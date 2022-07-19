Municipal police reports for May 28 through July 10

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 28-July 10:

Alabaster

May 31

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 500 Block of Fox Valley Farms Road (residence/home).

-Lost property from the 200 Block of King Arthur Place.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was clothes/furs valued at $412.

June 1

-Fraud – identity theft and forgery second degree from the 600 Block of Park Forest Lane (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 600 Block of Park Forest Lane (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $629.93. Stolen was identity – intangible valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Summer Brook Lane (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a brown Michael Kors purse, credit cards, gift cards and an Alabama driver’s license valued at $2.

-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment from the 1000 Block of Independence Court (residence/home).

-Firearms license required from the 300 Block of 5th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a Glock pistol.

June 2

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 500 Block of Fox Valley Farms Road (residence/home).

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Information only from the 60 Block of Memory Lane.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise from Wal-Mart valued at $310.

June 3

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Balmoral Drive (hotel/motel/etc.)

-Public intoxication from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Barring notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (residence/home). Stolen was automobiles; Mitsubishi Lancer valued at $4,000.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground). Damaged was structures – public/community valued at $100.

-Alias writ of arrest (failure to appear in court) from the 1400 Block of Montgomery Highway.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 900 Block of 3rd Avenue NW (residence/home). Stolen was automobiles; Ford F150 valued at $8,000.

-Bail jumping first degree from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 60 Block of Crim Drive.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Shalimar Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 600 Block of Old Highway 31.

June 4

-Information only from the 600 Block of 9th Court SW.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was tools Pry tool and other merchandise locking device.

-Capias warrant – probation violation from the 800 Block of Burnt Pine Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

June 5

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store).

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Forest Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $513.86.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Long Feather Circle.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Royalty Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles valued at $3,000.

June 6

-FTA – DWLS and FTA – expired tag from the 30 Block of Kent Stone Way.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Information only form the 1400 Block of Heather Lane.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Jasmine Drive (residence/home).

-Alias warrant from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238.

June 7

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE (other/unknown). Stolen was clothes (blouses, pants, dresses, under garments) valued at $800.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Recovered was money in cigarette box valued at $32.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Lake Forest Way (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were metal poles valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 9000 Block of Highway 119.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was a pressure washer valued at $1,100.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

June 8

-Information only from the 100 Block of Tanglewood Drive.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Scarlet Oak Drive.

-Possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 100 Block of 2nd Avenue SW. Recovered were firearms valued at $700.

-Information only from the 7300 Block of Highway 119.

June 9

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Park Village Circle.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Sterling Gate Drive (residence/home).

-Public intoxication from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Driving under the influence any substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (residence/home). Recovered was a black grinder.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1300 Block of Applegate Drive (residence/home).

June 10

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

-FTA – expired tag from the 500 Block of Highway 31.

-Alias warrant – expired tag from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Alias warrant FTA theft of property 3rd degree from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road. Stolen was Opium Acetaminophen Hydrocodone, Barbiturates Alprazolam and Barbiturates Xanax.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 800 Block of 9th Street SW (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $1,000.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $4,624.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Grande View Ter. (residence/home).

-Public intoxication from the 40 Block of Buck Creek Plaza (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

June 11

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 100 Block of Oak Street (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of King Charles Court.

-Trespassing notice and information only from the 300 Block of Smokey Road (church/synagogue/temple/mosque.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Smokey Road.

-Information only – found property from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was purses/handbags/wallets valued at $30.

-Property damage from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (department/discount store). Damaged was a blue hood of vehicle, blue front bumper and black front grill valued at $400.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 300 Block of Smokey Road (church/synagogue/temple/mosque.

-Alias warrant – FFJ from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a firearm Glock.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was alcohol valued at $46.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow.

-Alias warrant FTA speeding from the 200 Block of 1st Street South.

-Alias warrants from the 300 Block of City Street, Clanton.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Recovered was other.

-Domestic violence – harassment and unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home). Stolen was a 2011 KIA Sorento valued at $1.

June 12

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground). Damaged was graffiti on walls with white market valued at $50.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and failure to register vehicle from 1st Street SW at 6th Avenue SW (higwhay/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic violence – harassment – 3rd degree from the 1300 Block of 8th Street SW (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree criminal trespass from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street SW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $63.72.

-Domestic incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 235.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 200 Block of Butler Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 at mile maker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment glass pipe with drug residue.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Eagle Drive.

-Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage from the 200 Block of Smokey Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 200 Block of Smokey Road (residence/home).

-Trespassing notice and alias warrant from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

June 13

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and minor in possession of alcohol from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store). Stolen and recovered was assorted snacks and alcohol valued at $13.83.

