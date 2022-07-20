Pelham Council approves resolution to build new training room at Police & Court Building

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham City Council approved several resolutions at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, July 18.

One such resolution involved the building of a new training room at the Police and Court building. The resolution states the Council is to accept several quotes related to the public works project in an amount not to exceed $48,013.97.

Quotes listed throughout the resolution include $14,044 from G&E Construction, Inc., $14,640 from Champion Electric, LLC. and $4,140 from Issis and Sons.

The total amount of all work proposed for the training room project is $48,013.97, and the resolution states the project, allowing for additional funds should any unforeseen issues arise, was approved by the city to not exceed the total amount of $49,500.

The Council also approved a resolution authorizing a payment to Shelby County for road and safety improvements along Shelby County 11. Improvements include striping and rumble strip installations.

According to the resolution document, the total cost for the improvements was $30,833.77. Shelby County agreed to administer the work and pay 50 percent of the project costs. As a result, the city of Pelham is to pay the remaining 50 percent, or $15,416.89.

In other business, the Council entered into an agreement with Takco, Inc. to change order No. 1 for the Oak Mountain Trail Mass Grading Project in the amount of $1,201,891.34. As part of the permitting for the project, Shelby County requires a realignment of the sewer lines from the original design alignment.

The realignment results in the lines being significantly deeper and also adds a crossing across the gas station parking lot. The additional work has resulted in an increase of $46,402.34 resulting in a revised contract price with Takco, Inc. in the amount of $1,248,293.68.