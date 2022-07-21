Helena Market Days holds annual BBQ Cook-off

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The air was full of that smoky barbecue aroma at the Helena Amphitheatre Park on Saturday, July 9.

At the regularly scheduled Helena Market Days, patrons were treated to a barbecue cook-off featuring local restaurants and other organizations. As they tasted the different barbecue options located throughout the park, attendees were also able to peruse the farmers market options such as coffee from Daysol Coffee Lab and fresh fruits and veggies.

Judges tasted various barbecue favorites such as ribs, smoked chicken and barbecue sauce to determine the winners in various categories. Local contestants included returning champions The Que’s Brothers, The Helena Steakhouse and the Helena Police Department.There was a change in categories this year with the addition of a First Place Judges’ Favorites category in addition to the People’s Choice.

Judges included individuals such as Helena Mayor Brian Puckett and state representative Kenneth Paschal, who sat and tasted their way through the different menu items. Puckett said this year’s event ranked as one of the best.

“It is an honor to sit up at the judges table each year being able to taste all of the amazing varieties of BBQ that each team is presenting,” he said. “I would have to say that is one of the best perks of the job.”

Categories and winners were as follows: