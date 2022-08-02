Lawrence Weeks

Brierfield

Lawrence Weeks, age 89, of Brierfield, passed away Sunday, July 31.

Lawrence was born Sept. 20, 1932 to David Murray Weeks and Ada Victoria Bowen Weeks, of Tupelo, Mississippi. He joined the US Navy in 1951, and married his sweetheart, Joyce Angelene Anderson in Yuma, Arizona in 1952. He spent his career as an automotive mechanic and body shop manager for Ernest McCarty Ford. He was a member of Union Springs Baptist Church in Randolph. He enjoyed growing vegetables and fishing. Lawrence loved life and will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Joyce Weeks; daughter-in-law, Rosemary Weeks; granddaughter, Lindsey Pate; siblings, Naomi Williams, Orilla Gunter, Lester Weeks, Thelma Bruno, Clarence Weeks, Ed Weeks, Alma “Polly” Epperson and Edith Bradley.

He is survived by his daughter, Sharon (Logan) Hope, of Brierfield; sons, Andy (Mindy) Weeks, of Thorsby and Alan Weeks of Wetumpka; grandchildren, Jonathan (Gina) Pate, Paige Gillan, Josh (Andrea) Weeks, Jesse (Amy) Weeks, Traci (Keith) Mitchel, Ashley (Steve) Goodman and Lindsay (Coty) Barrett; 14 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Lawrence will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 1-2 p.m. at Union Springs Baptist Church, 2340 County Road 73, Randolph, Alabama 36792, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Lawrence will be laid to rest in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Randolph.

Donations can be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Randolph in her memory.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Weeks family.