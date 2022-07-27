Meet Your Neighbor: Joy Childers

Members of the Helena community are more than familiar with resident Joy Childers. She’s lived in Helena for 46 years, and has kept herself busy building quite the resume in the town. She’s served as chairman of the Helena Christmas Parade for over 20 years, served on the Beautification Board, was the mayoral assistant to Mayor Charles (Sonny) Penhale, is an inspector for Helena’s polling place, and part of the charter family responsible for building Gobblers Knob and the community center.

She’s also on the Board of Directors for the Helena softball team and helped establish the first softball team in Helena. Of her many projects, Joy said her favorite is definitely the Helena Christmas Parade because it brings the city together to kick off the season.

Joy’s favorite thing about Helena is the strength of community, a community she said she loves to give back to. In her spare time, she loves to walk around town and volunteer in places that may need her help.