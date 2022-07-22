Chelsea Community Pep Rally Aug. 12

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – A community pep rally will be held at Chelsea High School Aug. 12 in celebration of Chelsea’s jump to 7A Classification. The event is sponsored by The Chelsea Hornet Quarterback Club and is free to the public.

Communications coordinator for the Quarterback Club Heather Brooks said, “We felt that it would be a great way to bring the community together, kick off the school year and bring in other high school organizations.”

The event will include food trucks, music and a kids zone with the food trucks opening at 5:30 p.m.

In the kids zone there will be adult supervision alongside activities such as a bouncy house, a dunking booth and a bull ride.

This event is a moment of celebration for Chelsea, but it is also a moment to bring people together. “Historically all the organizations tend to fight for their money rather than working together,” Brooks said.

All proceeds raised from this event are going to the kids to help them and their respective organizations Brooks said.

There will be tents set up for the various booster clubs. The Quarterback Club will be selling homemade goodies and all proceeds go back to the Quarterback Club Brooks said.

People will have time to eat and socialize then the pep rally will start at 6:30 p.m.

During the pep rally they will present all the football teams, from the youth organizations up to High School level. Coach Cassity will then have the floor and introduce the coaches and announce the team.

The fanfare for the teams will also be accompanied by the band and cheerleaders.

Brooks said they will also take a moment to spotlight seniors so that people may see them as the leaders on our team.

“It is a big jump for our school because we have had so much growth in our community,” Brooks said in reference to the new classification. She continued “For us to make this jump and allow the boys to compete, we need everyone’s support. We can’t do this alone.”

Those interested can follow the Chelsea hornet Quarterback club on Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date.

We’re hoping that this first event is successful and that it becomes an annual community event Brooks said.