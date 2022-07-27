Kathryn Beatenbough Carey

Wilsonville

Kathryn Beatenbough Carey of Wilsonville, died Monday, July 25, at the age of 99 (two weeks short of her 100th birthday).

Mrs. Carey was born Aug. 8, 1922 in Madison County, Georgia, the oldest child of the late Horace Hughey Beatenbough and the late LaTrelle Hix Beatenbough.

Mrs. Carey was a graduate of Athens High School, Athens, Georgia and the University of Georgia. She was a member of Wilsonville Baptist Church where she taught an adult Sunday School Class for over fifty years and served as Church Clerk for twenty-six years.

Mrs. Carey was a long-time supporter of the Wilsonville Town Library and served many years on the Library Board. She was a charter member of the Wilsonville Fine Arts Club, and the last charter member still in the club. She was an auxiliary member of the 92nd Memorial Bomb Group in which her husband served in World War II.

Mrs. Carey started the first Girl Scout Troop in Wilsonville, and worked with the Girl Scouts in Day Camp for several years. She was also a member of the Columbiana chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She was married on March 27, 1946 to Joel L. Carey, who died in 2002.

She is survived by one son, Bruce J. Carey and his wife Kristie of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one daughter, Rebecca C. Gibson and her husband Rex of Hoover; one grandson, Dustin Ellsworth Carey of North Las Vegas, Nevada; one granddaughter, Cari H. Young of Hoover; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, James E. Beatenbough (Lena) of Hull, Georgia, and Hugh J. Beatenbough (Helen) of Hull, Georgia; one sister, Joan B. Fowler (Keith) of Roseville, California; one brother-in-law, Benjamin T. Carey (Dot) of Pikeville, North Carolina; and one sister-in-law, Carolyn C. Perry (Tommy) of Athens, Georgia.

A funeral service will be held at the Wilsonville Baptist Church on Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. with internment to follow at Wilsonville City Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, July 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Brother Steve Thomas will preside and Bolton Funeral Home will be directing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Building Fund of the Wilsonville Baptist Church, Main Street Wilsonville, AL 35186, or to a charity of your choice.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.