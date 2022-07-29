Many Shelby County cities among 2022 ‘Best Places to Live’

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

Several cities and communities in Shelby County made the top 25 of Niche.com’s rankings of 2022 Best Places to Live in Alabama.

The national website—which provides a database of U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods, companies and more—ranked Alabama cities, towns and Census-designated places according to several factors such as geographic location, quality of local schools, crime rate, housing market trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.

Indian Springs Village topped the list among Shelby County municipalities, ranking at No. 4 in the state, followed by Hoover at No. 5, Meadowbrook at No. 6, Pelham at No. 8, Helena at No. 10, Alabaster at No. 15, Brook Highland at No. 17, and Chelsea at No. 19.

Alongside the ranking, each city or community was given an overall Niche “grade” as well as a separate Niche grade for public schools.

At No. 4, Indian Springs Village received an overall Niche grade of A+ and a grade of A for public schools.

At No. 5, Hoover received an overall Niche grade of A+ and a grade of A+ for public schools.

At No. 6, Meadowbrook received an overall Niche grade of A+ and a grade of A for public schools.

At No. 8, Pelham received an overall Niche grade of A+ and a grade of A+ for public schools.

At No. 10, Helena received an overall Niche grade of A and a grade of A- for public schools.

At No. 15, Alabaster received an overall Niche grade of A and a grade of A for public schools.

At No. 17, Brook Highland received an overall Niche grade of A and a grade of A for public schools.

And at No. 19, Chelsea received an overall Niche grade of A and a grade of A- for public schools.

For those who are wondering which city topped the list in Alabama for 2022, that would be Homewood in neighboring Jefferson County.

Shelby County area cities also fared well in the Niche.com categories of 2022 Best Places to Raise a Family in Alabama, 2022 Places with the Best Public Schools in Alabama, 2022 Best Places to Buy a House in Alabama, and 2022 Best Suburbs for Young Professionals in Alabama.