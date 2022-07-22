Siluria Baptist welcomes new student pastor

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Siluria Baptist Church in Alabaster welcomed a new student pastor to its doors in June.

Cody Seals has been serving as the student pastor for the last few weeks and said he is thankful for the doors that have opened for him to serve in this role.

“God has put me in a position to be there for our youth,” Seals said. “Especially in the times that we are facing now. Our students need God now more than ever. I spend time during the week preparing lessons to teach the students. I am there whenever they need me. I am involved with not just growing our students and church but also growing them spiritually and helping them with their walk with Christ.”

Seals initially came to Alabaster through a friend who knew Siluria Baptist was looking for a youth pastor.

“I was looking for somewhere to serve the Lord and I contacted Bro. Mike and sent him my resume,” Seals said. “From there, I met with the personnel committee, and God opened the door for me to serve.”

Originally a Dadeville native, Seals attended Southern Union Community College and the University of Phoenix.

Seals served 13 months in Afghanistan with the Alabama Army National Guard.

“My experience in Afghanistan (is) a time that brought me closer to God, because I did not know each and every day if it was going to be my last,” Seals said. “While being deployed, God was constantly pulling on my heart telling me he had another purpose for my life and to follow His will for my life and not mine. I recall watching the locals being devoted to their false god and there I was knowing the one true God, and I was not giving Him my complete devotion.”

Seals said his deployment taught him a lot about the person he is and how the world works.

Some of the things Seals looks forward to in his new position is meeting new people and helping them develop their walks with Christ.

“We are a family at Siluria and everyone is welcome,” Seals said. “I am here to bring glory to God. All are welcome to join us on Sunday mornings beginning at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday nights starting at 6:30 p.m.”

Seals and his wife, Brianna, are parents of two daughters. The couple lives in Montevallo.