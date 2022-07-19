Sheriff’s reports for May 22 through July 1

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from May 22 through July 1:

May 22

-Criminal mischief from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Indian Springs at Circle K. A Nissan Altima was damaged.

May 28

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.

-Burglary from the 1000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. Seven units of linoleum flooring were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Dogwood Drive, Chelsea.

-Law enforcement assist from U.S. 280 West and Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Simsville Road at U.S. 31, Alabaster. A green leafy substance (8.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from CJ’s Country Store, Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Public intoxication from CJ’s Country Store, Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Disorderly conduct, public intoxication from Alabama 25 and U.S. 231, Vincent.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Heritage Road, Shelby.

-Death investigation from the 3600 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property first degree from the 5090 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham. A 1975 Harley Davidson FLH 1200 motorcycle and a 2001 utility trailer valued at $1,200 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 42 at Shelby County 47, Shelby. Suspected marijuana (3 grams), two grinders with residue, four bottle caps containing metallic sockets with residue, a charred pipe with residue and suspected marijuana (.5 gram) were confiscated.

-Theft of property, burglary from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton. A PlayStation console and 9-millimeter firearm were stolen.

-Reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and Beechwood Trail, Leeds.

May 29

-Domestic investigation from the 1200 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Narrows Creek Drive, Birmingham. $231 was stolen from the victim’s bank account, PayPal and Facebook Pay.

-Domestic investigation from the 3500 block of Chickering Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 48, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 234-mile marker of I-65 South, Birmingham. Cocaine (0.75 gram), methamphetamine (5 grams), marijuana (19 grams) and two glass pipes with residue were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Shelby County 259, Montevallo.

-Assault from the 100 block of Mellow Lane, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous incident from U.S. 280 and Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. A Masterpiece Arms MPA Defender 9-millimeter was confiscated.

May 30

-Incident from the 100 block of Birdsong Lane, Montevallo.

-Harassment from the 4000 block of Old Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 2000 block of Magnolia Place, Birmingham. A women’s wedding band, engagement ring, engagement ring with 1-carat Solitaire cut diamond, two women’s gold bands (solitaire cut) and a men’s Rolex watch were stolen. A garage rollup door and door frame sustained a combined $1,400 in damages.

-Theft of property from Sunset Lake Circle, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 9000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. Unopened THC gummy candy packets (39 count), marijuana (7 grams), five THC vape cartridges and a digital scale were confiscated.

-Property damage from the 1700 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby. A window was broken.

-Obstructing justice using false identity from the 700 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver. A glass pipe was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 47 and Deseret Drive, Shelby. Marijuana (3 grams), a metal grinder, two marijuana pipes and a bottle cap with a chrome socket were confiscated.

-Incident from the 100 block of Millers Farm Road, Columbiana. A charcoal colored Doberman Pinscher was confiscated.

May 31

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 West at East Inverness Parkway, Birmingham. Two syringes, one with suspected meth (.15 cc), were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from U.S. 280 at East Inverness Parkway, Birmingham. A clear plastic bag containing suspected heroin (.75 gram) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 200 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Muscletech vanilla flavored whey protein powder valued at $22.97 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A plush round bird toy valued at $16.88 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-strangulation (two counts) from the 9200 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett. A folding knife was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North, Calera. Marijuana (18.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 800 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham.

-Sexual abuse from Higgins Road, Shelby.

-Incident from the 50 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Madison Lane, Chelsea.

June 1

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Muscletech vanilla flavored whey protein powder valued at $22.97 was stolen.

-Incident from the 200 block of Church Street, Montevallo.

-Property damage from 151 Narrows Parkway, Birmingham. Two large telecommunications lines were damaged.

-Property damage from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Kyocera phone-Firstnet screen was damaged.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 300 block of Crossbridge Road, Chelsea.

-Promoting prison contraband, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Aluminum foil containing four Suboxone strips was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise valued at $200.59 was stolen.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Tartan Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A cart full of miscellaneous items valued at $369.99 was stolen.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2017 Toyota 4Runner was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, harassment from the 4200 block of Shelby County 37, Shelby.

-Civil dispute from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic incident from Camp Branch Road, Alabaster.

-Harassment from an unspecified location, over Facebook.

-Escape from the 100 block of West College Street, Columbiana.

