Marriages for the Month of June

Published 1:39 pm Tuesday, July 19, 2022

By Alec Etheredge

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from June 1-30:

-Spencer Grady Plunkett to Deanna Marie Hay.

-Joseph William Worrell to Kristen Marie Surgeon.

-Anthony Wesonga Walumbe to Grace Nduta Njuguna.

-Christopher Hal Myers to Arianne Victoria Way.

-Tracy Earl Mitchell to Kimberly Rich Joiner.

-Sarah Grace Marzullo to Zachary Michael Cain.

-Alexander Kernan Robinson to Julia Huang Matson.

-Nathaniel Ryan Wilcox to Kimberly Denise Stephens.

-Nicole Ashley Mangham to Douglas Jurdan Bolding.

-Becca Rene Maloy to Arthur Conlan McGuff.

-Randy Lee Crumpton to Misty Lee Jones.

-Wesley Kyle Polk to Jennifer Michelle Meredith.

-Gary Michael Stignani to Brenda Lea Capps.

-Ashtyn Marie Armstrong to Benjamin Michael Andric.

-Jackson Reed Tumlin to Abigail Rebekah Taube.

-Brenton Barnett Howard to Courtney Michelle Jones.

-David Scott Phillips to Daphne Ann Foster.

-Evan Anthony Dunnaway to Shelby McKenna Keel.

-Jeremy Alexander Hogue to Morgan Anna Young.

-Angela Delaine Adams to Joe James Moore, Jr.

-Tracy Lynn Scher to William Michael Byrd.

-Sean Paul Russo to Nancy Michelle Irwin.

-Christopher Luke Bryant to Olivia Andrews Bailey.

-Jordan Nicholas Halstead to Skie Marie Mindlin.

-Bailey Marie Robinson to Brendan Michael Paul Karins.

-Jake Alan Hunt to Casey Marie Patterson.

-Jessica Nicole Fuchs to Chip Allen Hacking.

-Benjamin Carl Frazier, Jr. to Danielle Latrice Swoopes.

-Chase Erickson Johnston to Katherine Paige Cassidy.

-Leslie Marie King to Terry James Davis.

-Tristen Lee Lash to Candice Renee Lyford.

-Kelley Devon Ray to Tabringna Shuntil Coleman.

-Christina Paige Davidson to Brandon David Presnell.

-Jessica Elizabeth Thomason to Joshua Clayton Bennett.

-James Leo Roethler, II to Kayla Catharine Ogletree.

-Jacob Thomas Allen to Amberlyn Michelle Sanders.

-Jacob Benjamin Campbell to Hannah Leigh Sager.

-Zachary Duke Young to Jordan Elizabeth Motes.

-Antonio Maurice Bivins to Venice Gadson Brooks.

-Joshua Lyndon Harris to Juana Andres.

-Jack Kendal Clark to Melanie Ray King.

-Lynette Smith to Fred Toins, Jr.

-James Michael Holley to Eliana Mathurasingh.

-Alex Balin Buettner to Kristen Joy Demko.

-Rogelio Flores to Sandra Alicia Garcia.

-Michael Shayne Glisson to M. Frances Hodges.

-Carline Joy Wells to William George Robert Riley.

-Vincent Stanley Piater to Hayley Brooke Dyer.

-Bobbi Jean Caldwell to Justin Dat Phat Bui.

-Roderick Blair Williams to Vanessa Cobbs Richardson.

-Holden Tyler Blackwell to Sarah Elizabeth Lawrey.

-Jared Ryan White to Melody Nicole Montgomery.

-Kaitlyn Breanna Farley to Dustin Andrew Harrelson.

-LeKendra Lannette Cooley to JaMarcus Latrell Hatcher, Sr.

-Jose Jeovany Hernandez Serrano to Barahona Delmis Sarahy Corrales.

-Chad Edward Fuller Johnson to Mary Braden Bauer.

-Meghan Grace Talley to Thomas James Smitherman, IV.

-Savannah Smith Mercer to Wesley Alan Grimmett.

-Rachel Nicole Hubbs to Ethan Bert Crocker.

-Rex Reed Harris to Jaclyn Adele Patterson.

