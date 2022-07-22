Albert L. Scott library receives state literacy grant

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Albert L. Scott Library recently received a $2,000 state literacy grant, which was presented by state Sen. April Weaver.

“This is a gift made from our state senator to build stronger communities within their districts,” said Library Director Kim Roberts. “We are demolishing one of the storage closets in the fiction room in order to rearrange our magazines and paperback collection to make room for a new seating area.”

Roberts said staff at the library are working to open up more space so that it can be used for quiet study, tutoring or gathering, as this is one of the most requested functions at the library.

“We are very appreciative of this and hope that the addition of this seating area will help foster the idea of the library as a community space where people can meet and collaborate.”

There was no application process for this grant, and the grant was a initiated by Sen. Weaver.

“Sen. Weaver has given several contributions to the library over time as have several other representatives,” Roberts said. “For the past few years we were able to begin and sustain our sensory story time with these contributions.”