June 2

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Wild Berry Drive, Sterrett. $100 in U.S. dollars and a catalytic converter valued at $350 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband second degree from the 500 block of Shelby County 11, Columbiana. Two small plastic baggies containing a crystal substance (1.18 grams) and a small cardboard rolled up pipe were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 3500 block of Pelham Parkway, Pelham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 500 block of Teen Town Road, Chelsea. A 1992 Gulf Stream RV/camper valued at $3,400 was stolen.

-Obstructing governmental operations from the 700 block of Sixth Avenue, Calera.

-Property damage from the area of Shelby County 41 and South Oak Drive, Birmingham. A 1998 Toyota Celica was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 442, Sterrett. $120 in cash was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree, unauthorized use of debit card from the 100 block of Sterrett Drive, Sterrett. Identifying documents, two debit cards, a Cash App card and a leather wallet were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Massey Road, Alabaster.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Crest Road and Highland Lakes Drive. Marijuana (9 grams) and a socket with drug residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Crest Road and Highland Lakes Drive. Marijuana (1.5 grams) and a socket with drug residue were confiscated.

-Drug paraphernalia from Crest Road and Highland Lakes Drive. A socket with drug residue was confiscated.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Turtle Lakes Drive, Birmingham. A 2012 Hyundai Sonata was damaged.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 12200 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett. A MacBook Pro valued at $800, MacBook Air valued at $1,000, HP laptop valued at $500, HP desktop valued at $500, HP printer valued at $100, TLC flat screen TV valued at $1,600, 800 gold necklaces of varying lengths at $25 each totaling $20,000 and a gas-powered pressure washer valued at $1,000 were confiscated. A CD with video surveillance footage was recovered.

-Property damage from the 19000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2020 Toyota Camry Nightshade 2.5L FWD was damaged.

June 3

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Spring Creek Camp Road, Shelby. A Samsung A52 cell phone with case valued at $270 was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Spring Creek Camp Road, Shelby.

-Missing person from the 7000 block of Indian Ridge Drive, Pelham.

-Disorderly conduct from the 100 block of Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 3500 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A 2013 Kia Optima valued at $13,000 was stolen.

-Runaway juvenile from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Sterrett.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from Shelby County 47 at Shelby County 61, Columbiana. Methamphetamine in aluminum foil (1 gram), six Xanax pills in a non-prescription medicine bottle and a straw with meth residue were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Glenda’s Way, Montevallo. A 1998 Kawasaki Prairie 400 four-wheeler valued at $5,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 0 block of Waxahatchee Circle, Shelby. Two Remington firearms valued at $800 and $433, a Winchester firearm valued at $370 and a Leupold VARI-X IIc 3 9×50 valued at $250 were confiscated.

-DUI from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of AL-Youth Drive, Sterrett. A wooden door with a peep hole was damaged.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Grant Street, Montevallo. A rear windshield was damaged.

June 3

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5000 block of Woodford Drive, Birmingham.

June 4

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts), resisting arrest from the 100 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A plastic bag containing powder cocaine (0.91 gram) and a plastic bag containing crystal meth (0.50 gram) were confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from an unknown location. $2,226 in U.S. dollars was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 3004 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 80 block of Same Place, Shelby. A pool liner was punctured and sustained $350 in damages.

-Shoplifting from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. A Pflueger fishing reel valued at $39.98 and a Chamberlain universal garage door opener valued at $29.88 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Woodbridge Trail, Chelsea.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 400 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 3500 block of Chickering Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 9000 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett.

June 5

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A plastic bag containing marijuana (22.1 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 200 block of Polo Downs, Chelsea. A white powder substance (1.8 grams) and a straw were recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 9300 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett.

-Harassment from the 0-100 block of Will A Rose Lane, Chelsea.

–Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 200 block of Walden Court, Montevallo. An IORCIN .380 handgun, methamphetamine (1.1 grams) and Diazepam (10 milligrams) were recovered.

-Harassment from the 1700 block of Springfield Loop East, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham at Heardmont Park.

-Incident from the 100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1200 block of Woodbury Place, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham at Heardmont Park.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 100 block of Atchison Parkway, Chelsea. A 2019 Ram pickup 2500 was damaged.

-Theft of property first degree from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 12-foot trailer with ladder rack valued at $5,000, skid mount pressure washer valued at $15,000, 500-gallon tank valued at $1,000 and three hose reels valued at $1,000 were stolen.

