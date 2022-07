Restaurant scores for April and May

The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from April 1-30:

Food Service Establishment

-Subway of Calera; 8111 Highway 31, Calera; 4/21/22; 80.

-Taco Bell #029133; 16778 Highway 280, Chelsea; 4/1/22; 85.

-Chelsea Quick Mart; 62 Griffin Corp Drive, Chelsea; 4/20/22; 86.

-The Spice Library LLC Bayleaf; 5426 Highway 180 Suite 13, Hoover; 4/8/22; 88.

-Eurest Dining @ Regions RICO; 2050 Parkway Office Circle, Hoover; 4/14/22; 90.

-Arby’s #5301; 4615 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 4/4/22; 90.

-El Agave; 628 Main Street, Montevallo; 4/22/22; 90.

-Little Caesars #8; 565 1st Street SW, Alabaster; 4/11/22; 91.

-Wilton Chevron; 2400 Highway 25 South, Wilton; 4/29/22; 92.

-Speed Trac Inc.; 11845 Highway 25, Calera; 4/21/22; 92.

-O’Henry’s Coffee; 166888 U.S. Highway 280, Chelsea; 4/1/22; 92.

-Tacos El Paisano; 50 Griffin Corp Drive, Chelsea; 4/19/22; 92.

-Cajun Boys & Our Po Boys; 48 Chesser Crane Road, Chelsea; 4/1/22; 93.

-Amore Restaurant; 5510 Highway 280 South Suite 1, Birmingham; 4/8/22; 94.

-Sage Restaurant LLC; 4979 Highway 31, Calera; 4/26/22; 94.

-Pasta Extraordinaire, LLC; 5511 Highway 280 Suite 109, Birmingham; 4/8/22; 94.

-The Craft Burger; 5184 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 4/22/22; 94.

-Subway – Montevallo; 844 Main Street, Montevallo; 4/22/22; 95.

-McDonald’s #10502; 580 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 4/22/22; 95.

-Olive Garden #1740; 20 South Colonial Drive #8, Alabaster; 4/19/22; 95.

-Bojangles’ OPCO, LLC #891; 5070 Highway 31, Calera; 4/22/22; 95.

-Thirstea Cafe 280 LLC; 170 Inverness Plaza, Birmingham; 4/4/22; 95.

-O’Henry’s Coffee Company; 300 Carlow Lane #111, Birmingham; 4/21/22; 95.

-Jersey Mike’s Subs; 1114 First Street, Suite 30, Alabaster; 4/5/22; 95.

-North Shelby Baptist Church; 4100 Belcher Drive, Birmingham; 4/4/22; 96.

-Danberry at Inverness; 235 Inverness Center Drive, Hoover; 4/29/22; 96.

-Golden City 2; 3000 Meadow Lake Drive, Hoover; 4/15/22; 96.

-Yum Yai Thai Takeout; 5426 Highway 280 Suite 9, Birmingham; 4/1/22; 96.

-Pelham Shell; 75 Highway 35, Pelham; 4/14/22; 97.

-Captain D’s #3776; 101 Supercenter Drive, Calera; 4/18/22; 97.

-Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church; 5080 Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham; 4/6/22; 97.

-Comfort Suites; 2235 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 4/4/22; 97.

-The Humidor Room; 5511 Highway 280 Suite 1, Birmingham; 4/8/22; 97.

-Sprouts Farmers Market; 5265 U.S. Highway 280, Birmingham; 4/21/22; 97.

-Golden City AL LLC; 3221 Highway 52 West, Pelham; 4/5/22; 97.

-City of Pelham Football Concession; 300 Ball Park Road, Pelham; 4/22/22; 98.

-Legends UW Concession Stand at Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 98.

-El Korita Market; 1005 Oliver Street, Pelham; 4/7/22; 98.

-Loboda Entertainment, LLC; 5479 Highway 280 Suite 1, Birmingham; 4/21/22; 98.

-Dairy Queen; 2258 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 4/12/22; 98.

-Starbucks Coffee #13210; 345 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 4/11/22; 98.

-Publix #1202 Meat Market; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 4/13/22; 98.

-Poppa’s Billiards; 2722 Chandlar Place Drive, Pelham; 4/12/22; 98.

