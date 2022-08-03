Mayor’s Corner

Can you believe that we are entering into August with July in our rearview mirror? So many things were accomplished last month, and we had so many wonderful events in July as well as the few we’ve already had in August.

Helena’s National Night Out was held last night at the high school parking lot, and this year was by far the biggest one ever. From the classic cars and jeeps to the vendors, along with police and fire leading the way offered everyone so much to see and experience. What started as a small event to promote the community partnership with our police department has morphed into an event where law enforcement and our first responders encounter the smiling faces and laughter of members of our community. The event truly deepens those connections, and I cannot thank Officer Jeff Murphy enough for not only organizing this event the last couple of years, but pouring his heart and soul into Helena itself. Every city wishes that they could have a Community Engagement Officer like we have with Officer Murphy, but he could never be duplicated.

Last Thursday through Saturday, Helena hosted seven of the top architecture and landscape engineers in the state and one of the most prestigious public relations firms in the state as a part of Design Alabama. For three days the team were entrenched in the community and listened to a lot of residents and business owners during public engagement sessions. They focused on three primary areas that included designing Amphitheater Park, Nash Bridge Park and how to brand the community in such a way that we can hold on to the rich tradition of being a small town while showing off the natural beauty of Helena.

Through the Design Alabama process, we have been able to participate in a process that goes hand in hand with the One Connected Community Comprehensive Plan that has just been released for public comment. Visit Helenacomprehensiveplan.com/ to read the proposed plan and submit any feedback you have. Through this process, we embrace but control when, where and how Helena moves forward in a strategic way that is best for the present and for future years to come. The Design Alabama architecture plan is anticipated to be delivered to us in October.

Coming up for the remainder of the week is the Helena Diversity and Inclusion Round Table Talk on Thursday 6:30 at City Hall. This event will feature Dr. Amy and Gregory Samuels having an interactive open discussion on diversity and inclusion with our world today. Through the rest of August, the Farmer’s Market will be rounding out the season. This Saturday is all about tomatoes. Enjoy the morning while grabbing local fruits, vegetables and meats.

Until next Wednesday, have a great rest of the week. Stay safe, buy locally, and have lots of laughs.

Together As One,

Brian