-Capias warrant from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $33.28.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a gray Volkswagen Tiguan.

June 14

-FTA possession of marijuana from the 9000 Block of Highway 17.

-Information only from the 300 Block of 1st Street North.

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 300 Block of 12th Street SW.

June 15

-Animal complaint from the 500 Block of Navajo Trail.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of 8th Street NW (residence/home). Damaged was a passenger side bumper/fender and a passenger side front door of a silver Acura MDX Tour valued at $800.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise; Hart 40-volt cordless chainsaw kit valued at $246.

-Stalking – 2nd degree from the 1000 Block of 5th Court SW (residence/home).

-Alias warrant from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise, e – marijuana; 18.3 grams valued at $124.13.

-Information only from the 7300 Block of Montevallo Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a Mexican I.D. card valued at $1.

-Harassment from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Washington Lane.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Treymoore Lake Circle (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a silver Toyota Tundra 4×2 Crewmax valued at $1.

-Harassment from the 800 Block of Independence Drive (residence/home).

June 16

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 700 Block of Park Road (park/playground). Damaged was a silver key pad box valued at $250.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Oak Street (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-FTA – no driver license from the 70 Block of Fulton Springs Road.

-Property damage from the 500 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home). Damaged was a sliding glass door.

-Information only from the 700 Block of Park Road.

-Harassment communications from the 300 Block of Norwick Lane (other/unknown).

June 17

-Abandoned vehicle from the 80 Block of 11th Avenue AE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

June 17

-Information only from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue West. Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment valued at $1.

-Information only from the 2500 Block of Tahiti Terrace (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $129.08.

-Information only from the 2200 Block of Pup Run, Helena. Damaged was a silver Chevrolet Tahoe valued at $10.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was a bag of marijuana 18 grams.

June 18

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 20 Block of 10th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 600 Block of 9th Court SW (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Betty Snow Circle.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (government/public building). Damaged was a passenger rear quarter panel of a white Toyota Tacoma valued at $1,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store) Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $126.76.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Trespassing notice from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store). Recovered was drugs/narcotics Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 0.59 grams.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $117.28.

-Animal complaint from the 500 Block of North Grande View Trail.

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Windsor Court.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue.

June 19

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and giving false identification to law enforcement officer from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods (assorted food goods) valued at $51.61.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $62.09.

-Trespassing notice from the 300 Block of Smokey Road (church/synagogue/temple/mosque).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Forest Parkway.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Glen Abbey Way (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Park Place Circle (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 40 Block of Kent Stone Way (other/unknown).

-Lost property from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 10600 Block of Highway 119 (restaurant). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $700.

June 20

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Allen Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a Chevrolet Avalanche and a Toyota 4Runner valued at $20,000.

-Animal complaint from the 1000 Block of Arrowhead Trail (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 1700 Block of King James Drive.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Park Place Way.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1,399.34.

June 21

-Property damage from the 40 Block of Longview Circle (commercial/office building). Damaged was a windshield valued at $500.

-Trespassing notice from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW.

-Trespassing notice from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Greenfield Lane (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-FTA – domestic violence 3rd from Interstate 65 South entrance ramp at U.S. 31.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Red Oak Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from Wooten Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a rear driver’s side of a white Ford LGT convt. valued at $0.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Damaged was a Dodge Journey valued at $20,000.

-Stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was vehicle parts/accessories valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $245.36.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property fourth from the 100 Block of Lane Park Drive (residence/home). Stolen was 14.7 Apple iPad valued at $150.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home).

June 22

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was Southwire merchandise valued at $1,156.

-Harassment from the 60 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a wallet containing assorted items/cards valued at $1.

-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Charles Place.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen was assorted tools valued at $1,150.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Brentwood Drive. Stolen was a leaf blower and edger from Home Depot valued at $1.

-Lost property from the 100 Block of Interstate Commerce Court (other/unknown).

June 23

-Capias warrant from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 1000 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store). Stolen was credit/debit cards, money (U.S. currency), brown purses/handbags/wallets, identity documents (Alabama driver’s license and social security card) valued at $100.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Information only from the 1200 Block of Willow Creek Place (residence/home).

-Menacing from the 1100 Block of Pacific Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store).

-Harassing communications from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle (cyberspace).

-Capias warrant unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd and capias warrant unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1000 Block of Woodward Road, Midfield.

June 24

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 400 Block of Willow Glen Drive (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Scarlet Oak Drive.

-Alias warrant – traffic from the 100 Block of Grande View Lane.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was Buprenorphine Hydrochloride 8mg, Acetaminophen 325mg and Methamphetamine 3.45 grams.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground). Damaged was flowers valued at $1.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 700 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

June 25

-Animal complaint from the 30 Block of 10th Avenue SE.

