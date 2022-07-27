Mayor’s Corner

Wow! This past weekend was another great one for the books. Everywhere you turned throughout town, there was something happening. The events throughout the year are produced by dedicated volunteers and are thoughtfully planned and executed to create top-notch events all to help promote a culture of fun, family and friends. It is just another example of how we maintain the “small town” community feel that we all love.

Saturday morning was the weekly Helena Farmers Market. Walking through the crowd you see kids playing, smiling faces, crisp vegetables and other offerings from vendors. The team of volunteers work hard to make sure that there are things for all ages to enjoy. It’s a place where people of all ages of residents and visitors alike cross paths throughout the Amphitheater Park. This past week, we also welcomed back Chef Chris Hastings, the victor against Bobby Flay on Iron Chef. This year was the 10th year that Hastings has come to the Helena Farmers Market to show off his skills, and we appreciate his commitment to sharing his culinary skills with us.

The night cap for last Saturday was the July edition of the Old Town Live Concert. Chris Posey started the night off with an unbelievable country sound. Then, the party really got going with Mississippi-based Mustache the Band playing over two hours of 90’s country. The energy that they brought to the show was nothing shy of electric. Memories of my college days when I had no real responsibility flooded my head with each song that they played. The park was packed, just as it has been every month. The Helena Old Town Board has brought this year’s series to a place where every month focused on the many demographics of music lovers.

Rounding things out, our youth recreation football and cheerleading started practice on Monday, and online registration is also up and running for youth recreational soccer, baseball and softball. Before we talk again, it will be August – the happy yet sometimes dreaded start of a new school year. I will hit on the traffic next week. I would like to encourage all prayer warriors to attend the Back-to-School Prayer Event at Cornerstone Church on Sunday at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to put this next school year in faith.

Until next Wednesday, have a great rest of the week. Stay safe, buy locally and have lots of laughs.

Together As One,