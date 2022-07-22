Wellness Workshop set for July 27

By NOAH WORTHAM|Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA– There will be a wellness workshop at the Shelby County Arts Council on Wednesday, July 27 from 8-11:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by Central Alabama Wellness, Compact and the Tri-City Impact Team.

“It’s all about prevention and education,” said Zina Cartwell, Central Alabama Wellness’s prevention director.

The workshop is designed as a tool for professional development and is aimed at Shelby County administrators, teachers and staff. However, Cartwell said that the workshop is open to anyone.

They hope to cover a range of topics including prevention, vaping, mental health, underage drinking, Compact interventions, gas station drugs, peer support and drug court review.

“These are topics we teach throughout the school year,” Cartwell said, and added that these topics were based on things identified in the school system that the administrators and teachers had addressed with the organization.

Although this will be the first time the workshop will be held, Cartwell said they “don’t want it to be the last.”

“A lot of other schools asked, and we feel that it would be a great opportunity to reach all schools,” she said.

Central Alabama Wellness Executive Director Richard Fallin, will be at the workshop as a guest presenter to answer any questions about mental health and available resources. Those interested in attending the wellness workshop may register at SurveyMonkey.com/r/THBRTSL.

“Anyone is more than welcome to come out,” Cartwell said. “We want to be able to meet the needs of the community as much as we can.”