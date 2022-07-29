City approves new Alabaster Fire Department position

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – In an effort to create a larger group of potential candidates eligible to be hired by the Alabaster Fire Department, a new resolution passed by the City Council will now allow potential candidates to be hired who have not yet completed fire recruit school.

The council approved listing a fire recruit on the fire scale classification plan at their recent council meeting held on July 21.

The position will not add to the total number of firefighters at the AFD, but it will formally place a position on the city pay scale to allow the AFD to hire individuals in the future who have not yet completed fire recruit school.

“The job position passed in the council meeting will allow us to hire personnel with no formal training, and we will send them to school to obtain the required certifications,” AFD Fire Chief Tim Love said. “This should allow us to hire from a more diverse group of candidates to better serve our community.”

Love said at a previous council meeting, the council approved an additional fire lieutenant position that will be assigned to administrative staff.

“Due to the growth of our city and department and additional requirements placed on fire and EMS programs, the need to expand our staff was greatly needed,” Love said. “The new position will work under the Training and Logistics Division and manage a large portion of EMS license requirements, motor pool, and training delivery to our 65 sworn employees. Growth is necessary to ensure our internal and external customers receive the highest quality service.”