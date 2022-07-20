Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest Opens Aug. 2

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The 2023 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest will begin accepting entries on Tuesday, Aug. 2. This year’s contest is a joint project between the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) and the Alabama Tourism Department. The deadline to enter is Oct. 31.

The 2023 photo contest will focus on traditional photography techniques and the use of handheld cameras. No cellphone, smartphone, game camera, or drone photography will be chosen as winning photos for nine of the 10 categories. Smartphone and tablet photos will be accepted in the Young Photographers category.

The photo contest is open to state residents and visitors alike, but qualifying photos must have been taken in Alabama in the past two years. Any amateur photographer not employed by ADCNR is encouraged to enter.

A total of eight photos per person may be entered in the following categories. You may enter all eight in one category or among several categories.

2023 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest Categories

– Alabama State Parks

– Birds

– Bugs and Butterflies

– Cold-blooded Critters

– Nature-Based Recreation

– Scenic

– Shoots and Roots

– Sweet Home Alabama

– Wildlife

– Young Photographers (ages 17 and under)

First, second, third place and one honorable mention will be awarded in each category. Winning images will be featured online and in a traveling exhibit at various venues across the state during 2023.

Art teachers are encouraged to incorporate participation in the Young Photographers category into their art instruction this fall.

An exhibit of the 2022 winning photos is currently on display at the Downtown Huntsville Public Library until Sunday, July 31. It then moves to the South Huntsville Public Library until Wednesday, Aug. 31. To view the complete exhibit schedule, visit Outdooralabama.com/photo-exhibit.

For complete 2023 category descriptions and contest rules, visit Outdooralabama.com/photocontest.