An August update from the Jane B. Holmes Public Library

Greetings from the Jane B. Holmes Public Library in Helena!

If you have never visited the library, it is located behind Helena City Hall and next to scenic Joe Tucker Park. Please visit soon!

As you read this, the library summer reading program for 2022 will officially be complete. Oceans of Possibilities has been a great theme, and there have been some outstanding programs this summer. Special thanks to the City of Helena, library staff, the presenters who visited and most of all to the citizens of Helena who participated.

Fall is rapidly approaching, and the library is making plans for a full calendar and new ideas to get you reading.

For families with toddlers and younger children, the library offers the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. It is free and very simple to follow. Start laying the groundwork for reading success with this fun program. Ask for details at the library front desk.

Additionally, Storytime is a great resource for these same patrons. Mrs. Erin Black does a great job providing an interactive program, and there are all kinds of activities to get you moving! Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m.

For you juvenile readers, keep reading as school starts back, and check out a library program starring your favorite crime stopper, Dog Man! Supa Awesome Dog Man is a program aimed at kids ages 6 through 10 and features a how-to-draw activity, coloring sheets, a free bookmark and more. It starts Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Attention Teens: Don’t have a library card? Now is the time to ask your parent to help you get one! The library has a growing collection of Teen Books, and great material for young adults. Or download the Libby App to access great e-books and more.

Finally, for adults and seniors, August and September are great months to visit the library. With the summer wrapping up, library staff attention moves to providing great new books, movies and audiobooks for the patrons. Look for new titles in large print, great new DVD titles, among other additions. Stop by the library today!

New Movies:

The Bad Guys – Animated; Based on the books by Aaron Blabey

Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – Starring Nicolas Cage

Ambulance – Starring Jake Gyllenhall

Father Stu – Starring Mark Wahlberg

New Books:

Escape – By James Patterson

Beautiful – By Danielle Steel

The 6:20 Man – By David Baldacci

Best is yet to Come – By Debbie Macomber

Black Dog: A Stone Barrington Novel – By Stuart Woods

AUGUST TOP PICKS

ADULT NON-FICTION – Cook Once Dinner Fix: Quick and Exciting Ways to Transform Tonight’s Dinner into Tomorrow’s Feast by Cassy Joy Garcia – The Cook Once Dinner Fix solves the “what’s for dinner” question without requiring enormous amounts of time, energy, skill, or money. Now dinnertime can be fun, fast, affordable, and sustainable.

ADULT FICTION – The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci – A cryptic murder pulls a former soldier turned financial analyst deep into the corruption and menace that prowl beneath the opulent world of finance.

YOUNG ADULT – The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han – Some summers are just destined to be pretty. But one summer, one wonderful and terrible summer, the more everything changes, the more it all ends up just the way it should have been all along.

YOUNG ADULT/JUVENILE NONFICTION – The BIG FAT NOTEBOOKTM series is built on a simple and irresistible concept—borrowing the notes from the smartest kid in class. There are five books in all, and each is the only book you need for each main subject taught in middle school: Math, Science, American History, English Language Arts, and World History.

JUVENILE – The School for Whatnots by Margaret Peterson Haddix – An innovative story of friendship with touches of science fiction, fantasy, and mystery.