-Information only from the 500 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1600 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home). Damaged was structures – wood fence; backyard fence valued at $50.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles; red Toyota Camry valued at $3,000.

June 26

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 700 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store). Damaged were structures – other commercial/business valued at $499.

-Abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65 at mile marker 239.

-Soliciting (28-3) from U.S. 31 at Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Menacing from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (convenience store).

-Property damage from the 10 Block of Mission Hills Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a passenger side of vehicle; grey Ford Bronco valued at $1.

-Menacing from the 100 Block of Kingsley Road (residence/home).

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (restaurant). Recovered were two syringes, aluminum can bottom with narcotic residue, 0.24 grams of e-marijuana and 24.7 grams of L-Amphetamines/Methamphetamines.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Hill Spun Road.

June 27

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 240 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles; white Toyota Camry valued at $1.

-Burglary second degree from the 200 block of 2nd Street SW (specialty store). Stolen was computer hardware/software; coin and cash machine, money and computer hardware/software valued at $5,500.

-Information only from the 800 Block of Navajo Trail. Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 1900 Block of Warrior Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $37.47.

-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of Colonial Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of Applegate Drive.

June 28

-Information only from the 800 Block of Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 500 Block of 1st Street N (commercial/office building). Stolen was vehicle parts/accessories; catalytic converter valued at $2,000.

-Animal complaint from the 700 Block of 6th Avenue SW.

-Information only from the 8500 Block of Highway 17.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home). Damaged was automobiles valued at $2,500.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 – 2,500 from the 600 Block of 1st Street North (commercial/office building). Stolen were firearms valued at $750.

-Theft of lost property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 300 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $2,160.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 600 Block of 5th Avenue SE (residence/home). Damaged was structures – other dwellings (front door) valued at $2,000.

-Theft of property fourth from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (government/public building). Stolen was a battery jump off box valued at $64.87.

June 29

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1400 Block of 8th Street SW (residence/home). Recovered was 3.15 grams of Methamphetamine and digital scale with residue.

June 30

-Information only from the 100 Block of Sliverstone Lane.

-Contempt of court and driving while license suspended from U.S. 31 at Industrial Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $234.15.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Damaged was a tire valued at $300.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home). Damaged was a glass door valued at $1.

-Alias – receiving stolen property 2nd degree and probation revocation – possession forged instrument 2nd degree from Interstate 65 North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $194.98.

July 1

-Information only from Goldwire Cemetery (other/unknown). Recovered was a .45 shell casing.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Greenwood Lane (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 11000 Block of Highway 119 (specialty store). Stolen was radios/TVs/VCRs/DVD players; LG 4K UHD Smart TV, computer hardware/software; MSI 17.3 inch gaming laptop and computer hardware/software; Acer 15.6 inch gaming laptop valued at $3,557.58.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Shiraz Street (bank/savings and loan). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Information only from the 1800 Block of Apache Way.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Information only from the 9000 Block of Highway 119.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Court (residence/home).

July 2

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) and domestic violence – third degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged were two drivers windows valued at $1,000.

-Harassment from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (bank/savings and loan).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Fran Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Jasmine Drive.

-Found property from the 1900 Block of Warrior Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was $60 cash and an Amazon credit card valued at $65.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise, 7.37 grams of e – marijuana, 1.06 grams of p – other drugs, 0.87 grams of l – Amphetamines/Methamphetamines, 3.3 grams of l – Amphetamines/Methamphetamines and 2.54 grams of h – other narcotics valued at $150.85.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 600 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

July 3

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Court (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Violation of a court order from the 100 Block of Willow Point Lane (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 900 Block of Independence Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox post valued at $100.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods steaks valued at $183.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Trespassing notice from the 200 Block of Grande View Parkway (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $101.80.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Sterling Gate Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of 4th Place NE (residence/home).

July 4

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Recovered were two syringes, a pipe, socket and 1.3 grams of d – heroin.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of Victoria Station (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Canter Way.

-Information only from the 400 Block of Heathersage Road (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Sterling Gate Drive.

July 5

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of Shelby Farms Bend (residence/home). Stolen was office supplies valued at $180.

-Forgery – forged instrument from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Recovered was negotiable instruments valued at $0.

-Domestic incident from the 1700 Block of King James Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 700 Block of Crider Road (residence/home).

July 6

-Assault third degree from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (service/gas station).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Fran Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 9900 Block of Highway 119.

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Applegate Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $313.22.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE.

-Property damage from Jimmy Gould Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a Ford Edge automobile valued at $1,500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted clothing valued at $110.78.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Treymoor Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $356.46.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 90 Block of Clover Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a bong, pipe x2, socket with bottle cap.

