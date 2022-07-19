Marriages for the Month of June
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from June 1-30:
-Spencer Grady Plunkett to Deanna Marie Hay.
-Joseph William Worrell to Kristen Marie Surgeon.
-Anthony Wesonga Walumbe to Grace Nduta Njuguna.
-Christopher Hal Myers to Arianne Victoria Way.
-Tracy Earl Mitchell to Kimberly Rich Joiner.
-Sarah Grace Marzullo to Zachary Michael Cain.
-Alexander Kernan Robinson to Julia Huang Matson.
-Nathaniel Ryan Wilcox to Kimberly Denise Stephens.
-Nicole Ashley Mangham to Douglas Jurdan Bolding.
-Becca Rene Maloy to Arthur Conlan McGuff.
-Randy Lee Crumpton to Misty Lee Jones.
-Wesley Kyle Polk to Jennifer Michelle Meredith.
-Gary Michael Stignani to Brenda Lea Capps.
-Ashtyn Marie Armstrong to Benjamin Michael Andric.
-Jackson Reed Tumlin to Abigail Rebekah Taube.
-Brenton Barnett Howard to Courtney Michelle Jones.
-David Scott Phillips to Daphne Ann Foster.
-Evan Anthony Dunnaway to Shelby McKenna Keel.
-Jeremy Alexander Hogue to Morgan Anna Young.
-Angela Delaine Adams to Joe James Moore, Jr.
-Tracy Lynn Scher to William Michael Byrd.
-Sean Paul Russo to Nancy Michelle Irwin.
-Christopher Luke Bryant to Olivia Andrews Bailey.
-Jordan Nicholas Halstead to Skie Marie Mindlin.
-Bailey Marie Robinson to Brendan Michael Paul Karins.
-Jake Alan Hunt to Casey Marie Patterson.
-Jessica Nicole Fuchs to Chip Allen Hacking.
-Benjamin Carl Frazier, Jr. to Danielle Latrice Swoopes.
-Chase Erickson Johnston to Katherine Paige Cassidy.
-Leslie Marie King to Terry James Davis.
-Tristen Lee Lash to Candice Renee Lyford.
-Kelley Devon Ray to Tabringna Shuntil Coleman.
-Christina Paige Davidson to Brandon David Presnell.
-Jessica Elizabeth Thomason to Joshua Clayton Bennett.
-James Leo Roethler, II to Kayla Catharine Ogletree.
-Jacob Thomas Allen to Amberlyn Michelle Sanders.
-Jacob Benjamin Campbell to Hannah Leigh Sager.
-Zachary Duke Young to Jordan Elizabeth Motes.
-Antonio Maurice Bivins to Venice Gadson Brooks.
-Joshua Lyndon Harris to Juana Andres.
-Jack Kendal Clark to Melanie Ray King.
-Lynette Smith to Fred Toins, Jr.
-James Michael Holley to Eliana Mathurasingh.
-Alex Balin Buettner to Kristen Joy Demko.
-Rogelio Flores to Sandra Alicia Garcia.
-Michael Shayne Glisson to M. Frances Hodges.
-Carline Joy Wells to William George Robert Riley.
-Vincent Stanley Piater to Hayley Brooke Dyer.
-Bobbi Jean Caldwell to Justin Dat Phat Bui.
-Roderick Blair Williams to Vanessa Cobbs Richardson.
-Holden Tyler Blackwell to Sarah Elizabeth Lawrey.
-Jared Ryan White to Melody Nicole Montgomery.
-Kaitlyn Breanna Farley to Dustin Andrew Harrelson.
-LeKendra Lannette Cooley to JaMarcus Latrell Hatcher, Sr.
-Jose Jeovany Hernandez Serrano to Barahona Delmis Sarahy Corrales.
-Chad Edward Fuller Johnson to Mary Braden Bauer.
-Meghan Grace Talley to Thomas James Smitherman, IV.
-Savannah Smith Mercer to Wesley Alan Grimmett.
-Rachel Nicole Hubbs to Ethan Bert Crocker.
-Rex Reed Harris to Jaclyn Adele Patterson.