June 6

-Incident from the 100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A white crystal-like substance presumed to be methamphetamine in a clear plastic baggy (8.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Hill House Lake Road, Leeds. A structure sustained roof damage and possible interior damage (extent of damage unknown).

-Harassment from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Thompson Street, Columbiana.

-Assault third degree from the 1700 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of 19th Street North, Birmingham. An iPhone 12 valued at $800 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 2200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. Miscellaneous clothing items valued at $200 and S&W Bodyguard .380 valued at $400 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett. Morphine (24 CC) and Ativan (30 CC) were damaged or destroyed.

June 7

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 and Alabama 119, Birmingham.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property from the 7900 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett. Money in the amount of $1,500, miscellaneous children’s clothing valued at $700, Puma shoes valued at $35 and Nike shoes valued at $40 were stolen.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property from the 7900 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett. Money in the amount of $2,000 was stolen.

-Bond revocation-domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 9000 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett.

-Intimidating a witness, violation of domestic violence protection of abuse order from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Public intoxication, disorderly conduct from Springfield Circle, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Meadow View Road, Maylene.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 3000 block of Highland Lakes Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 55000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A 2020 Honda Fit was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Aha seltzer waters (8-pack, 12 ounces) valued at $3.58, a bag of Goldfish crackers valued at $2.68, two tubes of Crest toothpaste valued at $7.92 and a Crest white strips kit valued at $49.97 were stolen.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Shelby County 433, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 5500 block of U.S. 280 STE 306, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A catalytic converter was damaged.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Forrest Circle, Wilsonville.

June 8

-Domestic investigation from the 53500 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Main Street and North Boundary Street, Montevallo. Marijuana (1.26 grams) and a glass bong were recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Prune juice valued at $5.62, bread valued at $3.68, two gift bags valued at $3.96, two sticks of deodorant valued at $15.94, NTRO SB CK5 valued at $14.98 and whole milk valued at $3.97 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Lake Shore Drive, Shelby. A clear baggy with an unknown substance and a used syringe were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 2400 building of Lullwater Road, Birmingham. A loan valued at $2900 was taken out through Advanced America.

-Fire investigation from the 1000 block of Shelby County 32, Columbiana. A storage building, miscellaneous Halloween decorations and yard equipment (ladders, etc.) were burned.

-Property damage from Club Way, Birmingham. A 2021 Hyundai Sonata sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument from the 3000 block of McFarland Boulevard East, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Four forged checks from SouthPoint Bank totaling $25,422.20 were reported.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 100 block of August Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 80 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 10000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. An American Tactical firearm valued at $800 was stolen.

-Violation of a protection order from the 4900 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 2700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 3700 block of Cahaba Beach Road, Birmingham. Marijuana (1.5 grams) and two marijuana grinders with residue were confiscated.

June 9

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 500 block of Lovette Drive, Columbiana.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 3003 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. Four laptops, two desktop computers, a Roku TV valued at $1,000 and a collection of cologne valued at $500 were stolen.

-Harassment from Professional Paint and Body, Alabama 119, Montevallo.

-Incident from Dundee Lane, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Stratford Lane, Birmingham.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Rainey Alley, Montevallo. A window unit air conditioner valued at $150, flat screen smart TV valued at $300 and a JBL flip bluetooth speaker valued at $100 were stolen.

-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Gasoline valued at $30.14 was stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 500 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. Six Freon cans valued at a combined $2,600 and four window A/C units valued at a combined $800 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 4000 block of Eagle Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 800 block of Shelby County 336, Chelsea. A mailbox was damaged.

June 10

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 14000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A plastic bag containing crystal meth (2.2 grams) and a marijuana pipe and holder containing marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 1100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 4000 block of Seven Barks Road, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Scarlet Lane, Chelsea.

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor from the 200 block of Griffin Park Trace, Birmingham.

-Carrying a concealed pistol without a permit from the 14000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An SCCY 9-millimeter firearm with 11 rounds of ammunition and a Taurus 9-millimeter firearm with six rounds of ammunition were confiscated.

-Domestic violence from the 1100 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous stolen items had a total value of $229.49.

-Miscellaneous incident from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 280, Chelsea. A Ruger .380 handgun and five live .380 rounds were recovered.

-Violation of confidentiality from Blackridge Neighborhood Community Facebook Page.

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 406 at Lake Drive, Shelby. A Bryant Bank debit card and a Walmart debit card were recovered.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 0 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

June 11

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3100 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham at Arium Apartments.

