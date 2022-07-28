Pelham Library announces August events lineup

By MICHELLE LOVE |Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library has announced a few of its upcoming events for the month of August.

In addition to a fun 80’s movie night, the library is hosting a month-long book sale for those looking to expand their collection.

Below is a list of the library’s more prominent upcoming events:

– 80’s Retro Movie Night on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. in Roberts Room A: Tonight’s classic 80’s movie is “The Lost Boys.” The film stars Corey Haim, Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland and Corey Feldman in a story about a teenage boy who discovers his brother is a vampire. The movie is rated PG. Refreshments will be provided.

– Understanding Medicare Seminar on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. in Roberts Room B: Does Medicare confuse you? Get answers at this seminar provided by Linda Reynolds, an independent insurance agent with 15 years experience. The presentation simplifies complex issues such as the Medicare parts, enrolling and more. Hundreds age into Medicare each month in this area. It is a complex and confusing process for most individuals. Attend this program and get the facts. The seminar is free and open to the public. For more information, please call the library at 205-620-6418.

– August Book Sale takes place from Monday, Aug. 1 till Sunday, Aug. 31 in the Makerspace Room: The Pelham Public Library will host a book sale in the Makerspace Room. Come stock up on new and used books, movies, music and more. The sale will run through until Wednesday, Aug. 31 or until supplies last.

“I think the thing I am most excited for is the book sale,” said the library’s director, Mary Campbell. “I love searching through all the items and seeing what literary treasures I can find. It also feels like we are sending the books off into new loving homes. It is fun to see how excited people get about what they find in our book sale.”

Please call the library at (205) 620-6418 for more information on any of these events.