-Joel Paul Campbell to Angela Lynn Higdon McPhearson.

-Candice Renea Holified Dooley to Keith Dewayne Daniel.

-Charles Eugene Killian to Robbie Jean Ragsdale.

-William Joseph Webb to Elizabeth Laine Mullins.

-Clinton John Howard to Andreia Oliveira Gomes.

-Danielle Nicole Taylor to William Gregory Silas.

-John Thomas Watts to Megan Elizabeth Bircheat.

-Andelino Velasquez Martinez to Rosmery Marleny Lucas Martinez.

-Galdino Gomez Guevara to Elvira Martinez Martinez.

-Amanda Gail Perry to Matthew Paul Hanson.

-Alfonso Chavez Chavez Ignacio to Marbella Sanchez Brito.

-Christopher Lewell Deason to Melissa Anne Pridgen.

-Robert Franklin Hendon to Stacy Louise Davidson.

-Wanda Lassella Embry to Ray Anthony Brown.

-Leila Ruth Welch to David Griffin Daws.

-Gary Justin Wilson to Jonathan Austin Sharpe.

-Kelli Renea Neeley to Thomas Wayne Sanders.

-William Conner Howell to Riley Anne Thomas.

-Timothy Chambers to Ashley Cleckler Giles.

-Jose Roberto Calles Molina to Maria Teresa Del Carmen Lopez Martinez.

-Joshua Paul Singletary to Shaina Ann Williams.

-James Cameron White, III, and Kirstie Lauren Belmont.

-Abby Leigh Nixon to Charles Martin Stone, Jr.

-Maykoll Alexander Lopez to Karla Lyka Malabanan Obrador.

-John Cooper Leibach to Emily Elizabeth Trucks.

-James Michael Cunningham to Zina Trost.

-Bethany Joy Mooney to Joel Alcides Patete.

-Darrell Lamar Martin to Renata Shawnta Bates.

-Jacob James Pennington to Catherine Camille Cole.

-Logan Russell Rosemoore Pecukonis to Alexis Skye Norton.

-Brittany Michelle Belcher to Colin Michal Cirel.

-Alexander Blake Kirby to Brianna Morgan Worthy.

-Hannah Katherine Visser to Trevor Pat Kesler.

-Kase Crew Parrish to Amy Rebecca Jones.

-Felipe Barrero to Laura Marie Schmid.

-Christopher Cody Rogers to Susan Winchester Wilson.

-Nelson Osmar Blanco Melara to Sheila Lynn Keller.

-Donishia Natrece Phillips to Tyizswain Shaquille La Shawn Jones.

-Whitney Blair Minyard to Joshua Keith Nelson.

-Jonathan Hayden Leeper to Shelby Lynn Ross.

-James Larry Simmons to Anita Howell West.

-Brandon Tyler Sewell to Mackenzie Dakota Garmany.

-Jessica Blair Atchison to Meshia Lyn Lowery.

-Gregory Eugene Curtis to Jennifer Leigh Morris.

-Olman Normando Flores Navarrete to Darlin Julissa Maldonado Osorio.

-Erik Michael Alberts to Annmarie McMurray.

-Elizabeth Ann Wilhelm to Scott Alan Anderson.

-Esperanza Lucero Hernandez Villa to Jose Amado Amaya Escobar.

-Justin Robert Iler to Leah Marie Plemons.

-Karla Jasmin Rodriguez to Erik Jovany Ruiz Sanchez.

-Marta Daun Hollen to Robert Warren Gibbs.

-William Robert ONeal to Victoria Alexis Scroggins.

-Hunter Eugene Wooten to McKayla Marie Huskins.

-Dawn Marie Cook to Jessica Annette Boren.

-Eric Lehn Peterson to Melisa Christine Zwillings.

-James Thompson Keener to Mary Morgan Bramer.

-Andrew Brian Kramer to Shannon Leeann Kynerd.

-Kacey Paul Slagle to Andrew Dean Locke.

-Stephen Andrew Clark to Kimberly Grace Galloway.

-Robert Joseph Phillips to Tara Elizabeth Waldon.

-Keon Lerelle Blackledge to Nicole Denise Charley.

More Records