-Incident from the 160 block of Branchwater Way, Maylene.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Taser cartridge was recovered.

-Agency assist-recovery of stolen property from the 90 block of Great Pine Road, Leeds. A 2016 Chevy Tahoe SUV was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Merchandise including shoes, clothes, toys, bike helmets and adult diapers valued at a total of $5,000 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Merrell Beach Road, Shelby.

-Incident from the 5500 block of Double Oak Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 400 block of St. Annes Drive, Birmingham at Heatherwood Golf & Country Club.

-Attempting to elude from the 13000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Civil dispute from the 5000 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Assault from the 20 block of Pumpkin Loop Road, Sterrett.

-Assault from the 15000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

June 12

-Domestic investigation from the 13000 block of Shelby County 73, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 2600 block of Shelby County 35, Pelham. A carport roof was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Ridge Road, Shelby.

-DUI-controlled substance from Valleydale Road and Inverness Highlands Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 13000 block of Shelby County 73, Montevallo.

-Theft of property second degree from the 4700 block of U.S. 280 at I-Storage Self Storage, Birmingham. A catalytic converter for a 2008 Coam 300 TS Ford 3-slide RV valued at $2,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree/assault from the 200 block of Meadow View Road, Maylene.

-Fire investigation from the 2400 block of Mahaska Drive, Birmingham. An upstairs bedroom and miscellaneous items sustained fire and smoke damage.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Dusty Hollow road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Second Avenue, Shelby.

-Disorderly conduct from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

June 13

-Domestic investigation from the 12100 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Indian Ridge Drive, Pelham.

-Identity theft from the 1100 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham. A total of $210 in funds was stolen from gift cards and other sources.

-Incident from Shelby County 41 in the area of Highland Lakes Road. A 2019 Toyota Rav4 was damaged.

-Fugitive from justice, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 139, Montevallo. Marijuana (5 grams) and a marijuana grinder were confiscated.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property first degree from the 720 block of Talon Cove, Birmingham. A Christian Geneve diamond watch valued at $1,500, diamond engagement ring valued at $500 and approximately $600 in cash in various bills were stolen.

-Criminal trespass from the 700 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Incident from the 900 block of Narrows Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft from the 400 block of Shelby County 435, Columbiana. Two money packs valued at $580 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 433, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 3000 block of Garden Walk, Birmingham. A door jamb was damaged.

-DUI-alcohol from Caldwell Mill Road and Pinto Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Regions Visa card and a Georgia driver’s license were recovered.

June 14

-Use of force, miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Highland Park Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Highland Park Drive, Birmingham. A broken window in a front entrance door amounted to $500 in damages.

-Burglary first degree, assault first degree from the 7000 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 400 block of Cove Road, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Five Suboxone sublingual films were recovered.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Carly Drive, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Reynolds Road, Vincent.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Westover Road, Sterrett. A 2013 yellow school bus was damaged.

-Violation of rules enacted by County Commission, criminal trespass from the 200 block of Gilmore-Nick Circle, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 12000 block of Old Highway 280 STE 105, Chelsea. A catalytic converter from a 2016 Chevy Express van valued at $2,000 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Fodora Drive, Wilsonville.

June 15

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 200 block of Meadowview Road, Maylene.

-Domestic investigation from the 1800 block of Cahaba Forest Cove, Birmingham.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 200 block of Arbor Court, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. $1,704.11 in dollars was stolen.

-Incident from the 200 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Meadowgreen Road, Montevallo. Loose change totaling $35 and two Starbucks gift cards with a combined value of $30 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Meadowgreen Road, Montevallo. Loose change totaling $20.50 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 30 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 25000 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana. A T-Mobile OnePlus cell phone valued at $599.99, blue butterfly phone case/wallet valued at $22, a total of $253 in funds from a prepaid cash card, a Social Security card and credit card were stolen.

-Assault third degree from the 100 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 60 block of Griffin Corporation Drive, Chelsea.

-Assault, theft of property from the 600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. An iPhone 13 Pro valued at $1,200 and wallet along with contents were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A Mason jar with marijuana (40 grams) and a marijuana grinder with residue were confiscated.

June 16

-Incident from the 6000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A windshield was damaged.