July 7

-Information only from the 1100 Block of Sequoia Trail.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Greenwood Lane (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 2100 Block of Kent Dairy Road. Damaged was a fire hydrant valued at $6,500.

-Violation of a family violence protection order from the 100 Block of Willow Point Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Domestic incident from the 7800 Block of Highway 17.

-Animal complaint from the 500 Block of Navajo Trail.

July 8

-Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).

-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Market Center Drive (specialty store).

-Probation revocation x2/unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and illegal possession of prescription from the 600 Block of 1st Street SW.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Navajo Trail.

-No driver’s license and juvenile contact from the 200 Block of 7th Street NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-FTA burglary 3rd unoccupied building and FTA criminal trespassing 3rd degree from U.S. Highway 31 at Hillwood Lane.

-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment from the 200 Block of Wynlake Drive (residence/home).

-Burglary third degree from the 100 Block of Lucas Lane (residence/home). Stolen was Wayne’s view camera and LG 65 inch Smart TV valued at $860.

-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment from the 1500 Block of Hillspun Road (residence/home).

July 9

-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Lacey Avenue.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $98.98.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 300 Block of Shelby Farms Lane (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $78.47.

July 10

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Fulton Springs Road at Highway 119.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $325.79.

-Failure to appear from the 10700 Block of Highway 119.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1500 Block of Windsor Court (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was money valued at $200.

-Trespassing notice from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Harassment from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

Calera

May 28

-Incident from the 100 Block of Renwick Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31 South.

May 29

-MVC from the 5900 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from George Roy Parkway.

May 30

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Bedford Circle.

May 31

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Property damage from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 300 Block of Green Acres.

-Attempted suicide from Calera.

June 1

-Domestic incident from the 1700 Block of County Road 301.

-Domestic – criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Charlton Lane.

-Attempted suicide from the 2000 Block of Highview Way.

June 2

-MVC from the 6900 Block of Highway 70.

-Property damage – private and property accident from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-MVC from the 5700 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence assault from Calera.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and theft of property 3rd degree from the 7900 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Bonneville Drive.

June 3

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic violence harassing communications from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Private Property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Abandoned vehicle from Green Acres.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

June 4

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 233.

-Property damage – private property and MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31

-Incident – private property wreck from the 100 Block of Sumner Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Civil incident from the 200 Block of Carrington Lane.

June 5

-Private property wreck from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-Domestic incident from the 700 Block of Highway 63.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 2200 Block of 2nd Avenue.

June 6

-Domestic incident from the 6900 Block of Highway 70.

-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-Death investigation from Calera.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic violence protection order enforcement act from the 50 Block of Southern Hills Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

June 7

-MVC from Highway 31.

-Attempting suicide from the 300 Block of Highway 304.

-Criminal trespass third degree from Dogwood Lane.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Rosegate Drive.

-Domestic incident from Calera.

June 8

-Animal bite – dog bite from the 5900 Block of Smokey Road.

-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

June 9

-Private property wreck from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

June 10

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from Calera.

-MVC from the 4200 Block of Highway 31.

-Notice of trespass – notice of trespass from the 50 Block of Highway 87.

-Theft of property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Commercial Park Drive.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Highway 202.

-Incident – child custody order from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

June 11

-Incident from the 40 Block of Beverly Drive.

-Incident – domestic incident from the 600 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-MVC from the 900 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment from the 1100 Block of Glades Drive.

-MVC from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

June 13

-MVC from Clearbrook Lane.

-Property damage vehicle – deer from U.S. Highway 31 and Bonnieville Drive.

-Incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Harassing communications from Calera.

-Stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Drug overdose from the 1000 Block of Merion Drive.

June 14

-Lost property from the 500 Block of Waterford Cove Circle.

-MVC from Anglewood Lane.

-Violation of a domestic violation protection order from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

June 15

-MVC from the 2700 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1100 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Property damage – private property from the 200 Block of Supercenter Drive.

June 16

-Property damage – private property accident from the 100 Block of Highway 42.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 800 Block of McAllister Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of McAllister Drive.

-Leaving the scene from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

June 17

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

-Harassment from the 70 Block of Highway 63.

June 18

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Kidnapping first degree from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

June 19

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

June 20

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8000 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 5900 Block of Highway 31.

-Notice of trespass from the 10000 Block of Highway 31.

-Assault third degree from the 300 Block of County Side Circle.

June 21

-Prisoner transport from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Lost property from the 5100 Block of Highway 31 South.

-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 10 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

June 22

-Ordinance 14-31 – safe streets from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – private property vehicle accident from the 100 Block of Grasonville Road.

-Incident 0 unresponsive person from the 60 Block of O’Neal Drive.

