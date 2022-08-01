Cajun Boys closes Chelsea, Valleydale locations; upgrades coming to Pelham location

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

A local Cajun restaurant chain has closed two of its locations and is revamping its third location in Shelby County.

In a July 30 Facebook post, Cajun Boys & Our Poboys announced its Chelsea and Valleydale locations would close Sunday, July 31.

“Thank you friends and customers that enjoyed our passion for years,” the post read. “However, we will be relocating both locations to our Pelham restaurant and will be reopening on Aug. 12.”

The Donovan family opened the first Cajun Boys location in Pelham in August 2017, serving Louisiana favorites such as red beans and rice, gumbo, crawfish and beignets.

A second location opened off Caldwell Mill Road in North Shelby County, and in the spring of 2019, a third location opened in Chelsea.

“Thank you for giving us your time and patronizing our business for nearly four years,” the July 30 post read. “We loved providing you with our passion and hope you will join us for more in Pelham.”

Pelham’s Cajun Boys is located at 3120 Shelby County 52.

After remodeling, bringing in new staff and revamping the menu, the Pelham location is scheduled to reopen Friday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m., according to a July 28 Facebook post.

“At that time, we will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner,” the post read. “We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to see you then. Again, the Donovan family thanks you for your continued support.”

Visit the Cajun Boys & Our Poboys (Pelham) Facebook page for future updates.