-Theft of property (two counts) from the 60 block of Shelby County 265, Alabaster. A catalytic converter from a 2020 Isuzu NPR truck and a catalytic converter from a 2021 Isuzu NPR truck were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief from the 20 block of Burton Road, Shelby. Two trailer batteries valued at a combined $150 were stolen, and two trailer wiring harnesses valued at a combined $400 were stolen/damaged.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham. A magnetic door locking mechanism valued at $250 was damaged.

-Obstruction of justice using false identity, unlawful possession of receipt of a controlled substance from the 4000 block of Shelby County 18, Montevallo. A metal container containing methamphetamine (approximately 2 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. The hood of a 2015 Nissan Murano was damaged.

-Criminal trespass, attempting to elude from the 200 block of Davis Hawkins Street, Montevallo.

-Civil dispute from the 6500 block of Shelby County 280, Sterrett.

-Menacing from the 40 block of Manning Place, Birmingham at The Red Shamrock Pub.

June 17

-Agency assist from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 440, Chelsea.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude, DUI-any substance from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Blackstone Court, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $357.66 were stolen.

-Fraudulent use of a debit or credit card from an unnamed location.

-Civil dispute from The Auto Medic, Shelby County 265, Alabaster. A 1976 Jeep CJ 7, 1989 AM General Humvee shell, 1996 AM General Humvee and $100,000 in cash were stolen.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property first degree from Hobbs Circle, Wilsonville. A Hobo wallet wristlet valued at $120, Louis V wallet valued at $899, three Vera Bradley wallets valued at $75, $75 and $95, respectively; and a pair of Grey Goose shoes valued at $545 were stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two bongs were confiscated.

-Selling, bartering, etc. of tobacco products to individuals under the age of 21, contributing to the delinquency of a minor from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Cedar Lane, Birmingham. A Honda Pilot SUV valued at $12,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Village Trail, Calera.

-Domestic violence-menacing from the 100 block of Niven Street, Wilsonville.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 9000 block of Bear Creek Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property third degree from the 6000 block of English Village Lane, Birmingham. $1,000 was stolen.

June 18

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 10000 block of Alabama 119, Alabaster. Marijuana (approximately 16 grams) and a metal marijuana grinder were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 9000 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. A green leafy substance (12.5 grams) and three pipes were recovered.

-Indecent exposure from the 2000 block of Park Springs Lane, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 7700 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Olmsted Street, Birmingham.

-Incident from the area of Cahaba Valley Trace and Palomino Trail, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief from the 1000 block of New Haven Court, Birmingham. A 2007 Toyota 4Runner sustained $600 in damages (back windshield).

June 19

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 800 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Obstructing justice using false identity from the 234-mile marker of I-65 South, Calera.

-Obstructing governmental operations from the 234-mile marker of I-65 South, Calera.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two Taser cartridges with projectiles were recovered.

-Incident from the 100 block of Branchwater Way, Maylene.

-DUI from U.S. 280 and Hugh Daniel Drive, Birmingham.

-DUI from Shelby County 11 at Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 400 block of Cove Road, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from the 500 block of Homestead Drive, Wilsonville. A 2009 Genu Buddy 125 was damaged.

-Rape from an unknown address on Gould Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication, bribery of public servants from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Harassment, menacing from the 100 block of Pebble Road, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 building of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Found property from the 400 block of Foothills Parkway, Chelsea. A Wells-Fargo debit card was found.

June 20

-Domestic investigation from the 13600 block of Shelby County 73, Montevallo.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Village Street, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 3100 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. Six crystal drinking glasses valued at $300, four water glasses valued at $50 and a Wedgewood fork, knife and spoon set valued at $100 were stolen.

-Lost property from the 600 block of Shelby County 438, Wilsonville. A Glock Model 21 .45-caliber semi-automatic firearm was reported.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1000 block of Brookhighland Lane, Birmingham. $200 in cash and an Apple AirPod Pro valued at $200 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 7000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A miniature motorcycle was stolen.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 32 and Shelby County 438, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 900 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Four J Road, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Heatherwood Drive, Birmingham. Morphine, Olanzapine and Creon tablets were damaged or destroyed.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Four steaks valued at $136.32, medicine valued at $19.96, pistachios valued at $10.82, a New York strip valued at $15.68, ribeye valued at $19.58 and three toys valued at $56.45 were stolen.

-Distributing a private image, domestic violence-harassing communications from the 900 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2900 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Civil dispute from the 200 block of Shelby County 435 King, Columbiana.

