Rev. Willie E. Carroll

Vincent

Rev. Willie E. Carroll, age 90, of Vincent, passed away Monday, July 18. Willie was born Oct. 25, 1931.

Willie is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gladys Urell Foster Carroll; daughters: Glenda Baggett (Ed), Patricia Martin (Steve) and Rita McGowin (Richard); son: Lynn Carroll (Becky); sixteen grandchildren; thirty-eight great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

Willie was preceded in death by his son, Wayne Carroll; grandson, Lorne Edwards; parents, Earl Blanton and Emma Mae Smith Carroll; and sister, Bertie Bruce.

A visitation for Willie will be held Saturday, July 23 from 12-1 p.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home with a celebration of life funeral service to follow. An interment will occur Saturday, July 23 at Coosa Valley Baptist Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Kilgroefh.com for the Carroll family.