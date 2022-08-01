Shelby County Schools shares updated meal prices, policies

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County Schools has announced the prices and policies regarding free and reduced-price meals that are served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

The meal prices increased this year for the first time in six years by 25 cents for full-pay students and adults due to increased food costs.

Full-pay students pay $1.75 for breakfast while reduced students pay 30 cents. Lunch is $2.50 for elementary level full-pay students and $2.75 for middle and high school level full-pay students. All reduced students, regardless of grade level, pay 40 cents for lunch.

The USDA waivers that let students eat at no cost will expire this summer. All students who do not submit an approved application by the end of summer will have to begin paying the full price for meals.

Regular free and reduced lunch applications are available throughout the year, but it is recommended that parents fill them out as quickly as possible to be eligible when the school year begins.

The applications are available online but can also be picked up in print at the local schools or Board of Education.

Households with children receiving assistance from SNAP, TANF or FDPIR can be directly certified. Direct certification can also be granted to children identified as a foster child, homeless child, migrant child or runaway child.

Those who have not received a letter from the school system notifying them of DC benefits applied to the current school year should apply and indicate any DC benefits they receive.

Those who do qualify for meal benefits may also qualify for Summer 2022 P-EBT, and the deadline for applying through DHR is Aug. 31. Only those who qualify for meal benefits can qualify for P-EBT.

Those who believe they may qualify for meal benefits should complete the online meal benefit application online at Myschoolapps.com/Application.