June 21

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1700 block of Fleming Road, Vincent.

-DUI-alcohol from the 3000 block of Woodford Circle, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson Regulation Police .38 special and a COLT 1911 .45-caliber firearm were confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham. A Glock G45 17-round magazine valued at $30, Glock 43X 10-round magazine valued at $30, 9-millimeter hollow point ammunition (27 rounds) valued at $60 and $7 in $1 bills were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Bentley Circle, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 1700 block of Fleming Road, Vincent.

-Incident from the 5200 block of Meadow Garden Lane, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A purse valued at $20, Hobo wallet valued at $200, two debit cards, $85 in cash, driver’s license, children’s Medicaid documents, vaccine card and a Social Security card were stolen.

-Harassing communications from an unknown address.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Park Place Lane, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 60 block of AL Youth Drive, Westover.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of City Street, Clanton. A bag with a white substance was confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 2900 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Property damage from the 4900 block of Sussex Road, Birmingham. A brick mailbox valued at $1,000 was damaged.

-DUI-combined influence of alcohol and controlled substance from Alabama 25 at Shoals Mill Lane, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from 3 Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham at Sonesta.

-Incident from the 900 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana.

June 22

-Disorderly conduct, public intoxication from the 300 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5000 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby.

-Public intoxication from the 15000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Harassment from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 440, Chelsea. A 2012 Ford Mustang was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Meadow Creek Lane, Alabaster.

-Harassment from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Burglary third degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 7500 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A tool box valued at $150, miscellaneous tools valued at $250, touch screen automobile radio valued at $150, two automobile speakers valued at $100, and a bag of miscellaneous men’s clothing were stolen; a residential door was damaged.

-Incident from the 1300 block of Newsome Road, Wilsonville.

June 23

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 50000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Identity theft from the 3700 block of Cahaba Beach Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea.

-Incident from East Inverness Parkway at Heatherbrook Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A pair of shorts valued at $15.50, women’s bra valued at $15.94 and necklace valued at $6.92 were stolen.

-Forgery from the 1700 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A total of $9,629.61 was withdrawn from a Regions account.

-Criminal mischief from Eagle View, Birmingham. A rollout window valued at $1,000 was damaged.

June 24

-Unlawfully carrying concealed pistol, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from First Street NW and Shelby County 44, Alabaster. A marijuana grinder with green leafy residue, pipe with ash and residue, SCCY 9-millimeter handgun, two 9-millimeter magazines and 16 rounds of 19-millimeter ammunition were confiscated.

-Possession of marijuana from U.S. 280 at Inverness Center Drive, Birmingham. Two plastic baggies containing marijuana (approximately 4 grams) were confiscated.

-Theft of property first degree from the 21000 block of Hilbun Drive, Birmingham. A 2020 Dodge Charger was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 60 block of Wayne Lane, Vandiver. A purse valued at $40, cash in the amount of $200, a debit card with a value of $300 and food stamps valued at $400 were stolen.

-Incident from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 900 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1000 block of Dublin Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 32, Wilsonvillle. A Taurus G2C 9-millimeter firearm was recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment, criminal mischief third degree from the 3000 block of Shelby County 32, Wilsonville. A 2011 Hyundai Sonata sustained less than $500 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 3000 block of Shelby County 32, Wilsonville. A white powdered substance (1.4 grams) was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea. A Champion portable generator valued at $799.99 was stolen.

-Incident from the 1700 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 at Eagle Point, Birmingham. A 2021 Jeep Wrangler sustained $1,000 in damages (windshield).

-Incident from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 9000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. Assorted costume jewelry was stolen.

June 24

-Theft of property from Wayne Lane, Vandiver. A purse valued at $40, $200 in cash, debit card valued at $300 and food stamps valued at $400 were stolen.

June 25

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 20500 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Civil dispute from the 14500 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Indian Springs.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Deer Valley Lane, Pelham. Money in the amount of $531 was stolen.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Westminster Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two Norelco One Blade electric razors valued at $75.94 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 1300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 5000 block of Double Oak Lane, Birmingham.

-Suicide attempt from Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Assault from the 400 block of Kennebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property first degree from the 3200 block of Woodford Way, Birmingham. A diamond engagement ring valued at $25,000 and a diamond cluster ring valued at $4,000 were stolen.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea. A garage door was damaged.

