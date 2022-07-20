SafeHouse Strong 5k set for Aug. 27

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The third annual SafeHouse Strong 5k will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Oak Mountain State Park.

Proceeds of the SafeHouse Strong 5K will be used to support the free services that are provided by the nonprofit organization for critical domestic and sexual violence response, prevention and intervention programs for the communities of Shelby, Coosa, Clay and Chilton counties in central Alabama. The event was to originally be held in April, but was ultimately rescheduled for August.

Sponsors for the event include First United Methodist Church, Vulcan Steel Products, Oak Mountain State Park and ServisFirst Bank.

The 5k will take place on the Lake Trail around Double Oak Lake at OMSP. It is a family friendly trail and is rated as moderate as far as skill level. It is manageable for small children, though strollers are not recommended. Dogs are welcomed on the trail, but must be kept on a leash.

The OMSP entrance ticket will be included in the registration packet for participants that have pre-registered by Thursday, Aug. 25. Once inside the park, each participant should check in at the Discover Shelby Pavilion located to the right of the basketball court on Terrace Drive.

Check in will begin at 7 a.m. The SafeHouse Strong 5K will begin at 9 a.m.

Those who cannot make it to the onsite SafeHouse Strong 5K have the option to participate virtually. To participate virtually, pick a time and place on Aug. 27 to run or walk the 5K distance.

To register for the SafeHouse Strong 5k, visit Runsignup.com/Race/AL/Pelham/SafeHouseStrong5K.