-MVC from the 500 Block of Highway 42.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

June 23

-Falsely reporting incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 1900 Block of 16th Street.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 60 Block of Highway 304.

-Animal bite from the 300 Block of Highway 304.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

June 24

-Domestic incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Incident from the 800 Block of McAllister Drive.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 233.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of Highview Way.

-Incident from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

June 25

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.

-Property damage from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-MVC from the 15000 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage and notice of trespass from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

June 26

-Property damage – private property accident from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Property damage – private property wreck from Calera.

-Domestic violence – harassment from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Domestic incident from the 700 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

-MVC from the 4900 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

June 27

-Reckless endangerment from the 1000 Block of Little Sorrel Drive.

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property first degree from the 7000 Block of Highway 31.

-Notice of trespass from the 10 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

June 28

-Incident – property damage – vehicle vs. deer from the 10000 block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 1 Block of Waterford Parkway.

-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage from the 1000 Block of Seminole Place.

-Notice of trespass from the 1000 Block of Merion Drive.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Sunset Lane.

June 29

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 1 Block of Distribution Way.

-Agency assist – agency assist/Bibb County Sheriff’s Office from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

June 30

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from Garnet Drive.

-Domestic incident from Wildwood Way.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from Calera.

Columbiana

June 2

-Info – information only (property damage) from the 200 Block of County Road 81.

-Theft – from public building, less than $500 from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

June 4

-Domestic-assault and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 20 Block of Town Creek Apartments.

-Info – information only (domestic violence with juvenile) from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Info – information only from the 1000 Block of Highway 25 West.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

June 5

-Possession of marijuana 2nd and info – information only from Industrial Parkway near Joinertown Road.

June 6

-Attempted – burglary 3rd degree and CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 1000 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

June 7

-Theft – miscellaneous, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Depot Street.

June 8

-Info – information only (property damage) from the 300 Block of Pitts Drive.

-Burglary third degree and CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 1000 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Identity theft from the 100 Block of Magnolia Circle.

-Non-residence – no force from the 400 Block of North Main Street.

June 9

-Domestic – harassment – family from the 400 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

June 10

-Heroin – possess, synthetic narcotic – possess (Fentanyl) and Methamphetamine – possess from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

-CM criminal mischief – damage to business property from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Theft of lost property 4th, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Main Street.

June 11

-Accidents involving death or personal injury; leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated assault non-family – by motor vehicle from the 700 Block of Alabama Highway 70.

June 13

-Theft – from residence, $500 – less than $1,500 (theft of property 4th) from the 10 Block of Horton Street.

-Info – information only MVC from the 700 Block of Alabama Highway 70.

-Trespass warning from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

June 14

-Info – information only (trespass warning) from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-SSA – safe streets act from the 20000 Block of Highway 25.

-CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 200 Block of Thompson Street.

June 15

-DWS driving while license suspended from Highway 145 at County Road 1056.

-Info – information only (trespassing) from Town Creek Apartments.

-Info – information only (suicide attempt/overdose) from the 400 Block of Alpine View.

June 16

-Heroin – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Highway 47 South.

-Info – information only (domestic complaint) from the 100 Block of Phillips Circle.

-Info – information only (vicious dog) from the 200 Block of Pine Hill Drive.

June 18

-Criminal trespass (warning) from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Info – information only (recovered property) from the 300 Block of West College Street.

June 20

-Criminal trespass in the first degree from Shoals Mill Village.

-Death investigation (suicide) from the 100 Block of Phillips Circle.

June 21

-DC – disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from the 600 Block of Industrial Parkway.

June 23

-Domestic – simple assault – family from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25.

June 24

-Criminal trespass from the 100 Block of Lauderdale Street.

June 25

-SSA – safe streets act from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

June 26

-Info – information only (property damage) from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

June 27

-Shoplifting, less than $500 from the 200 Block of West College Street.

June 29

-Info – information only (civil matter) from the 100 Block of Industrial Parkway.

-Theft – from residence, less than $500 from Cedar Lane.

June 30

-PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd from Chelsea Road at Industrial Parkway.

-Aggravated assault – family – strong arm from the 10 Block of Briarwood Drive.

Helena

June 5

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from First Avenue East.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 2200 Block of Pup Run.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence from Laurel Lakes Terrace.

June 6

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Joe Tucker Park.

-Miscellaneous information from Highway 261 at 2nd Street.

-Death investigation from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West, Maylene.

-Dog violation from Riverridge Drive.

-Domestic incident from Riva Ridge Road.

-Domestic incident from Timber Way.

-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from Shady Trail.

June 7

-Miscellaneous from Shady Trail.

June 8

-Domestic incident from Timber Circle.

June 9

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substancefrom South Shades Crest Road.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Whirlaway Circle.