-Joel Paul Campbell to Angela Lynn Higdon McPhearson.
-Candice Renea Holified Dooley to Keith Dewayne Daniel.
-Charles Eugene Killian to Robbie Jean Ragsdale.
-William Joseph Webb to Elizabeth Laine Mullins.
-Clinton John Howard to Andreia Oliveira Gomes.
-Danielle Nicole Taylor to William Gregory Silas.
-John Thomas Watts to Megan Elizabeth Bircheat.
-Andelino Velasquez Martinez to Rosmery Marleny Lucas Martinez.
-Galdino Gomez Guevara to Elvira Martinez Martinez.
-Amanda Gail Perry to Matthew Paul Hanson.
-Alfonso Chavez Chavez Ignacio to Marbella Sanchez Brito.
-Christopher Lewell Deason to Melissa Anne Pridgen.
-Robert Franklin Hendon to Stacy Louise Davidson.
-Wanda Lassella Embry to Ray Anthony Brown.
-Leila Ruth Welch to David Griffin Daws.
-Gary Justin Wilson to Jonathan Austin Sharpe.
-Kelli Renea Neeley to Thomas Wayne Sanders.
-William Conner Howell to Riley Anne Thomas.
-Timothy Chambers to Ashley Cleckler Giles.
-Jose Roberto Calles Molina to Maria Teresa Del Carmen Lopez Martinez.
-Joshua Paul Singletary to Shaina Ann Williams.
-James Cameron White, III, and Kirstie Lauren Belmont.
-Abby Leigh Nixon to Charles Martin Stone, Jr.
-Maykoll Alexander Lopez to Karla Lyka Malabanan Obrador.
-John Cooper Leibach to Emily Elizabeth Trucks.
-James Michael Cunningham to Zina Trost.
-Bethany Joy Mooney to Joel Alcides Patete.
-Darrell Lamar Martin to Renata Shawnta Bates.
-Jacob James Pennington to Catherine Camille Cole.
-Logan Russell Rosemoore Pecukonis to Alexis Skye Norton.
-Brittany Michelle Belcher to Colin Michal Cirel.
-Alexander Blake Kirby to Brianna Morgan Worthy.
-Hannah Katherine Visser to Trevor Pat Kesler.
-Kase Crew Parrish to Amy Rebecca Jones.
-Felipe Barrero to Laura Marie Schmid.
-Christopher Cody Rogers to Susan Winchester Wilson.
-Nelson Osmar Blanco Melara to Sheila Lynn Keller.
-Donishia Natrece Phillips to Tyizswain Shaquille La Shawn Jones.
-Whitney Blair Minyard to Joshua Keith Nelson.
-Jonathan Hayden Leeper to Shelby Lynn Ross.
-James Larry Simmons to Anita Howell West.
-Brandon Tyler Sewell to Mackenzie Dakota Garmany.
-Jessica Blair Atchison to Meshia Lyn Lowery.
-Gregory Eugene Curtis to Jennifer Leigh Morris.
-Olman Normando Flores Navarrete to Darlin Julissa Maldonado Osorio.
-Erik Michael Alberts to Annmarie McMurray.
-Elizabeth Ann Wilhelm to Scott Alan Anderson.
-Esperanza Lucero Hernandez Villa to Jose Amado Amaya Escobar.
-Justin Robert Iler to Leah Marie Plemons.
-Karla Jasmin Rodriguez to Erik Jovany Ruiz Sanchez.
-Marta Daun Hollen to Robert Warren Gibbs.
-William Robert ONeal to Victoria Alexis Scroggins.
-Hunter Eugene Wooten to McKayla Marie Huskins.
-Dawn Marie Cook to Jessica Annette Boren.
-Eric Lehn Peterson to Melisa Christine Zwillings.
-James Thompson Keener to Mary Morgan Bramer.
-Andrew Brian Kramer to Shannon Leeann Kynerd.
-Kacey Paul Slagle to Andrew Dean Locke.
-Stephen Andrew Clark to Kimberly Grace Galloway.
-Robert Joseph Phillips to Tara Elizabeth Waldon.
-Keon Lerelle Blackledge to Nicole Denise Charley.