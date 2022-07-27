Tried N True Consignment announces registration dates for upcoming Fall Sale

Published 11:03 am Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By Michelle Love

Riverchase United Methodist Church has announced important dates for its annual Tried N True kids consignment sale. Registration for the sale opens Monday, Aug. 1. (Contributed)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The annual Tried N True Fall kids consignment sale will officially open for registration on Monday, Aug. 1.

The sale takes place between Sept. 14 and 15 at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Pelham. The two-day event is for all ages and offers items ranging from clothing, toys, gently worn shoes and larger items like strollers and cribs.

While the registration for sellers and vendors opens on Aug. 1, the event’s pre-sale will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13. The deadline for entering items to sell is Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m.

Item drop-off dates are Sept. 11 and 12, and individuals must make a drop-off appointment once they’ve registered to sell.

For more information, visit Riverchase-tnt.com/spring-2022-schedule.

