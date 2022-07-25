Freddy’s in Helena pushes back opening to early August

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena location of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers has announced it is once again pushing back its opening date.

According to the Helena Business Association, the opening has been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4.

The restaurant, which will be located near the intersection of Alabama 261 and Shelby County 52, was set to open Tuesday, July 26 after being rescheduled from its original June opening date.

The popular restaurant chain offers a varied menu of burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and frozen custards with locations across the United States. The Helena location marks the third location in Birmingham.

The new location will be in the shopping center on Helena Road that also houses Papa Murphy’s Pizza and Dunkin’.

It was part of a project that started two years ago to bring the businesses to the city, while also working to improve traffic flow at the busy Helena intersection.

The city set aside a budget of $550,000 on improvements to traffic modifications, including work on turn lanes, to keep traffic flowing smoothly through the area despite the popular restaurants and other businesses now there.