City of Alabaster to hold annual health fair

NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – It’s time for Alabaster to check their health, the city is hosting a health fair Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 am. to 2 p.m. This year’s theme is titled Health and Harmony.

“Every year we have seminars on topics that relate to issues going on in communities, whether it relates to mental health, teenagers, parents or people or who are taking care of elderly family members,” Alabaster city council member Stacey Rakestraw said.

For the second year in a row, the event will be hosted in the Warrior Arena at Thompson High School.

Rakestraw said the mission of the health fair is to educate residents in the city and surrounding communities about the health care options that are close to home.

“In a way it’s also a preventative measure too,” she said, “Often times when people come through here they’ll realize I do need help with this, I don’t need to put it off anymore,”

The event is planned to feature health screenings, doctors from a variety of disciplines, health seminars and more.

“Each year we’ve had, a giant inflatable colon that people can walk through and it shows the different diseases that you can get and it educates them on how to eat, getting the right kind of health care,” Rakestraw said.

Arts groups from Alabaster city schools will be performing throughout the day along with the Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra.

Rakestraw explained how many people travel downtown to go to the hospital when they don’t realize there is over a thousand medical professionals within Alabaster.

“Sometimes people will come through that didn’t know these businesses existed,” Rakestraw said.

The fire department will be present at the event to provide checks for blood pressure and to help with car-seat installation. The Police will also be present and will participate in community outreach.

“It’s just an exciting way to highlight one of the major areas in our city,” Rakestraw said, “it’s a great opportunity to get to know the physicians and other medical professionals face to face in a relaxed environment.”