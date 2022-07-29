Local group collects school supplies for children

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – A local organization spent the morning of Saturday, July 23 collecting school supplies for children before the new school year starts.

Volunteers from the Shelby County Democratic Party and its affiliated group, Partners for Progress in Education, held a school supplies drive at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road.

The group collected new crayons, pens, pencils, markers, notebooks and many other tools local students might need, according to a press release.

“The first day of school is a big occasion for many youngsters, and we don’t want any child to feel unprepared and disappointed,” said Dr. Marsha Sturdevant, chairwoman of the Shelby County Democratic Party.

After filling numerous boxes and bags with items, volunteer Chris Nelson drove a truckload of the supplies to Shelby Emergency Assistance in Montevallo.

Nelson, who coordinated with SEA for the supplies drive, said SEA and the local Democratic Party share a commitment to service, and praised SEA for its efforts “to supply educational and quality-of-life materials to working-class families and their children, regardless of background, faith or status.”

The Shelby County Democratic Party has conducted several drives this year to collect groceries, personal care items and school supplies.

“Many families are struggling right now, and we want to help every child have what they need for school on day one,” Public Relations Committee Chairwoman Leslie Tyus said.

Partners for Progress in Education is composed of individuals who are concerned about education in the area and provide help with the school-related donation drives.

For more information on past and future activities of the Shelby County Democratic Party and Partners for Progress in Education, visit Shelbycountydems.com.