent Middle School

• Gabriella Tetreault, Vincent High School

• Annastyn Towndrow, Wilsonville Elementary School

In the last eight years, more than 330 students have received Character in Action awards and have been celebrated for their outstanding character traits.

“As educators we want our students to do well academically, but more importantly, we are working to help our students become well-rounded individuals who display strength of character as they are being prepared for the future,” the release read. “In addition to the student nominees, the Character in Action program also acknowledges parents and guardians for their efforts to instill strong morals and values in their children. By acknowledging parents, the Character in Action program reinforces the message that parental involvement is vital to the success of our students in their journey to adulthood.”