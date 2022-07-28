Helena National Night Out set for Aug. 2

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The city of Helena is getting ready for its annual National Night Out event that’s set to take place on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The event is designed to bring members of the community and first responders together through a family-friendly and fun night full of activities. This year’s event will take place at Helena High School, and there will be inflatable bounce houses for children, food trucks and local vendors. Children will be allowed to look through and sit in fire trucks and police vehicles while engaging with local firefighters and police officers.

“I always look forward to National Night Out because of the opportunity it gives us to not only engage with our community, but do so in an environment that is family friendly and fun for everyone,” Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn said. “Officer Jeff Murphy, our Community Outreach Officer, has put in a lot of work on this year’s event.”

Flynn said last year’s event had a record setting crowd of several thousand people attend, and he said he is expecting this year’s NNO to be even bigger.

“I’m flying home a day early from an out-of-state conference just so I won’t miss it,” he said. “It means that much to us. We hope everyone will come out and see us Tuesday.”

The Helena National Night Out will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Helena High School.