-Sign ordinance violation from Helena Road.

June 11

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Hillsboro Lane.

June 12

-Miscellaneous information from Lake Davidson Lane.

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Lakeridge Drive.

June 13

-Driving under the influence – alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from Highway 13 and Ridgemont Drive.

June 12

-Miscellaneous information from Lake Davidson Lane.

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Lakeridge Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Riverwoods Court.

June 13

-Driving under the influence – alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substances.

-Domestic incident from East Whirlaway.

-Minor in possession of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance from Old Cahaba Parkway.

June 14

-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 17.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Joe Tucker Park.

-Bail jumping second degree from Hoover City Jail, Hoover.

-Possession of a controlled substance, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500 or more, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, giving false identification to law enforcement officer, obstructing government operations and tampering with physical evidence from Highway 51.

-Lost property from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

June 15

-Extortion second degree from the 500 Block of Riverwoods Landing.

June 16

-Property damage from County Road 13 at Rock Lane.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greather than $500 to $2,500) from Highway 277.

-Identity theft from the 500 Block of Baronne Street.

June 17

-Juvenile runaway from Native Dancer Circle.

-Lost property from River Crest Drive South.

-Identity theft from the 8000 Block of Highway 13.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 200 Block of Hillsboro Lane.

June 18

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Helena Market Place.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from highway 58.

-Civil dispute from the 1100 Block of Townhouse Road.

June 19

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 West and Highway 93.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of 3rd Street.

June 19

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 West at Highway 93.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from 3rd Street.

June 20

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52.

-Miscellaneous from Spencer Lane.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Hillsboro Parkway and Barimore.

-Theft of property third degree from the 9400 Block of Brook Forrest Circle.

June 21

-Miscellaneous from Highway 52 West at Brook Drive.

June 22

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Marlstone Court.

-Public intoxication, criminal trespass third degree and illegal possession of prescription drugs from Husky Mart.

June 23

-Drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and recovery of a stolen vehicle from Timber Drive.

June 24

-Criminal trespass third degree from Laurel Woods Trail.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Dog violation from 3rd Street.

-Damage to property from County Road 17.

June 25

-Attempting to elude a police officer from Highway 52 West at Brook Drive.

-Dog violation from the 200 Block of 3rd Street.

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 3rd degree.

-Causing a delinquency, dependency or need of supervision of children from Whirlaway Court.

-Missing person from the 8400 Block of Shoreside Lane.

Feb. 4

-Forgery – counterfeiting from Wyndham Lane.

June 26

-Domestic violence third degree from the 2200 Block of Pup Run.

June 27

-Minor in possession of tobacco, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Jonagold Road.

-Dog violation from 1st Avenue West.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle and runaway from the 2800 Block of Benton Street.

-Criminal trespass third degree from Rosebury Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 300 Block of Helena Market Place.

-Criminal trespass second degree from Hillsboro Parkway.

June 28

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261.

-Miscellaneous/agency assist from Bentmoor Lane.

June 29

-Property damage from Cunningham Drive at Highway 261.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Oakleaf Circle at Aviation Road.

June 30

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Jefferson County Jail, Birmingham.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs and trespass warning from Highway 17.

July 1

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Stonecreek Drive.

-Death investigation from Royal Gala Drive.

July 2

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 3600 Block of Timber Way.

July 3

-Death investigation from the 3000 Block of Helena Road.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261.

July 4

-Suicide attempt from Timber Oak Circle.

July 5

-Death investigations from the 4000 Block of South Shades Crest Road.

July 7

-Domestic dispute from Secretariat Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of 3rd Street.

-Publix intoxication from Highway 261.

July 8

-Suicide threatened from Helena Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 58 and Roy Drive.

July 9

-Bail jumping second degree from Jefferson County Jail, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespass third degree and bail jumping second degree from the 1900 Block of Riva Ridge Road.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Helena Police Department.

-Abandoned vehicle/junk vehicle on street from Old Cahaba Parkway at Old Cahaba Drive.

Montevallo

June 6

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Highway 119 (other/unknown). Damaged was a wood door valued at $2,500. Stolen was a game camera valued at $134.

June 7

-Information only from the 200 Block of Shelby Street (residence/home).

June 8

-Property damage from Redwood Drive (highway/street). Damaged was a 2004 Chevy Cavalier valued at $5,000.

June 9

-Fraud – FUCC fraudulent use of credit/debit card from Main Street (bank). Stolen was a Regions bank debit card valued at $0.

June 10

-Information only from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

-Fraud – FUCC fraudulent use of credit/debit card from Ammersee Lakes Drive (specialty story). Stolen was a First US Bank card valued at $0.

June 12

-Domestic incident from Main Street (residence/home).

