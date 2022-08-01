UPDATE: Hwy 52 West closed throughout week of Aug. 1-6

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Hwy 52 West is closed at the single railroad crossing, and will tentatively be closed throughout the week of Aug. 1-6.

The road will be closed so construction work can be performed on the track.

According to Pelham’s communications manager Ainsley Allison, the city was notified of the closure at 5:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1.

Lee St. remains open.

The city of Pelham asks that everyone please be mindful that the detour is a residential area. Officers will be monitoring traffic in Stonehaven to ensure compliance with the speed limit and stop signs.

Those coming from Helena should utilize 9th St NW to Industrial Rd. to access Hwy 31 in Alabaster or Hwy 261 to access Hwy 31 in Pelham.

City Manager Gretchen DiFante and Rep. Kenneth Paschal have been in contact with CSX to find out why the city was not given advanced notice about the closure.

“We have learned that CSX uses a third party contractor for work such as this, and it is the contractor’s responsibility to make the notification two weeks prior to work beginning,” it said in a Facebook announcement by the city. “The contractor has yet to produce records to the city and CSX that notification was made. Both the city and CSX have communicated that what has transpired is absolutely unacceptable.”