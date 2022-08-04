Buster Britton Triathlon set for Aug. 13

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The annual Buster Britton triathlon will return to Oak Mountain State Park for its 36th year on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The triathlon is held every year by Team Magic to honor Buster Britton, a Birmingham-area triathlete who died while participating in a fun run shortly after completing the Hawaii Ironman.

“Our research shows it is the longest consecutively held triathlon in the country,” said Faye Yates, the director and owner of Team Magic, at last year’s event.

The event always brings in a number of participants. Last year’s event brought in approximately 390 racers, according to Yates.

The course is divided up into challenging yet fun courses including an open-water swim in Double Oak Lake, a moderately hilly bike course and a run on paved park roads.

“For a community to host a healthy, positive life experience like this means so much, in my opinion,” Yates said. “Oak Mountain State Park is such a gift to Shelby County, as it makes it possible for the county to play host to events like ours, and so many more. In turn, Shelby County is a gift to Oak Mountain State Park. They are a wonderful partnership.

The triathlon begins Saturday morning at 7:15 a.m. with a 1,200 yard swim, 24 mile bike trail and a 5.5 mile run. The second installment begins at 7:45 a.m. with a 400 yard swim, a 12 mile bike trail and finishes with a three mile run.

To sign up for the Buster Britton Triathlon, visit Runsignup.com/Race/AL/Pelham/BusterBrittonTri.