-Found property from Orr Park (other/unknown). Found was a Beretta Pico .380 ACP semi-automatic handgun and LG K51 cellular phone.

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs from Highway 119 (parking lot/garage). Recovered was crack cocaine 1.00 grams, two crack pipes, a Ruger LCP .380, a Ruger LCP .380 with crimson trace laser and two .380 magazines with a total of 22 rounds valued at $461.

June 14

-Aggravated third of deception from Union Loop (residence/home). Stolen were money orders totaling $3,500 valued at $3,500.

-Property damage from Salem Manor Apartments (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a small scratch on front hood valued at $20.

June 15

-Property damage from Selma Road (other/unknown). Damaged was a utility trailer tire and fender valued at $150.

June 17

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft, less than $500 from Melton Street (residence/home). Stolen was $60 U.S. currency, women’s purse and wallet and various paper prescriptions valued at $111. Recovered was a women’s purse and wallet valued at $50.

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Samford Street (residence/home).

June 19

-Domestic incident from Pilgrim Lane (residence/home).

June 20

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (supermarket).

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 from Alabama Highway 25 (convenience store). Stolen was a kitchen set of plates valued at $10.

June 17

-Dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs from Spring Drive (highway/street). Recovered was 20 Hydrocodone 20.00 dosage and orange pill bottle containing 20 Hydrocodone pills valued at $1.

June 22

-Burglary – residence – force and larceny/theft – theft – from residence, less than $500 from Selma Road (residence/home). Stolen was miscellaneous jewelry and an LG touchscreen valued at $300.

-Information only from Main Street (restaurant).

-Information only from Cedar Street (department store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – bicycle, less than $500 from Falcon Manor Apartments (residence/home). Stolen was a Schwinn grey and black mountain bike 27.5 inch and Huffy SeaStar white, blue and pink valued at $346.

June 23

-Property damage from Hicks Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2017 Kia Forte valued at $500.

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Main Street (residence/home).

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Main Street (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from Highway 17 (highway/street). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 13.30 grams; two clear baggies containing 13.3 grams of suspected Methamphetamine and glass pipe used to smoke Methamphetamine valued at $315.

-Burglary – residence – no force and larceny/theft – theft – from residence, less than $500 from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a Sanyo 42 inch flat screen tv valued at $399.

June 24

-PI appears in public place under influence from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Recovered was a Sig P365 with magazine plus 10 rounds and leather holster valued at $300.

June 25

-Information only from Oxford Circle (residence/home). Damaged was a computer screen valued at $100.

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Alabama Highway 25 (other/unknown). Stolen was various clothes valued at $300.

June 27

-Information only from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

June 28

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence from the 200 Block of Shoal Creek Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a bag of hand tools, Husqvarna concrete saw, Kubota tools, aluminum poles, aluminum wool tools and 5 foot long poles valued at $2,970.

June 29

-Domestic incident from Montevallo Villa Court (residence/home).

June 30

-Information only from Highway 25 (service/gas station).

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to public from Vine Street (government/public building). Damaged was sinks/toilets and pipes valued at $1,000.

July 1

-Conservation – cruelty to animals from Salem Road (residence/home).

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family and obstructing police – interference with a domestic violence from Montevallo Villa Apartments (residence/home).

July 2

-Domestic incident from Montevallo (other/unknown). Recovered was marijuana 1.00 grams valued at $50.

-Property damage from Highway 25 (service/gas station). Damaged was a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4×2 SL valued at $3,500.

-Assault – simple assault from Montevallo (residence/home).

-Assault – simple assault from Montevallo (residence/home).

-Assault – simple assault from Montevallo (residence/home).

July 4

-Assault – simple assault from Highway 22 (highway/street).

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Highway 22 (other/unknown).

July 5

-Stolen property – swindle from Hillcrest Drive (residence/home). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $4,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 – less than $1,500 and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to business from Highway 25 (other/unknown). Stolen was a card reader box valued at $600. Damaged was a coin vault and wiring harness valued at $115.

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (supermarket).

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and PI appears in public place under influence from Alabama Highway 25 (highway/street). Recovered was a 1/4 inch socket with marijuana residue valued at $1.

-Information only from Railroad Avenue (restaurant).

July 6

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Montevallo (residence/home). Damaged was a cell phone valued at $399.

July 7

-Domestic incident from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

-Conservation – cruelty to animals from Pilgrim Lane (residence/home). Recovered were five adult and puppy dogs valued at $5.

-Burglary – residence – no force and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Heritage Trace Parkway (construction). Damaged was a heavy duty trailer hitch lock valued at $250. Stolen were two ice shield valued at $500.

July 8

-Larceny/theft – theft – bicycle, less than $500 from Moody Street (residence/home). Stolen was a black bicycle with yellow tires valued at $200.

-Trespass warning from Alabama Highway 25 (restaurant).

-Assault – harassment from Highway 25 (convenient store).

July 9

-Burglary – residence – no force and larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $1,500 to $2,500 from Hicks Street (residence/home). Stolen was an Xbox One with controllers and games valued at $1,500.

July 10

-Trespass warning from Highway 119 (supermarket).

-Property damage from East Boundary Street (highway/street). Damaged was driver’s door and mirror valued at $1,500.

Pelham

June 5

-Found property from Stratford Circle.

-Harassing communications from Highway 361.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

-Property damage from Helena Road.

-Theft from Commerce Parkway.

June 6

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.

June 7

-Discharging firearm from Stonehaven Road.

-Fraud from Ballantrae Road.

-Identity theft from McCain Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Canyon Park Drive.

-Property damage from County Services Road.

June 8

-Civil dispute from Chandaway Drive.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.

-Theft from Bearden Road.

-Theft – vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

June 9

-Property damage from Weatherly Club Drive and Cove.

-Theft from Interstate 65 North.

June 10

-Drugs – pros def from Oak Mountain Circle.

-Fraud from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft – vehicle from Chandalar Place Drive.

June 11

-Criminal mischief from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Domestic violence from Hidden Creek Parkway.

-Domestic violence from High Ridge Drive.

June 12

-Stolen property from Bowling Lane.

-Theft from Admin Drive.

June 13

-Civil dispute from Southgate Mobile Home Park.

-Civil dispute from Brantley Hill Road.

-Domestic violence from Southgate Mobile Home Park.

-Found property from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Kings Crest Lane.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.

-Theft from David Green Road.

-Theft from Commerce Blvd.

June 14

-Animal problem from Canyon Trail.

-Information from Admin Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

-Theft from Commerce Drive.

-Theft – vehicle from Highway 72.

June 15

-Burglary from Parker Drive.

-Found property from Ballantrae Club Drive.

-Lost property from Admin Drive.

June 16

-Drugs – pros def from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South at mile marker 242.

-Theft – vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

June 18

-Animal problem from Carroll Street.

-Drugs from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Leaving the scene from Huntley Parkway.

-Property damage from Admin Drive.

-Robbery from Oliver Street.

-Theft – vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

June 20

-Fraud from Valleydale Road.

-Recovered prop from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

June 21

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Admin Drive.

-Found property from Volare Drive.

-Found property from Pelham Parkway.

-Juvenile prob from Hidden Creek Parkway.

-Property damage from Admin Drive.

-Suicide threat from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Clark Street.

June 22

-Civil dispute from Highway 52 East.

-Domestic violence from Indianwood Drive.

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Little Mountain Circle.

-Theft from Commerce Drive.

June 23

-Drugs – profs def from Pelham Parkway.

-Fraud from Highway 361.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

-Overdose from Bent Rail Lane.

June 24

-Burglary from Little Mountain Circle.

-Harassment from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Theft from Old Montgomery Highway.

June 25

-Burglary from Kings Crest Lane.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Theft from Industrial Park Drive.

June 26

-Burglary from Stoneykirk Road.

-Civil dispute from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft 0 vehicle from Valleyview Road.

June 27

-Burglary from Highway 35.

-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.

-Harassment from Commerce Blvd.

-Theft from Panther Circle.

June 28

-Animal problem from Grand Reserve Drive.

-Assault from Admin Drive.

-Dead body from Village Lane.

-Fraud from David Green Road.

-Theft – vehicle from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

June 29

-Theft – vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

June 30

-Burglary from Cahaba Valley Road.

July 1

-Civil dispute from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

July 2

-Dead body from Parkview Drive.

-Missing person from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.

-Property damage from Big Mountain Circle.

-Susp per/situation from Pelham Parkway.

July 3

-Civil dispute from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Cahaba Valley.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

July 4

-Property damage from Highway 52 East.

-Suicide attempt from Ryecroft Road.

July 5

-Domestic violence from Cahaba Valley Road.

July 6

-Civil dispute from Admin Drive.

-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Traffic stop from Old Montgomery Highway.

July 7

-Civil dispute from Little Indian Village.

-Forgery from Monroe Drive.

-Identity theft from Meadowview Lane.

-Recovered property from Admin Drive.

-Theft from Cahaba Valley Road.

July 8

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Juvenile probation from Oliver Street.

-Leaving the scene from Pelham Parkway.

July 9

-Dead body from Cove Lane.

-Domestic violence from Oak Forest Drive.

-Juvenile Probation from Southgate Mobile Home Park.

-Theft from Caliston Way.