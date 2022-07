Robbie Kivette

Columbiana

Robbie Kivette, age 97, of Columbiana, passed away Monday, July 18.

A visitation will be held Thursday, July 21 at 10 a.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Minister Keith Jones is presiding and Bolton Funeral Home is directing. She will be buried at Pinelawn Gardens.

