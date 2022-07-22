Crumbl Cookie to open in Alabaster this fall

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Get your iced cold milk ready because Crumbl cookie is officially opening in the Alabaster Promenade this fall.

Jason Dickey with Crumbl Alabaster confirmed the location is estimated to open this fall next door to Brittani Morris-State Farm Office, American Family Care and Albritton and Ardovino Dentistry.

A location in Vestavia opened in July 2021 by Jason and Rebecca Dickey.

Crumbl offers a weekly rotating menu of cookies made from 200 plus flavors. The cookies can be purchased in store, locally delivered, or shipped nationwide. Crumbl features four speciality cookies each week along with the award winning Milk Chocolate Chip and Classic Pink sugar cookie, according to a release from the company.

Some popular specialty cookies include muddy buddy, biscoff lava, funfetti, snickerdoodle, coconut lime, chocolate caramel, hazelnut sea salt, oatmeal chocolate chip, rocky road, s’mores, pumpkin pie and more.

Crumbl was initially founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley.

In five years, Crumbl has grown from a cookie shop to a growing franchise with more than 370 locations in more than 40 states.

Crumbl is open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. until 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

For more information about the franchise, or to follow for an detailed opening date in Alabaster, visit Crumblcookies.com