-Bertolone’s; 209 Supercenter Drive, Calera; 4/26/22; 98.

-The Sweetest Booth; 300 Carlow Lane, Suite 10, Birmingham; 4/8/22; 98.

-Subway #71139 – Alabaster; 438 1st Street SW, Alabaster; 4/12/22; 98.

-City of Pelham Baseball Concession; 300 Ball Park Road, Pelham; 4/22/22; 99.

-The Pizza Star; 295 Columbiana Square, Columbiana; 4/18/22; 99.

-Oumi Sushu at Sprouts #482; 5265 Highway 280, Birmingham; 4/21/22; 99.

-Encompass Rehabilitation Shelby; 900 Oak Mountain Commerce, Pelham; 4/14/22; 99.

-Oak Mountain State Park Pro Shop; 877 John Findley Drive, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Inverness Country Club Pool Cabana; #1 Country Club Drive, Hoover; 4/26/22; 100.

-City of Pelham Baseball Concession; 300 Ball Park Road, Pelham; 4/22/22; 100.

-Legends Commissary @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Legends LW Concession Stand @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Legends UE Concession Stand @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Legends LW Concession Stand @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Publix #1202 Bakery; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 4/13/22; 100.

-Publix #1202 Deli; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 4/13/22; 100.

-Publix #1202 Seafood Market; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 4/13/22; 100.

-Sprouts Farmers Market Bakery/Deli; 5265 U.S. Highway 280, Birmingham; 4/21/22; 100.

-AFC Sushi @ Publix #1202; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 4/13/22; 100.

Limited Food

-Cahaba Balley Shell; 1571 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 4/1/22; 94.

-Papa Murphy’s Pizza; 1932 Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 4/14/22; 94.

-Med Center Shell; 701 First Street North, Alabaster; 4/19/22; 95.

-Alabaster Shell/RKP Footmart LLC; 1091 First Street South, Alabaster; 4/13/22; 96.

-Dunkin Donuts (Circle Donuts LLC); 400 Cahaba Park Circle South, Birmingham; 4/15/22; 96.

-Brain Freeze LLC dbs Freezy’s Cream; 4025 Helena Road, Helena; 4/14/22; 96.

-Calera Nutrition; 101 George Roy Parkway, Calera; 4/15/22; 96.

-Pelham Chevron/KRP Foodmart LLC; 2500 Highway 52 East, Pelham; 4/1/22; 97.

-Circle K #2723809; 2677 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 4/4/22; 97.

-Fox Valley Mart; 6753 Highway 17, Maylene; 4/4/22; 98.

-Valleydale Coosa Mart; 2692 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 4/4/22; 98.

-Circle K #2723808; 2078-A Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 4/20/22; 98.

-Circle K #2723816; 1107A Townhouse Road, Helena; 4/5/22; 98.

-Murphy Oil USA #7687; 560 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 4/11/22; 98.

-Boho Tea Bar, LLC; 462 1st Street SW, Alabaster; 4/12/22; 98.

-City of Columbiana / Youth Softball League; 190 Washington Street, Columbiana; 4/5/22; 98.

-BP Alabaster; 1366 First Street North, Alabaster; 4/13/22; 99.

-Alabaster Amstar 14; 820 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 4/19/22; 99.

-Top It Off Frozen Yogurt and Smoothie; 4746 Highway 51, Helena; 4/5/22; 99.

-Nutrition Center; 3549 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 4/27/22; 99.

-Gym Time; 244 1st Street SW, Alabaster; 4/13/22; 99.

-Planet Smoothie – Alabaster; 630 1st Street North, Alabaster; 4/13/22; 99.

-Neveria Los Nietos; 9187 A Highway 119, Alabaster; 4/18/22; 99.

-Helena Nutrition; 131 Ace Place, Helena; 4/5/22; 99.

-Legends Beer Garden @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Legends LW Bar @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Legends UE Bar @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Legends UE Express @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Legends UW Bar @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Legends LE Bar @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Legends LE Express @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Legends UW Express @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Quick Shop #2; 1565 Simmsville Road, Alabaster; 4/12/22; 100.

-Subway; 5184 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 4/4/22; 100.

-Publix #1202 Produce; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 4/13/22; 100.

-Alabaster Senior Center; 1097 7th Street SW, Alabaster; 4/12/22; 100.