June 26

-Obstructing justice using false identity, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 62 and U.S. 280, Harpersville.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 7500 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine (7.03 grams), a drug kit containing a scale and baggies, and two Suboxone strips were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A clear plastic bag containing a white crystal substance presumed to be meth (0.37 gram) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A clear plastic baggy containing a white crystal-like substance presumed to be meth (0.57 gram) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, assault with bodily fluids from the 5500 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 8000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of School Road, Shelby.

-Civil dispute from the 200 block of Sun Valley Circle, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

June 27

-Incident from the 1000 block of Blue Heron Point, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 41 and U.S. 280, Chelsea. Marijuana (1.1 grams), a glass pipe and metal grinder were confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4000 block of Bent River Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from an unnamed location. A parking lot was damaged.

-Theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Greenwich Drive, Pelham. Six catalytic converters from 2012 Isuzu NPR vans valued at $4,500, two stick edgers valued at $900 and two backpack blowers valued at $900 were stolen.

-Incident from the 4600 block of Chesapeake Cove, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Star Trek Drive, Indian Springs. Money in the amount of $850 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. Two tires on the passenger side of a GMC Envoy were damaged.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 100 block of Covington Place, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from Jonesboro Circle, Columbiana.

-Extortion from the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Columbiana.

-Menacing, harassing communications from the 1000 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 1200 block of Wisteria Place, Hoover.

-Fire investigation from the 1300 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-assault, reckless endangerment from the 1 block of Hillsdale Drive, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Forgery from an unknown location.

-Theft (two counts) from the 400 block of Cove Road, Wilsonville. Three-band gold ring set with diamond and sapphires valued at $6,000 and a three-band ring set with two diamond eternity bands and one gold band with a ¾ carat diamond and 9 smaller accent diamonds valued at $11,600 were stolen.

-Drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 474 and Amos Isbell Road, Leeds. A stainless steel cylindrical container with Q-Tip heads soaked in a substance presumed to be liquid methamphetamine residue were confiscated.

-Drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 474 and Amos Isbell Road, Leeds. A plastic bag with suspected meth residue and an electronic scale with narcotics residue were confiscated.

June 28

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 50 block of Day Loop, Leeds. An imitation gold band ring engraved with a large letter “J” valued at $25 was stolen.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Osceola Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 2200 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea. Marijuana (2.95 grams) and a scale were confiscated.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Incident from the 90 block of Albright Farm Road, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 200 block of Liberty Lane, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 0 block of King’s Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 20 block of Shady Acres Lane, Alabaster. An Alabama tag was stolen.

-Sexual misconduct from the 16700 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from U.S. 280 and Cedar Lane, Birmingham. A 2018 Ford F-250 was damaged.

-Forgery from the 1300 block of Weatherby Cove, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 19000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 1100 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham. A gold diamond ring valued at $7,000 and a gold wedding band valued at $3,000 were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.

-Harassment from the 1700 block of Lee Branch Lane, Birmingham at Greystone Church of the Highlands.

-Attempted burglary second degree, criminal mischief from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A glass door sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Incident from the 200 block of Liberty Lane, Chelsea.

June 29

-Incident from the 30 block of Shelia Point, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief, harassment from the 100 block of S. Hill Drive, Wilsonville. A front door lock valued at $400 was damaged, and a wall sustained a total of $300 in damages from holes from the inside door knob and lock.

-Theft of property from the 2100 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana. A McCulloch chainsaw valued at $300 was stolen.

-Stalking from the 1000 block of Willow Branch Trail, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 1300 block of County Road 43, Prattville.

-Destruction of county property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A jail phone valued at $500 was damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Taser 7 cartridge was damaged.

-Incident from the 9000 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Sports cards valued at $27.48 were stolen.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 3000 block of Chelsea Ridge Trail, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 4500 block of Old Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

June 30

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A bikini top and a pair of cotton shorts were stolen.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 700 block of Narrows Point Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Stone Brook Drive, Birmingham. A Stihl BR430Z backpack blower valued at $475 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 800 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Roubdioux Road, Bessemer.

-Chemical endangerment of a child from the 2400 block of Osceola Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 400 block of Buckeye Trail, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Mizzell Road, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief from the 2000 building of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2019 Mercedes GL450 sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Theft of lost property from the 15000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Little Giant ladder valued at $340 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Marwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Chesser Park Drive, Chelsea.

July 1

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment