Martha Earline “Martine” Seales

Martha Earline “Martine” Seales, age 90 passed away peacefully Friday, July 29, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Calera on Nov. 10, 1931, to her parents, Arthur and Bertie Knowles, who both preceded her.

Martha is also preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Charles Seales; sisters, Margaret Stacy and Elizabeth Ann Knight; and brothers, Lonnie and Eugene Knowles.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas Eugene Seales Sr. and Phillip Dale Seales; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; and brother, Arthur Alex Knowles.

Services were held Sunday, July 31 in the Charter Funeral Home chapel. A visitation was held at 1:30 pm followed by a service at 2:30. Martha was laid to rest alongside her husband in Elliottsville Cemetery. Pastor Brook Lovett officiated.