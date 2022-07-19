Weekly Mayor’s Corner

What a week we have had in this city! And from all accounts, this weekend will be just as tremendous.

I can honestly say that the past couple of days of rain have been refreshing. Now that the water in the pond at Joe Tucker Park can drain through the pipe again, it drains in no time even with the heavy rain we had on Monday afternoon. Our crew is now busy moving earth to deepen the pond for future use. More to come on this effort.

This past Saturday, I was able to see the over three hundred cars, trucks and trailers that came through the sports complex to take advantage of our annual Bulk Trash Day. As a service to the community, this free annual event allows residents an opportunity to discard bulk trash items in a central location. I was out there living out my best life directing traffic and checking IDs at the entrance, and from that angle, I was able to see all the stuff coming in. All In all, 18 rollback dumpsters were almost overflowing, and we are already looking at more ways to make the annual event as smooth as possible come next year.

This coming Saturday is going to be a wonderful day in Helena. We will start the morning at 8 a.m. and go until noon at the Helena Farmers Market. This week, the market will feature all the fruit, veggie and craft vendors as normal, but will also welcome famed Chef Chris Hastings. Yes, you read that correct “The” Chris Hastings who beat Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America, finalist for several James Beard Awards, winner of the James Beard Award for Best Chef in the South and owner of both Hot and Hot Fish Club and Ovenbird in Birmingham will be making his annual trip to the Helena Farmer’s Market. It’s a chef’s demo you don’t want to miss.

But wait – there’s more. Saturday night at the Amphitheatre will be the July edition of the Old Town Live Concert Series hosted by the Helena Old Town Board. If you love 90’s country, you’ll love these acts. The music gets under way at 6:30 p.m. as The Chris Posey Band hits the stage. At 7:30 p.m., Mustache The Band, the world’s greatest 90’s county party band, will be bringing back the hits from when country was still somewhat country. This non-stop party will be sure to bring back your memories. If you have not heard of them go check out their video at www.mustachetheband.com.

I can’t wait to see everyone out and about enjoying everything that makes Helena the awesome community we all love. Until next Wednesday, have a great rest of the week and stay safe.

Together As One,