-Legends UW Cocktail Portable Station; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Legends LW Cocktail Bar @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Legends OMA Lounge @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Sprouts Farmers Market Produce; 5265 U.S. Highway 280, Birmingham; 4/21/22; 100.

-Legends UW Cocktail Portable 2; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-Legends Cocktail Deck Portable; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

-SoCal Nutrition LLC; 46 Manning Place, Birmingham; 4/7/22; 100.

-Legends UE Cocktail Portable @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheather Road, Pelham; 4/28/22; 100.

Mobile Food Service

-Moonpie’z Shaved Ice and Sweet Treats; 209 Supercenter Drive, Calera; 4/26/22; 95.

-Taco Morro Loco / El Korita; 1005 Oliver Street, Pelham; 4/7/22; 98.

-Tacos El Guero / El Korita Market; 1005 Oliver Street, Pelham; 4/7/22; 98.

-Mazateno / El Korita; 1005 Oliver Street, Pelham; 4/7/22; 98.

-Mister Taco Truck / El Santaurio; 400 Keystone Court, Pelham; 4/27/22; 98.

-Newlines Style PoBoys, LLC/Chubbfathers; 1207 1st Street North, Alabaster; 4/26/22; 99.

-Eat-Abilities, LLC/Chubbfathers; 1207 1st Street South, Alabaster; 4/15/22; 99.

-Sun and C’s LLC DBA Chubbfathers; 1207 1st Street North, Alabaster; 4/5/22; 99.

-El Parrandero LLC / El Korita; 1005 Oliver Street, Pelham; 4/7/22; 100.

-Los Originales Taco El Guero / El Korita; 1005 Oliver Street, Pelham; 4/7/22; 100.

-Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Mobile Unit; 5212 Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham; 4/20/22; 100.

Hotel/Motel

-Motel 6; 4627 Highway 280, Birmingham; 4/6/22; 91.

Daycare Food Service

-Chase Learning Center & Daycare; 330 Canyon Park Drive, Pelham; 4/18/22; 93.

-Milestone Academy; 1205 Ashville Road, Montevallo; 4/18/22; 98.

School Lunchroom – Public

-Shelby County High School; 101 Washington Street, Columbiana; 4/18/22; 97.

-Vincent High School; 42505 Highway 25, Vincent; 4/20/22; 97.

-Wilsonville Elementary School; 71 School Street, Wilsonville; 4/20/22; 97.

School Lunchroom – Private

-Coosa Valley Academy; 163 Park Street, Harpersville; 4/19/22; 82.

-Cornerstone Christian School; 24975 Highway 25, Columbiana; 4/21/22; 98.

-The Grill – Indian Springs School; 190 Woodward Drive, Indian Springs; 4/6/22; 98.

-Hilltop Montessori School; 6 Abbott Square, Birmingham; 4/19/22; 99.

School Lunchroom – Public

-Elvin Hill Elementary School; 201 Washington Street, Columbiana; 4/18/22; 98.

-Spain Park High School; 4700 Valleydale Road, Hoover; 4/20/22; 99.

-Columbiana Middle School; 222 Joinertown Road, Columbiana; 4/18/22; 99.

-Shelby Elementary School; 19099 Highway 145, Shelby; 4/21/22; 99.

-Vincent Elementary School; 40800 Highway 25, Vincent; 4/19/22; 99.

-Calera High School; 100 Eagle Drive, Calera; 4/21/22; 99.

The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from May 1-31:

Food Service Establishment

-Superior Bar & Grill; 4701 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 5/17/22; 81.

-Don Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant; 230 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham; 5/27/22; 84.

-Piggly Wiggly Deli (Baker Foods); 211 West College Street, Columbiana; 5/4/22; 85.

-Mellow Mushroom; 920 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 5/27/22; 85.

-Sarris Cafe; 2651 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 5/31/22; 85.

-Popeye’s Chicken; 3300 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 5/24/22; 88.

-Chelsea Shell; 16851 Highway 280, Chelsea; 5/25/22; 88.

-Kobe Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi; 340 Inverness Cors, Birmingham; 5/31/22; 88.

-Montevallo Shell; 4640 Highway 25, Montevallo; 5/20/22; 89.

-La Conchita Bakery; 609 Main Street, Montevallo; 5/2/22; 89.

-Huddle House 521; 16937 U.S. Highway 280, Chelsea; 5/25/22; 90.

-Pelham Diner; 2147 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 5/27/22; 90.

-McDonald’s #15280; 301 West College Street, Columbiana; 5/4/22; 91.

-Mi Ranchito Restaurant LLC; 152 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 5/13/22; 91.

-New China; 5361 Highway 280 Suite 104, Birmingham; 5/24/22; 92.

-Super Target #1772 Bakery/Deli/Starbucks; 4616 Highway 280, Birmingham; 5/31/22; 92.

-Pho Place; 4647 K Highway 280, Birmingham; 5/26/22; 92.

-Hamburger Heaven; 5309 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 5/10/22; 93.

-China Garden; 111 Railroad Avenue Unit 5, Montevallo; 5/10/22; 93.

-Cowboy’s 280; 5492 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 5/16/22; 93.

-Saigon Noddle House; 4606 Highway 280 Suite 108, Birmingham; 5/24/22; 93.

-Ashley Mac’s, Inc.; 5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover; 5/27/22; 93.

-Wok ’n Roll 76 LLC; 175 Inverness Plaza, Hoover; 5/20/22; 93.

-Dreamland Bar-B-Que; 101 Inverness Corners Birmingham; 5/31/22; 93.

-Besitos Mexican Kitchen, LLC; 5479 U.S. Highway 280 Unit 10, Birmingham; 5/24/22; 93.

-McDonald’s #17513; 907 Main Street, Montevallo; 5/2/22; 94.

-Jim N Nick’s BBQ; 2831 Greystone Commerce, Birmingham; 5/31/22; 94.

-Chelsea Food Mart; 16585 Highway 280, Chelsea; 5/25/22; 94.

-Wendy’s; 16056 Highway 280, Chelsea; 5/3/22; 94.

-Wasabi Juan’s; 5037 Highway 280 Suite 101, Hoover; 5/10/22; 94.

-Goodfellas – House of Havana; 4091 Helena Road, Helena; 5/25/22; 94.

-Sanpeggio’s Pizza; 2657 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 5/31/22; 95.

-Hyatt Place Birmingham Inverness; 4686 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 5/25/22; 95.

-Taco Bell #029138; 4623 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 5/9/22; 95.

-Zaxby’s; 3437 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 5/27/22; 95.

-Zaxby’s; 2636 Valleydale Road, Hoover; 5/10/22; 95.

-Firehouse Subs; 100 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 5/26/22; 95.

-Little Caesars; 4730 Highway 17 Suite A, Helena; 5/25/22; 95.

-Wingstop; 830 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 5/27/22; 95.

-Waffle House #1365; 2965 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 5/27/22; 96.

-Waffle House $1151; 5419 Highway 280, Hoover; 5/20/22; 96.

-Homewood Suites Birmingham; 215 Inverness Center Drive, Birmingham; 5/20/22; 96.

-Edgar’s; 6801 Cahaba Valley Road, Hoover; 5/20/22; 96.

-Montevallo BP; 3910 Highway 25, Montevallo; 5/27/22; 96.

-Chuck E. Cheese #707; 4647 U.S.Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 5/26/22; 96.

-Huskies Food Mart; 490 Riverwoods Court, Helena; 5/25/22; 96.

-Mi Ranchito Supermarket; 150 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 5/13/22; 96.

-Waffle House #2266; 2401 Helena Road, Helena; 5/26/22; 96.

-El Taco Truck; 8101 Highway 31, Calera; 5/13/22; 96.

-Golden Fish & Chicken; 1556 1st Street North, Alabaster; 5/17/22; 96.

-Chick-fil-A at Inverness; 4620 Highway 280, Birmingham; 5/10/22; 97.

-Riverchase Country Club Pool Grill; 2000 Club Road, Birmingham; 5/19/22; 97.

-The Honey Baked Ham Company; 100 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 5/26/22; 97.

-Brook Highland Racquet Club Inc.; 3157 Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham; 5/5/22; 98.

-Grey Bar; 5426 Highway 280 East, Suite 4 & 5, Hoover; 5/20/22; 98.

-Good Hope United Methodist Church; 2707 Highway 61, Columbiana; 5/19/22; 99.

-Publix #1073 Meat Market; 9200 Highway 119 South, Suite 1, Alabaster; 5/9/22; 99.

-Starbucks Coffee #6965; 4710 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 5/16/22; 99.

-AFC Sushi @ Publix #1073; 9200 Highway 119 Suite 1400, Alabaster; 5/10/22; 99.

-Smiley Brothers Specialty Foods; 214 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 5/31/22; 99.

-Just a Tish, Wine & More; 113 West College Street, Columbiana; 5/4/22; 99.

-Legends Backstage Kitchen @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 5/9/22; 100.

-Publix #1073 Deli; 9200 Highway 110 South Suite 14, Alabaster; 5/9/22; 100.

-Publix #1073 Bakery; 9200 Highway 110 South Suite 14, Alabaster; 5/9/22; 100.

-Siluria Brewing Company, LLC (Bar); 145 1st Street West, Alabaster; 5/23/22; 100.

-AFC Sushi @ Publix #1687; 6219 Tattersall Boulevard, Birmingham; 5/10/22; 100.

-Waxahatchee Creek Marina; 265 Waxahatchee Road, Shelby; 5/27/22; 100.

Limited Food

-Domino’s Pizza; 376 Chesser Road, Chelsea; 5/16/22; 86.

-Quality Inn & Suites; 707 Key Drive, Birmingham; 5/6/22; 95.

-Square 1 Nutrition LLC; 5291 Valleydale Road, Suite 1, Birmingham; 5/19/22; 96.

-Namya Inc. dba CJ’s Country Corner; 5845 Chelsea Road, Columbiana; 5/4/22; 97.

-Mi Ranchito Supermarket Produce; 150 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 5/17/22; 98.

-O.M. Inc. Chevron 119; 560 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 5/5/22; 99.

-The 500 Club; 204 Washington Street, Columbiana; 5/19/22; 100.

-Legends VIP Bar @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater; 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 5/9/22; 100.

-Publix #1073 Produce; 9200 Highway 110 South Suite 14, Alabaster; 5/9/22; 100.

-Chelsea Sno; 11728 Chelsea Road, Chelsea; 5/25/22; 100.

Retail Food Store

-New York Butcher Shoppe/NYBGR; 6801 Cahaba Valley Road South, Birmingham; 5/20/22; 97.

-Publix #1073 Seafood Market; 9200 Highway 110 South Suite 14, Alabaster; 5/9/22; 100.

Mobile Food Service

-El Taco Truck 2/El Taco Truck; 8101 Highway 31, Calera; 5/13/22; 97.

-Thirstea Cafe 280 Mobile Unit; 170 Inverness Plaza, Birmingham; 5/20/22; 99.

-Fred’s Small Time Bar-B-Que; 4781 Highway 25, Montevallo; 5/20/22; 100.

-Evby Luv Felx’s Sno-Balls/Helena; 1919 County Road 58, Helena; 5/9/22; 100.

-Chelsea Sno-Shack Mobile Unit; 11728 Chelsea Road, Chelsea; 5/25/22; 100.

-D’ Soul Food and Pastries Mobile Unit; 4781 Highway 25, Montevallo; 5/20/22; 100.

-Big Lupo, LLC d.b.a. Lil’Lupo; 780 2nd Street, Helena; 5/2/22; 100.

Mobile Food Commissary

-Cabrones Taqueria; 4781 Highway 25, Montevallo; 5/20/22; 99.

-Food and Shelter LLC; 780 2nd Street, Helena; 5/3/22; 100.

Hotel/Motel

-Extended Stay America #25; 101 Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham; 5/26/22; 93.

Daycare Food Service

-Chandalar Innovative Learning Academy; 1968 Chandalar Office Park, Pelham; 5/5/22; 97.

-School for Amazing Kids, Helena; 5141 Highway 17, Helena; 5/25/22; 98.

-Chase Youth Center; 330 Canyon Park Drive, Pelham; 5/2/22; 99.

-Riverside Early Learning Center; 1919 Highway 52 West, Helena; 5/20/22; 99.

School Lunchroom – Public

-Mt Laurel Elementary School; 1321 Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham; 5/2/22; 98.

-Greystone Elementary School; 300 Village Street, Hoover; 5/2/22; 100.