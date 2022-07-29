Alabaster celebrates city employees with ice cream social

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Human Resources Department for the city of Alabaster held an ice cream social on Monday to show appreciation for the city employees.

“We are truly blessed to have the workforce that we have at the city,” Human Resources Director Tracy Worley said. “Each of our employees gives their time and talents to make this community better for the citizens, and having these small events are a simple gesture of appreciation for their commitment.”

Employees enjoyed frozen treats at the employee appreciation event.

“Alabaster is truly a special place, it is growing, and we want our employees to know we value them and their contributions to making Alabaster so special,” Worley said. “Without the support of Mayor Scott Brakefield and the city council in recognizing the importance of showing appreciation to our employees, none of these events would be possible. Their commitment to our employees and this city is impeccable and we are blessed for their leadership.”

The event saw city employees enjoy a decorated City Hall, as they enjoyed bowls of ice cream in waffle cone bowls with all the traditional toppings for homemade sundaes.